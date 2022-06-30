ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Weathervane Playhouse announces staff changes

By Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

The Weathervane Playhouse has recently hired a new Artistic Director, Jennifer Sansfacon, who will take up the position effective July 1. Sansfacon hails from Wisconsin and has had many years of experience at the Playhouse, having worked with lighting, costumes, props, and directing since she first started in 2008. She stepped into the Interim Artistic Director at the beginning of summer 2022, which made her the prime candidate for the permanent position.

Upon being hired, she said that “Over the last fourteen years, I have seen such growth at Weathervane, and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I have also seen so much growth in myself through my experiences at Weathervane. I want to be that person for other young artists; to help inspire them to be better and grow.”

Along with hiring Sansfacon, Lauren Harvey has taken up the position of Interim Executive Director. In her new role, she will be tasked with managing all non-artistic areas and coordinating between departments and their respective directors. When asked about her new position, Harvey said “Weathervane always held a special place in my heart. From the moment I started interning in 2016, I knew I couldn’t stay away.” Weathervane is also currently seeking someone to fill Lauren's previous position, Interim Assistant to the Executive Director.

Lastly, Weathervane staff thanked departing Executive Director Jennifer Hankinson. Her last day will be July 11, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Weathervane Playhouse announces staff changes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Zanesville Jaycees to Host Stars and Stripes on The River

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Jaycees are hosting a two-day 4th of July celebration this weekend!. Stars and Stripes on the River will take place at Zane Landing Park this Sunday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 4th. This free, family-friendly event features: bands, rides, a beer garden, scholarship and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Coney Island Diner owners retire, but tradition lives on

MANSFIELD – The Coney Island Diner was empty Friday morning. The old friends sipping coffee, businessmen polishing off bacon and eggs and young families ordering an early lunch of coney dogs and French fries were nowhere to be found. The usual hustle-and-bustle of the downtown diner was missing, leaving...
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Open Source: Are fireworks allowed in Knox County this Fourth of July?

MOUNT VERNON -- Ohio lawmakers recently passed legislation that allows Ohioans to set off fireworks during holidays effective July 1. Though municipalities can decide if fireworks are outlawed in their limits. At a recent Mansfield City Council meeting, the body decided against allowing their citizens to fire off the red,...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
myfox28columbus.com

The Humane Society of Delaware County is in crisis mode

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many local dog shelters are in crisis mode as the intake on new animals increases. The Humane Society of Delaware County is at 122 percent capacity. Jana Cassidy, the executive director of the Humane Society of Delaware County joins Good Day Columbus with more on how you can help ease the problem.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

BW officials recount graduation ceremony

SUNBURY — The class of 2022 was among the topics of discussion at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on June 16, the board’s first since graduation. Board member Sherri Dorsch was the first to mention the district’s graduation ceremony, which took place back on May 21.
SUNBURY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#The Weathervane Playhouse
unioncountydailydigital.com

Darby Station Project Looks To Change Development Plans

PLAIN CITY – The Plain City Council Monday approved the on the second reading a request from the owners of the Darby Station development an exemption to allow the builders to allow two-story residences to be built on the property. A representative from M/I Homes told the council Monday...
PLAIN CITY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PTT Global Chemical America selects Ohio for manufacturing facility

GROVE CITY, Ohio — PTT Global Chemical America has announced plans for a new plastics recycling facility at Grove City. PTT and the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to locate a new recycling plastics manufacturing plant on property owned by the authority. A final investment decision will be made by the end of the year, the company said.
GROVE CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Recent Health Department Report Released on Hardees in Circleville

Circleville – Hardees is closed and has been closed for several days after two very concerning health department reports over the last three weeks. The health department originally visited the restaurant on June 14th and found some serious health code violations including several infestations of Mice and insects. In...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Harley from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering brought in a senior dog to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Harley! She is a 10-year-old Jack Russell mix who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She loves being near people all the time and enjoys cuddles at night. Harley...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Sprout." Sprout died Monday, according to the zoo, after showing a sudden increased respiratory rate, abdominal contractions and weakness. The health team at the zoo sedated Sprout for an exam and he never regained consciousness.
COLUMBUS, OH
mifflin-oh.gov

Artificial Flowers in Cemetery To Be Removed Week of July 11

The Service Department staff will be conducting a clean up at Mifflin (155 Olde Ridenour Rd., Gahanna, OH) and Riverside (3840 Sunbury Rd., Columbus, OH) cemeteries the week of July 11 to remove artificial flower arrangements NOT SECURED to headstones. Due to strong summer storms, and the need to cut...
COLUMBUS, OH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Banned dog breeder’s father cited for unlicensed breeding facility in Ohio

The father of Daniel Gingerich, a former Iowa puppy mill operator sentenced to jail and fined $60,000 for animal-welfare violations, has been cited for operating an unlicensed dog-breeding operation in Ohio. Last year, federal officials pursued civil charges against Daniel Gingerich for dozens of regulatory violations at his dog breeding operation, Maple Hill Puppies, in […] The post Banned dog breeder’s father cited for unlicensed breeding facility in Ohio appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy