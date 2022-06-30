ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dingmans Ferry, PA

Tolls for historic Dingmans Ferry Bridge will double starting Friday

By Bruce A. Scruton, New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4xEe_0gQaQl8s00

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania ‒ Cash tolls for the historic Dingmans Ferry Bridge will double to $2 each way for passenger vehicles and motorcycles starting Friday.

Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company, which owns and operates the last privately owned toll bridge on the Delaware River, said "after delaying as long as possible, we have found it necessary to increase tolls," in a message on its website. The last time there was a toll increase was 14 years ago.

The bridge connects Pennsylvania Route 739 with Sussex County Route 560 in Sandyston and crosses the river within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Also going up is the price for a book of 40 paper tickets, which gives commuters a break on the cash price. The book price, which last went up in 2015, will go from $30 to $40. The larger vehicles will require more than one ticket to pass. The bridge does not accept E-ZPass.

There are less than two dozen privately-owned toll bridges remaining in the United States, the largest being the Ambassador Bridge which crosses the Detroit River between Michigan and Ontario, Canada.

About 5,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day and create a unique "clatter" noise from the wooden bridge deck. Those timbers are 10 inches wide, 18 feet long and 3 inches thick. They come from specially cut yellow pine. The planks usually last about seven years. and are held in place by bolts. Because the wood expands and contracts, they are loose on the steel structure which creates the noise as tires move over them.

The nearest river crossings to Dingmans are at Milford, about 8 miles to the north, and at the Delaware Water Gap, about 25 miles to the south. Those two bridges are also toll crossings and are owned and operated by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, with New Jersey and Pennsylvania appointing members of the commission.

The bridge closes for a week in June for inspection and again after Labor Day to replace decking and make other repairs needed, according to the engineering reports. In addition to the company’s engineers, the state Department of Transportation also inspects the bridge on a regular basis.

Since the bridge does not accept electronic payments, a toll collector stands in the middle of the bridge approach on the Pennsylvania side of the river. The collectors are mostly retired people working part-time with at least two on duty. There is also voice and video surveillance at the toll station.

When New Jersey and Pennsylvania issued “stay-at-home” orders in early March 2020, the company allowed for "free" passage across the Delaware River. The bridge was toll-free for a couple of months which also included a shut-down to make annual repairs.

The first crossing, which links Dingmans Township with Sandyston Township, was a ferry established in 1735. River floods ruined the ferry infrastructure several times.

In the 1830s, the first of four bridges was built. However, flooding, and poor workmanship in one case, brought down the first three bridges over the first 70 years. The current bridge, with its steel superstructure and wooden deck, went up in 1900.

Because of the narrowness of the bridge, no trucks over 11 feet, or weighing more than 4 tons, are permitted and face a $100 fine if they attempt to cross. The company also prohibits pedestrians, but does allow bicyclists to cross for free.

Motorcycles are charged the passenger car rate. Passenger vehicles with a trailer will be charged $3 or two tickets per crossing along with larger vehicles such as mini-buses, dual-wheel vehicles and Sprinter vans. If those vehicles have a trailer in tow, the toll is $4 or 3 tickets.

A wrecker with a vehicle in tow will be charged $5 or 5 tickets to cross.

In a flyer given out to drivers, the company said it "relies on tolls as its only significant source of revenue," which pays for maintenance and upkeep and employee wages.

"Finally, in contrast to public bridges that are subsidized by taxes," the company wrote that it "pays substantial property and business taxes to both Pennsylvania and New Jersey."

Comments / 6

JPizmo Clam
3d ago

Too bad, a reflection of the rampant inflation affecting everyone. Thought this bridge would be spared. Best bargain in tolls anywhere. But I can;t afford to drive anymore anyway with gas at 5.00 a gallon.

Reply
5
JstaGuy
3d ago

it doesn't matter how long it's been since the last toll increase when you're raising your toll 100℅ to make up for it. Don't make it sound like you're doing people a favor especially at a time when you're not the only one hurting.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Three Bridges, NJ
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Dingmans Ferry, PA
City
Delaware, NJ
Delaware, NJ
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Delaware, NJ
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Spotted lanternflies found in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—There’s something hopping and flying around yards throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Those insects are the invasive spotted lanternfly. A Luzerne County man found hundreds of them in his backyard and reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Mark Margavage owns a home in Edwardsville, a property filled with a backyard of fruit-bearing bushes […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

July 4 is Fish-for-Free day in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are invited to enjoy the 4th of July during Fish-for-Free Day. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says on Monday no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply. Complete fishing regulations can be viewed here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Bridge#Tolls#Infrastructure#Detroit River#Dingmans Choice#Delaware Bridge Company#Pennsylvania Route 739#Sussex County Route 560
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
POLITICS
Pocono Update

Court Blocks Gov. Wolf From Tolling Nine Bridges Along Pennsylvania Interstates

A state court permanently blocked Governor Wolf's plan to toll nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates today. The Associated Press reported that a panel of Commonwealth Court judges has effectively killed a plan to add tolls to nine bridges. Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities argued that Gov. Wolf's administration and the Department of Transportation did not follow proper procedure while advancing the proposal to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, which requires that PennDOT recommend which bridges to be tolled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Property tax and rent rebate program deadline extended in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are now getting property tax and rental rebate disbursements. More than 260,000 older and disabled Pennsylvanias have applied through the Pennsylvania Rebate Program for rent and property taxes paid last year. For those wanting to apply, the deadline has been extended this year to December 31. You can find an application and requirements at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Lanternflies continue to plague area

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture doesn’t mince its words when it comes to the spotted lanternfly. “Kill it. Squash it. Smash it. Just get rid of it,” the department notes in a recent public service announcement. The invasive species is native to Asia and was first spotted in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Smoke from PA junkyard fire can be seen and smelled in NJ

A fire at a junkyard across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible from New Jersey along with a smell. Video of the fire shows a pile of junk cars on fire. 6ABC Action News reported the fire is at Middle Drive and Solar Drive in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. A company called Convanta Metals is located at that intersection.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Herald

407
Followers
334
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newton, NJ from New Jersey Herald.

 http://njherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy