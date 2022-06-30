ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Another tough challenge: Ben Tuff to swim Narragansett Bay to raise money for clean ocean

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qfIF_0gQaQhby00

Ben Tuff swam 19 miles from Block Island to Jamestown last year to raise money, and now he's found another, longer challenge to support his work for a clean, healthy ocean that's accessible to everyone.

Tuff plans to swim the length of Narragansett Bay, 25 miles from Providence to Newport, on July 22. He's trying to raise $100,000 for Clean Ocean Access, an environmental nonprofit agency where he serves as president. Tuff says it will mark the first time anyone has swum the length of the Bay.

“We can’t sit back and think our oceans will heal on their own," Tuff said in announcing his swim, adding that the organization works "day in and day out to eliminate marine debris, improve water quality and protect and preserve shoreline access."

Tuff, 41, has already swum two fundraisers for Clean Ocean Access, raising more than $160,000 with a 23-mile swim around Conanicut Island in August 2020 and last summer's swim from Block Island.

A recovered alcoholic, Tuff says he wouldn't have the discipline or drive to complete such tests of endurance, if he hadn't quit drinking a decade ago.

Last year's swim:Man fights off chill, swims 19 miles from Block Island to Jamestown

"I am, by far, in the best shape I've ever been in in my life," he says. "I know I wouldn't have the drive and the mission-based mindset."

Tuff grew up in Jamestown and still considers it home despite a job in Connecticut. He typically swims two hours a day. Last Sunday, he did an eight-hour swim and plans a five-hour swim this weekend, as he tapers down for the fundraiser.

Tuff says wasn't much of a swimmer before a sponsor suggested he try the sport. Even now, he doesn't consider himself a great swimmer. He hopes his experience can also encourage people to try new challenges at any point in their lives.

Rhode Island Beaches 2022:Your guide to the best beaches in the state

An upcoming documentary called “Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out of the Bottle” will explore Tuff's story. By being open about this struggle with alcohol, Tuff says he hopes it will encourage at least one person to live "a healthier life."

For last year's swim, Tuff's big concern was the potential that he'd share the water with great white sharks as he swam across Block Island Sound. To prevent a possible encounter, Tuff wore an electronic device designed to repel the fish.

This year, Tuff isn't worried about sharks, but he says strong tides in the Bay will create problems. He plans to start with the tide, but since he expects to swim for about 14 hours, he will also have to swim against the tide.

Heavier boat traffic could also create challenges, especially near the finish. Tuff plans to emerge from the water at the Newport Folk Festival, an area likely to be filled with water craft as fans enjoy the music.

Current threat: Jamestown man will use anti-shark device in Block Island to Jamestown swim

He's still trying to figure out the logistics of the finish, but says "there's no better way of putting the spotlight on the health of the ocean" than finishing amid a crowd of people enjoying it.

Information on donating to Tuff's swim is available on Clean Ocean Access's website.

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

MARSHA'S TRAVELS: Westerly is a Rhode Island oasis

Just east of Connecticut, straight down Route 2 and the other side of the Pawcatuck River is the enchanting town of Westerly, Rhode Island. I am lucky that close friends have lived there for 20 years and over that time each visit reveals more to see and do. Westerly was...
WESTERLY, RI
tripsavvy.com

LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 2

Good Morning, today is Saturday, July 2. 🌊 There will be fireworks tonight in Newport. Bailey’s Beach Club will host “Bailey’s Beach Club Fireworks”, a six-minute display beginning at 9:15 pm. Jamestown’s fireworks will be shot off from East Ferry at approximately 9 pm on...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Tiverton Parade and Family Fun Taking Over the Town on July 30th

On July 30, Tiverton will be the place to be for family fun. The day begins at the Tiverton Celebrates Parade and will end with the National Night Out event, with a fun softball tournament in-between. Tiverton Celebrates Parade. The Tiverton Celebrates Parade will be an acknowledgment of the town’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Narragansett, RI
Jamestown, RI
Society
State
Connecticut State
Jamestown, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Society
Narragansett, RI
Society
Narragansett, RI
Sports
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Jamestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
rinewstoday.com

July 4th in the Ocean State – Fireworks, music, more

(developing, will be updated – send us events we should tell people about. New/changes are in RED) NOTE: There are MANY private events – restaurants and clubs hosting their own events – let your fingers do the googling or facebooking to find some near you. RIPTA will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Narragansett Bay#Clean Ocean Access
WPRI 12 News

Fourth of July tradition continues in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on. It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day. “We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids […]
SCITUATE, RI
WJAC TV

Turkey who hangs near Rhode Island Dunkin' is talk of the town

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Mick Buratczuk and his wife are regulars at a Dunkin' in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, and apparently so is a wild turkey. "He is something else," Buratczuk said. "I think it's neat, I think it's nice. People see him and it's nice to see wildlife like that who aren't afraid of humans."
WEST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Brown University Is Gobbling Up Providence

Rhode Island taxpayers are paying to subsidize housing projects then bought by Brown University. Many in Rhode Island believe that the number one challenge facing the state is the unaffordability of housing. The median price of a single-family home is now $420,000, far outside the reach of most Rhode Islanders.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
ecori.org

Boulders Placed in Shoreline Parking Areas Restrict Access

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some popular fishing and coastal access spots have less parking this summer. Two areas managed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have had their parking reduced since the onset of the pandemic: the Camp Cronin Fishing Area near Point Judith Lighthouse and the Black Point Trail on Ocean Road.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Fireworks celebrations scheduled for 4th of July weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Southern New England is getting ready to celebrate America’s birthday this coming weekend with fireworks celebrations. Below is a list of fireworks displays happening across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. RHODE ISLAND:. Bristol. July 3, at Bristol Harbor, 9:30 p.m. Coventry. July 4, at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
electrek.co

Rhode Island sets fastest timeline of any US state to reach 100% renewable electricity [update]

Rhode Island has passed a law requiring all of the state’s electricity to be offset by renewable energy by 2033 – the fastest timeline of any state in the US. July 1 update: Governor Daniel McKee (D-RI) has now signed historic legislation into law that will require all of the state’s electricity to be offset by renewable energy by 2033. It’s the most aggressive renewable energy standard among any US state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
independentri.com

South Kingstown police department welcomes new chief

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Moments after taking the oath of office Monday, Matthew C. Moynihan said it was an honor to be named South Kingstown’s new chief of police. “Not only because it’s a great department, but very simply this is home,” Moynihan said. “My wife and I raised our family here, and built our first house just a short distance from the police station.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

FEMA to reimburse RI $3M for temporary hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
CRANSTON, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy