New York Boulders back in the swing of things after COVID, on pace for record attendance

After navigating challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Boulders can finally say they are back in the swing of things.

For season ticket holders, like Sandy Gach and his friends, it means a return to Clover Stadium or as they like to put it, their "summer home."

"It's very family-oriented and the atmosphere is great," said Gach, a Pomona resident. "When you're a season ticket holder and you see the same people here game after game, it becomes like a big family. We call it our summer home, because we're here all the time. It's a lot of fun."

It's also a lot more crowded. After enjoying an opening day record of 4,512 fans in May, the Boulders have continued to see an uptick in spectators.

"It's just a beautiful park, we've talked to lots of people who've traveled to other parks when it was a Can-Am League, and no other park beats ours," said Mary Lynn Carozza, a Valley Cottage resident. "As far as the scope of it, how many people they can sit here and with everything they do for the fans, it's a great time. This place should be filled every time there's a game."

She and her husband, Dave, have stayed in touch with their friends, but they look forward to every summer to be back in the ballpark.

"We never disconnect throughout the year," Dave Carozza said. "We'll get dinner, but we'd rather be here."

They reached more than 6,100 fans in attendance for their June 1 against Ottawa. Through their first 18 home games this season, they averaged 2,975 fans per game, well surpassing last season's mark of 2,266. The franchise record for average attendance was set in 2012 at 3,293.

With school out and summer underway, the Boulders are optimistic that this will be a record year. Fourth of July weekend projects to be a big one for the team, with fireworks and other events taking place, but New York usually sees attendance spikes in the months of July and August.

"COVID is the in rear view mirror from the team's perspective and it's nice seeing the relief on people's faces, being able to come out to the ballpark and have a night out with their family and friends," Boulders director of business development Seth Cantor said. "We're in line this year for record attendance, I think, because people are itching to get out of the house and are looking to do things, constructive family friendly activities.

"What's interesting to me, is that there's a lot of folks now that have moved to the Hudson Valley. They moved out of the city and into the Hudson Valley, and they're experiencing the Boulders for the first time. For the activities we're providing, in concert with terrific baseball, they want to come back even more. Just to see those people who are here for the first time, the enjoyment they have, and the fact they want to come back − it means a lot."

The Boulders feel their efforts in targeting families and offering fun events and promotions for all ages is paying off. In addition to being family friendly, they aim to provide a more affordable ballpark experience for everyone.

"I think it's more of the accessibility," said Boulders fan Mary Beth Gach of the increased stadium attendance. "It's easy to get to, easy to park. You can't go to a Yankee game for what you spend here. Facilities are easier to access, and we've seen more excitement and crowds getting back into it."

Chatham, New Jersey resident Jim Gilmartin also enjoys the player interaction with fans.

"(David) Vinsky came out of the dugout and he's standing there swinging his bat, and a bunch of kids came down," Gilmartin said. "He stopped and went over to talk to them and give them fistbumps. You don't really see that at other ballparks, where players stop and take the time."

Now, the Boulders hope to maintain this growth in the years to come and that it isn't just a temporary post-pandemic surge. Despite the changes that have come in recent years to the team and the league, they feel their family-focused approach remains the way to do that.

"It's very important to us to provide an affordable, family friendly experience that's geared towards customer service more than anything else," Cantor said. "People come not just for the baseball, yes, it's important for us to have a competitive winning team. We're in the New York market and people want to come out and see a winner, but what else do we do? From the activities we offer here, from kids running the bases, fireworks, promotional giveaways and different theme nights.

"We want to be responsive to the market that we operate in, but for us, it's also about providing activities beyond baseball that people can gravitate to."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New York Boulders back in the swing of things after COVID, on pace for record attendance