ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gun law changes in NY unlikely to impact sport hunting: Conners

By Bill Conners
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

Unfortunately, it is very probable the most recent Supreme Court decision on gun rights and the bill signed by the President this past weekend – the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – will at some point, slam head-first into the law of unintended consequences; these things invariably do.

The opinion of the nation’s highest court was laser focused on New York’s Sullivan Law. When the Court said requiring pistol permit applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” was a violation of their constitutional rights it upended more than 100-years of what government leaders have viewed as black letter law here in New York.

Even before the Court declared the proper cause provision of the Sullivan Law unconstitutional, and Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act before going into recess, the New York State Legislature had passed what has been called “sweeping gun legislation” in the closing hours of the 2022 session. I’m sure pitfalls in the new laws will surface in the coming weeks and months. Superfluous consequences will creep out of the shadows. They may be beneficial. They may be harmful. They may mean nothing at all. On the other hand, all of this could end up exacerbating the very problems they were supposed to solve.

Fishing: Where to go for bass fishing in NY, CT, to get best bang for your bait, buck

Outdoors: What sportsmen should know about ammo following NY's legislative session

Outdoors: Dave Corr remembered as fierce advocate for sportsmen who grew statewide community

Most surprising have been the calls from gun owners who believe the ruling means upstate gun owners are now free to carry their handguns in New York City. It does not. If you carry your handgun into New York City it is the same as having no handgun permit at all.

The most obvious intersect all of this will have on the sporting community is the package of laws passed by the state legislature. Youngsters under 21 will no longer be able to buy or possess a semi-automatic rifle and those over 21 will not be able to do so without a special permit. The semi-automatic that you already own is grandfathered in.

From a sporting perspective, as unnerving as all of this may be, your sporting arms should not be a problem.  But, on the other hand, if you decide to do something stupid like “I’m going to carry my handgun the next time I visit the Big Apple,” you could be setting yourself up to lose your right to own not just a handgun, but also long guns. In which case you’ll have to develop an interest in archery.

DEC Announces Leashed Tracking Dog Examination

In August, the Department of Environmental Conservation will be administering three licensing exams, one of which is the for the Leashed Tracking Dog Handler License. The registration deadline is Aug. 10, and the exam will be held online Aug. 12.

In New York State, hunters may not hunt big game with a dog. They are not even allowed to track wounded big game using a trained tracking dog. But there is a licensing process that will allow them the privilege of tracking a wounded deer or bear. Trackers get a lot of enjoyment of training their dogs and at least an equal amount of satisfaction from recovering wounded big game animals, while providing an invaluable service to the hunting community.

Exams for licenses to practice the sport of falconry, and a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, will administered at the same time as the Leashed Tracking Dog Handler.

For additional information regarding the falconry and wildlife Rehabilitator exams and licenses visit the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov

To qualify for a Leashed Tracking Dog Handler License, applicants must score 80% or higher on the written exam and possess a valid state hunting license.

For questions or assistance, contact the DEC Special Licenses Unit at 625 Broadway, Albany, 518-402-8985 or SpecialLicenses@dec.ny.gov .

To learn more about big game tracking and recovery visit the Deer Search, Inc., website at deersearch.org/ .

Bill Conners of the Federation of Fish and Game Clubs writes on outdoors issues. Email: conners@billconners.net.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Gun law changes in NY unlikely to impact sport hunting: Conners

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynetimes.com

NY governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control...
ALBANY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Blasts Extraordinary Session, New Concealed Carry Law

A state lawmaker from Chautauqua County is criticizing the new concealed carry gun law that was passed by the New York State Legislature. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, State Senator George Borrello said the legislation will "only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called 'sensitive places.'" The Sunset Bay Republican also called the provision requiring business owners to explicitly state whether they will allow concealed weapons on their premises "egregious."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY
FL Radio Group

NY Legislature Passes Proposal to Add Equal Rights Protections to State Constitution

A resolution has passed in New York enshrining equal rights into the state constitution. This amendment would add ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy to the list of protections against discrimination. The resolution will need to pass again next legislative session before going to voters for final approval.
POLITICS
NBC New York

Times Square a Gun-Free Zone Under NY's Overhauled New Handgun Rules

New York’s legislature approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after passing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Hunting License#Gun Law#Politics State#Supreme Court#Congress#Ct#Ny
CBS New York

New York state cracking down on unlicensed marijuana vendors

NEW YORK -- New York state legalized recreational marijuana last year but has yet to allow licensed dispensaries to sell it beyond medical use.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, that hasn't stopped all kinds of unlicensed vendors from popping up all over the city, and now the state is trying to crack down.If you've walked through Washington Square Park recently, you've likely noticed more people openly smoking pot, and you've also maybe seen vendors, who have set up tables selling everything from gummies to joints and weed candies."I got two joints, $10. Yeah, one for my mom as a souvenir," one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Nearly 11 Million Excelsior Passes Issued to Date; Reminds New Yorkers to Retrieve their Pass Plus

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than 10.9 million Excelsior Passes have been issued to date. As the first-in-the-nation platform continues to evolve to meet New Yorkers’ needs, and as the original Excelsior Pass types expire, the State reminds New Yorkers to retrieve the latest and most robust Pass option available, Excelsior Pass Plus.
POLITICS
NBC New York

NY Lawmakers Endorse Proposed Abortion Rights Amendment

New York lawmakers took the first step Friday toward amending the state constitution to enshrine abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Both houses of the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved a resolution to begin the process of passing the amendment, which would expand the state...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Hochul Announces New York State Police Seized More Than 600 Guns

Within the first six months of 2022, New York State Police seized 98 percent more guns than the prior year. Governor Kathy Hochul released the figures during a recent press conference. Following a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Gov. Hochul, who just won the Democratic primary for Governor, spoke about the increase in seizures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

13 Tips To Help Prevent Your Family From Mosquito Bites In New York State

If you and your family plan on cooking out this 4th of July weekend, there's a good chance you won't be the only ones feasting! New York State is home to 70 species of mosquitoes and they are active through October. Not only are they pesky and annoying, but they also carry several types of potentially deadly viruses that can be transmitted to humans, so it's important to protect yourself and your family from their bites.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top 5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

Are Water Balloon Fights Illegal In New York State?

As the weather starts warming up and you are looking for a fun way to cool down, just be careful of how you decide to cool down. Growing up with two older brothers one of my favorite ways to cool down was to have squirt gun fights and throw water balloons at each other. Getting splashed with ice-cold water was a real treat on those hot, humid, summer days.
LAW
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
700
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy