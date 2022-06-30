ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

'Shoot for the moon': Collier County NAACP deploys local teens to National Flight Academy

By Kate Cimini, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Bonita Springs High School sophomore Jay Athouriste walked up to the podium at the Naples Airport and took the mic, standing in front of a small crowd there to celebrate the teens who would soon leave for Pensacola to live for a week as naval aviators.

"I wanted to be a pilot because I want to help my mom," he said. Beat. Punchline: "I guess I want to be rich."

The crowd laughed, and so did Athouriste. But in all seriousness, he said, his mom had worked very hard to get them out of a bad part of Miami and into a home in Bonita Springs. He wanted to make her life easier, and this was his opportunity, he said.

Athouriste's mother, Westelle Loute, was delighted.

"Oh my gosh. Just ... very sweet," she said. "It means so much."

Above it all: Naples family's love affair with the sky follows pioneering dad

Traveling for July Fourth? 5 things to know before flying, driving this weekend.

Pilot shortage: Airline reliability struggles this summer

Indeed, this program aims to give all students involved an opportunity to learn more about aviation, gain experience and take steps toward their future careers.

Athouriste is one of eight teens who will take off July 17 from the Naples Airport, headed to a stationary aircraft carrier dry-docked in Pensacola to live for a week as naval aviators. He will join Ayden Abreu, Daniel Dean, Maxwell Kalmanek, Yonise Pierre, Kelsey Scott, Donovan Sealy and Nathanial Silva as they take classes, practice in the flight simulator and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3qnL_0gQaQnuK00

The program is Collier County NAACP President Vincent Keeys's baby, borne of an opportunity and his love of aviation. The organization is the primary sponsor of these teens, fundraising to pay for their transportation and participation in the National Flight Academy's six-day residency aboard the U.S. Navy's landlocked carrier AMBITION CVT-11 .

"This is a one-of-a-kind program," Keeys said. "It opens doors and provides opportunity for our kids to serve the country, really. It gives them an opportunity ... to be the contributing citizens that we actually need."

Interests varied among the teens headed to Pensacola. Some told those gathered that they wanted to be in the U.S. Air Force, others said they wanted to be pilots. But not all wanted to fly for a living. Some said they were thinking about careers as engineers or mechanics, or simply working in aviation-adjacent fields.

But for all of them, this is a tremendous opportunity to explore potential careers, Keeys said.

By the way: New airline at Southwest Florida International sees turbulence

Passenger traffic at RSW year-over year: May was down, but 2022 pace higher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1NAJ_0gQaQnuK00

The Collier County NAACP considers this program part of its workforce training track. Over the past four years, this program has helped students learn about careers in cyber security, and now the NAACP aims to do the same for students interested in aviation.

Over the course of the evening, speakers exhorted the students to take full advantage of this opportunity. Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro gave advice on how to get recommendations from local and state politicians to go into the Air Force Academy. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Phillip Messer shared briefly about his time in Vietnam and his decision to go into aviation. Donna Messer, Messer's wife, spoke about her career as an American Airlines executive and now as the Naples Airport Authority Commissioner.

But most importantly, speakers said: don't give up.

"Don't let anyone say no," Collier County NAACP Vice President Barbara Melvin said. "They tell you no, say oh, it's on. If you can believe it, you can achieve it."

"Shoot for the moon," Keeys added. "Even if you miss, you will land among the stars."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkCMU_0gQaQnuK00

Kate Cimini is an investigative journalist covering Florida. Share your story at (239) 207-9369 or email kcimini@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 'Shoot for the moon': Collier County NAACP deploys local teens to National Flight Academy

Comments / 0

Related
capecoralbreeze.com

Election 2022: Meet the candidates for Cape Coral City Council

Each week through the primary, The Breeze will ask the candidates for Cape Coral City Council an issue-related question. In the interest of fairness, each candidate is limited to the same amount of space, about 100 words, for their response. The Breeze is introducing the weekly feature, which will run...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonita Springs, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Education
Naples, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Society
Naples, FL
Government
Collier County, FL
Society
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Taking stock of a seemingly endless season in Southwest Florida

Alan Adler likes vacationing on Fort Myers Beach so much that he practically lives there. The retired dentist from Michigan spends months at a time staying at the Bay Inn at the Lani Kai. When he wants a change of scenery, he packs up his stuff, loads it into his travel van and departs—venturing all of 500 feet west to the Silver Sands Villas. 
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Roof collapse in Naples Apartment

A roof collapsed Friday night in Naples on Windsong Cir. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the roof was being repaired when it collapsed due to the weather. Currently, there are no injuries being reported and everyone is out of the building. According to a deputy on the...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Naples family buys Florida Weekly media company

The Hoffmann Family of Cos., one of the most prolific buyers of businesses in the region, is getting into the newspaper and media business. The Naples-based company is acquiring Florida Media Group LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a combined circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal, to take place July 1, weren’t disclosed.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#National Flight Academy
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life: Summer dining specials in Southwest Florida

If you’re looking for the perfect night out, WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life have you covered with a host of summer dining specials throughout Southwest Florida. In Estero, you can get two entrees and a bottle of wine for $42. The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, at the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers, offers a three-course dinner menu for under $40 Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In downtown Naples, the Bevy has a summer happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with 50% off dinners and $5 house wines.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

City Of Naples approves master plan for newly designated Naples Design District

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The City of Naples has approved the DPZ CoDESIGN master plan for the newly designated Naples Design District, formerly described as the 41-10 mixed-use area. Initiated in response to substantial new investment...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
wengradio.com

Back To The Drawing Board For Warm Mineral Springs

There have been a number of up’s and down’s since Warm Mineral Springs was acquired by the City of North Port Florida. The City of North Port purchased Sarasota County’s interest in the Springs in September 2014 for $2.75 million. They then contracted with National and State Park Concessions, Inc., to operate the natural spring and its facilities.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Teen arrested in Collier after stealing car, dragging owner in Bonita Springs

A 16-year-old was arrested after stealing a car and dragging a victim over 100 feet in Bonita Springs. The suspect was arrested in Collier County after fleeing in the car. Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim spotted the suspect pulling out of the parking lot of a Walgreens on Bonita Beach Road. The victim ran to his car and opened the driver’s side door. He grabbed at the suspect, who kept driving, dragging the victim about 100 feet before fleeing with the vehicle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO narcotics team detain four people at Pine Manor scene

A large number of Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a scene in Pine Manor where at least four people were detained Thursday night. Nearly a dozen sheriff’s office vehicles were seen lining the streets at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Palm Drive. At least one deputy was parked in the driveway of a nearby home.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

MareTerra Ristorante debuts in Bonita Springs

Continuing a notable string of Italian restaurants, MareTerra Ristorante opened Monday off U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs. The address in Southern Exposure Plaza on Trails Edge Boulevard south of Bonita Beach Road most recently was home to Palladio Trattoria for five years, but during a 20-year span, the popular restaurant space also hosted Fabio Trattoria Italiana, Anthony’s Trattoria and Noodles Cafe. After serving northern Italian cuisine for five years, Palladio closed last July.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy