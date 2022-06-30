City Council Scorecard: MATA's long haul, death of a car lot and the fine print of term limits

The road to the first dedicated funding source for the Memphis Area Transit Authority came with a pothole or two in the form of trust issues.

The Memphis City Council’s final approval June 21 of an ongoing piece of the city’s property tax base for the city bus system looked smooth.

But the detail in the ordinances is more than just sending money to MATA.

The City Council Scorecard looks at what is down the road for how the money is used.

The Scorecard’s ongoing look at critical council decisions and issues also reviews ground rules that stopped a used car lot, a motion to table a ballot question and term limits that may not be term limits after all.

Ordinances funding the Memphis Area Transit Authority with city property tax revenue from increased tax payments by property owners when tax abatement incentives expire and creating a special account to hold the revenue.

The council approved both on third and final readings on 12-0 votes.

Voting yes : Ford Canale, Chase Carlisle, Frank Colvett, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Edmund Ford Sr., Cheyenne Johnson, Martavius Jones, Rhonda Logan, Worth Morgan, Patrice Robinson, Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen, Jeff Warren

Absent : JB Smiley Jr.

Observations : The outcome was never in doubt. That said, before the votes there were reassurances from council members that they will watch what MATA does with the city funding.

The reassurances followed remarks from several citizens who praised the concept and the structure but expressed lingering doubts it will be used effectively.

The wariness is understandable given the city bus system’s long record of abandoning new routes when ridership estimates didn’t pan out and eliminating old routes as ridership declined instead of trying to build it by improving service.

That record is essential to understanding why this is the first dedicated source of recurring funding for MATA after decades of discussion and plans that didn’t pan out.

It also explains the strings attached with the revenue going into an account the city administration controls and from which MATA draws.

The funding — city and county — goes specifically to the “Transit Vision” plan for which MATA has been pursuing funding over a five-year time frame.

The plan is more frequency during peak hours on major routes – 15 minutes between buses in some case, half an hour in others – and a baseline of no one-way trip anywhere in the system that takes more than an hour.

But since MATA’s adoption of the plan in 2017 and its pursuit of funding for it, the world of public transit has evolved as well.

MATA is also pursuing an eight-mile $74 million “Innovation Corridor” between the University of Memphis and Downtown with the Medical District in the middle that makes Poplar and Union avenues the east-west corridors.

The corridors are more than marking the same stretch of road with new MATA signage. They come with streetscape changes as well.

It also includes bus lanes on the Downtown north-south streets that are the connectors to Poplar and Union Avenues.

The city’s first experience with lanes for buses only should be a unique moment in Memphis car culture.

Meanwhile, the bus system has had breakthrough success in areas with historically low or declining ridership with its test runs of door-to-door one-on-one public transportation.

The services involve riders calling for a car or van to pick them up at their door and take them to a destination within their zone or to a bus transfer point if they are going somewhere outside the zone.

It’s too early to tell if the “on-demand” services can overcome the hesitancy of a council member fielding phone calls and emails complaining about the discontinuation of a bus line or the removal of long-time bus stops that the services are meant to replace.

Bus riders with no other way to get around are the overwhelming majority of MATA’s customers.

Any changes to an already arcane patchwork system are scrutinized closely.

A bus route is an easily understandable and relatable political commodity, and so is the cancellation of a bus route or the removal of a bus stop for that matter – even if the bus stop is a block or two from the next bus stop.

Bus stops and bus routes have constituencies.

A special use permit for a used car lot at 2328 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The council voted down the permit and the car lot on a 0-12 vote.

Absent : Smiley

Observations : The latest chapter in the saga of used car lots is unique in some ways. The owner, Bargain Divers Inc., has a furniture store on the site in the Alcy-Ball community.

According to the plan, pending since the council delayed action this past March, the furniture store would continue its operations in tandem with the car lot.

What drew the attention and the ire of council members was that cars for sale were already being moved to the parking lot ahead of the council vote.

That was not a good move in the district represented by council chair Swearengen, who drove by the site just before the June 21 council vote.

Swearengen is the council member who led the charge for a pivotal downzoning of a stretch of Lamar Avenue in her district that is dominated by auto-related businesses including used car lots, tire repair shops and body shops.

Nevertheless, she said the developer had a chance here, possibly with some conditions that might have included rules on where cars for sale could be parked and when as well as some landscaping.

The council periodically deals with what is called a “nonconforming use” of a site, which means a site where the development being proposed is already doing what it is asking permission to do.

Sometimes that is because of mistakes in the permitting and review process that takes place before these matters go to the council for a vote.

Those mistakes usually still result in grumbling among council members and concerns that making exceptions encourages developers to take action and then, in effect, seek forgiveness from the powers that be.

There was no forgiveness in this case. And more importantly, no special use permit.

A proposal for the November ballot on whether to allow primaries in city elections for mayor and the City Council.

The ordinance was tabled on third and final reading on a 12-0 vote.

Observations : Jones, the sponsor of this measure, didn’t have the votes. Unlike the delay of third reading at the June 7 council session, opponents of partisan primary elections didn’t try to kill the measure outright when Jones moved to table it.

But the tabling of the matter means there is no definite date for it to come back to the council. And it takes seven votes to take a matter off the table and to the council for a vote. It also takes seven votes to approve the referendum ordinance.

A resolution calling on the city and county mayors to appoint new members to the board of the Community Redevelopment Agency to replace term-limited board members.

The council approved the resolution on a 10-0 vote.

Voting yes : Carlisle, Easter-Thomas, Ford, Johnson, Jones, Logan, Morgan, Robinson, Swearengen, Warren

Not voting : Canale, Colvett

Absent : Smiley

Observations : This resolution, by Easter-Thomas, is not binding on either mayor. The Shelby County Commission also has a version of this.

It is built on language in the CRA bylaws that talks about term limits for members of the board that controls and administers Tax Increment Financing — or TIF — districts in several areas of the city.

The CRA’s goal is to create more affordable housing in dealing with blight. Part of that goal is accomplished with tax incentives. The other part is to make sure all involved continue to understand the goal is specifically affordable housing in a city that doesn’t have enough quality affordable housing.

Easter-Thomas wants the term limits enforced.

Council attorney Allan Wade, however, reads the bylaws on this differently.

He advised the council that the mayors can reappoint a CRA board member and that the term limits are not enforceable.

It appears the real test will be with the next appointment to the board.