How to stay cool as a cucumber and beat the heat this summer

Beating the heat is no easy feat. Recent heat waves across the United States have left everyone sweaty, tired and aching for cooler days. Whether it be a lack of sufficient air conditioning or spending too much time outside, it's important to know the risks and ways to stay cool.

How to stay cool

The most important way to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke is to stay hydrated and carry a refillable water bottle. When outside, it's important to avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages that can dehydrate you quickly.

Staying indoors is also a big help or seeking shade if you can’t get to a place with air conditioning or work outdoors.

According to Healthline , some ways to lower your body temperature include a cold foot bath, use of aloe vera gel, drinking coconut water and sipping on an iced peppermint tea.

Insider suggests eating spicy foods, which cause you to sweat and ultimately cool you down. Frozen fruits and juices can provide relief as well.

Keeping out sunlight with curtains, shutters, shades and awnings may decrease a home's natural light but will allow for a cooler temperature.

Certain clothing items , such as athletic wear, are able to wick moisture away and help regulate body temperature. Loose fabrics help to keep you cool as well.

The U.S. Department of Energy reports ceiling fans are the most effective for circulating air and creating a draft. Sitting with a bowl of ice in front of fan blowing on you is also a convenient way too cool off.

Indiana University School of Nursing Clinical Assistant Professor Erin Wyatt said some medications can make people more susceptible to heat exhaustion, sunburn and skin reactions. If you’re worried about how your medication might react, contact your pharmacist, doctor or nurse, Wyatt said.

It’s important to wear sunscreen to protect yourself from sun exposure, too, Wyatt said.

Heat exhaustion versus heat stroke

Some signs of heat exhaustion include clammy skin, weak pulse, nausea, cramps, weakness, dizziness and passing out, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Signs of heat stroke include high body temperature, red skin, strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and passing out, according to the CDC.

Wyatt said if you feel yourself overheating, you should stay hydrated by drinking water and eating foods with high water content, such as fruit, and move to a shady area or get inside to air conditioning.

When to seek help

When experiencing physical symptoms such as increased heart rate, shortness of breath and muscle weakness, you should see a doctor right away, Wyatt said.

The Monroe Fire Protection District responds to heat-related emergencies.

Jason Allen, public information officer for the Monroe Fire Protection District , said all their employees are certified as Emergency Medical Technicians, some at a basic level and some as first responders. The recent heat wave has not increased the number of heat-related emergencies, however, Allen said.

“It just kind of varies,” he said. “There’s no rhyme or reason to any of it.”

One thing to remember is to check on elderly neighbors, Allen said, and make sure they have working air conditioning and are staying cool.

