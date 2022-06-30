ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

New Paltz superintendent resigns as district faces racism allegations

By Erin Nolan, Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago

NEW PALTZ − As it faces allegations of systemic racism and “a revolving door of employees of color,” the New Paltz Central School District is paying Superintendent Angela Urbina-Medina nearly $100,000 and ending her employment contract two years early.

“I didn't anticipate that I would be making these remarks two years into my tenure here, but here we are,” Urbina-Medina said during the June 15 school board meeting, when she announced her impending departure.

“I reside in this community and will always. Although I will not occupy this position beyond the end of the month, I intend to be engaged in the district in every way possible.”

Urbina-Medina, the district’s first Black female superintendent, signed a document last month stating that she and the district agreed it “is in their mutual interest” for her to resign effective June 30. In exchange, the agreement says, Urbina-Medina will receive $50,450 within two weeks of the agreement’s approval by the board of education, and a second payment of $47,950 in January of 2023.

The district also agreed to contribute two payments totaling $105,000 into Urbina-Medina’s IRC retirement account.

In exchange for these payments, the contract stipulates, neither the district nor the superintendent will make "disparaging comments" about one another, and Urbina-Medina “waives, releases and forever discharges” the district − including members of the board of education − from all “debts, obligations, promises, covenants, contracts, endorsements, bonds, controversies, suits, actions, cause of action, judgments, damages, expenses, claims or demands in law or in equity... including but not limited to grievances regarding her employment with the district, …  all claims of alleged discrimination on the basis of age, race, color, sex, sexual orientation, marital status.”

This portion of the agreement, the contract states, is not an admission of wrongdoing and does not apply to claims made after Urbina-Medina’s resignation takes effect.

News of Urbina-Medina's resignation comes only a few short weeks after Diana Armstead, the only Black member of the school board, announced that she would not be running for reelection due to "racist experiences on the school board."

“Actions of racist behaviors directed at me include but are not limited to: exclusion, intentional lack of communication, authoritative communication, authoritarian-style behavior, dismissiveness and avoidance, just to name a few,” Armstead said during a May board meeting. “Racism is a vicious cycle of low expectations of people of color that through self-fulfillment processes manifest themselves among the most well-intentional liberals. Institutional racism in our district has led to a revolving door of employees of color.”

During the June 15 meeting, Armstead was the sole member who did not vote to accept Urbina-Medina's resignation. Armstead said later by phone that she does not believe she received all the information necessary to determine why Urbina-Medina was resigning, and that her requests to board president Bianca Tanis and the school district attorney for information to support the resignation were left unanswered. Armstead described Urbina-Medina as a thoughtful, smart leader and said that she enjoyed working with her.

Attempts by the Times Herald-Record to reach the board president for comment were unsuccessful.

Christine Urbina-Medina, the superintendent's wife and a teacher in the Middletown School District, said during the June 15 meeting that her partner is "heartbroken and our family is angry, saddened and dismayed." She said the school board and its president had failed Angela Urbina-Medina.

Her comments were punctuated by applause.

Parents and students from the community spoke during the meeting to share their appreciation for Urbina-Medina and how her short time with the district positively impacted them.

Edgar Rodriguez, a former board member, said Urbina-Medina is the latest employee of color to exit the district through a "revolving door" that is rapidly speeding up.

"This time it is no accident," he said. "It is an irresponsible, slash-burn approach to managing the district. I believe there were forced resignations because I see the same dynamics when I was a member of the district."

The continual cycling through of employees of color tells marginalized members of the community that "they are not welcome," said Armstead, after the board meeting. "When your workplace doesn't believe in you, it's hard for it to exactly be your fault because that's all going to come through in your interactions with that person of color."

Christine Urbina-Medina said, "I think sometimes white people feel like they're tired of hearing about this, but we're tired of living this. We just want to be treated with equality and to be given the same chances, the same opportunities as everyone else."

Erin Nolan is an investigative reporter for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach her at enolan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: New Paltz superintendent resigns as district faces racism allegations

