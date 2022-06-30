ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Fahnestock State Park's Hubbard Perkins Trail reopens after 2-year renovation

By Heather Clark, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

After two years, the New York State Parks Department, Open Space Institute, or OSI, and the Taconic Regional Commission have announced the reopening of the Hubbard Perkins Loop Trail at Fahnestock State Park after a renovation.

According to a release, "the two-year, $1.5 million project overhauled 9.5 miles of multi-use trails in the popular park to better accommodate walkers, hikers, runners, bikers, snowshoers, cross-country skiers, and equestrian users." The work was done in the park's northwestern area with help from the public-private partnership between the state's parks department, OSI and Taconic Regional Commission as well as the West Point U.S. Military Academy, which helped build four of the park's 14 new bridges.

The revitalization was designed to provide more public access to underutilized areas of the park. Apart from creating entirely new sections of trail and adding the bridges, improvements were also made to redirect certain trails that were close to "sensitive wildlife habitat area" as well as new signs, information kiosks, and restoring or realigning trails.

"The Hubbard-Perkins Loop Trail is another beautiful reminder of how important public-private partnerships are to the success of our state parks," Lucy Waltetzky, former chair of the Taconic Regional Commission and the New York State Council of Parks, said. "The substantial renovations OSI has completed in this area of Fahnestock State Park will be enjoyed and appreciated by park visitors for decades to come."

The reconstruction of the Hubbard Perkins Loop Trail is part of the partnership between New York State Parks and OSI, which for 8 years has been raising funds to improve the park's trails, signs, as well as help with safety enhancements and Canopus Lake amenities that are open to visitors.

Other projects completed as part of OSI's multi-phase Fahnestock Improvement Plan include the creation of the new Big Woods Trailhead and 25-car parking area off Route 301, a second new trailhead and 15-car parking area that provides direct access to the Appalachian Trail, according to the group's statement. Also new is the park entry and wayfinding signage at Route 9 and Taconic State Parkway."

For more information on Fahnestock State Park, go to parks.ny.gov/parks/fahnestock .

Heather Clark covers business openings and closings throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Keep up on the latest comings and goings by joining our Facebook group at What's going there Westchester, Rockland, Putnam . Contact Clark via email, hclark@lohud.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Fahnestock State Park's Hubbard Perkins Trail reopens after 2-year renovation

Lohud | The Journal News

