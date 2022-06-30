Delavan area beach closed due to blue-green algae

DELAVAN

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in areas of Delavan Lake, including near Delavan Township Community Park Beach, according to a Walworth County news release.

As a result, the beach will be closed until further notice, the county said. Walworth County Public Health will reassess conditions Friday, July 1, to determine if the beach can be safely reopened ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Swimmers, boaters and recreational users are urged to be aware of the condition of the water around them and to avoid direct contact with water that looks like pea soup or smells foul, two indicators of the presence of blue-green algae. Children and pets are particularly susceptible to health problems related to blue-green algae and should be kept away from affected lake areas.

Algae blooms take on many different appearances and colors. They can look like pea soup or spilled paint on the surface of the water. Although the color is usually blue-green, the algae blooms can range from blue to red in color. There is currently no treatment for blue-green algae blooms, so it is best to avoid contaminated water until the bloom dissipates on its own.

The public is encouraged to follow these precautions from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:

Look for clear water. When searching for a spot to swim, choose the clearest water possible. Steer clear from water with noticeable discoloration and surface scum, foam, or floating mats.Shower off after swimming. If dogs go in scummy water, rinse them off right away with fresh, clean water, and don’t let them lick the scum off their fur.Look for water quality notices. Do not swim or allow your kids or pets to swim in places where water quality notices are posted.Don’t swallow the water. Besides blue-green algae, lake, river, and pond water can contain other bacteria and parasites that can make you sick if you swallow it. Always bring along safe drinking water for yourself, your kids, and your pets.Follow leash rules for pets. Do not allow pets to be off-leash in areas where they are required to be on-leash. If you let pets off-leash, be sure to supervise them and prevent them from drinking or interacting with water experiencing a blue-green algae bloom.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adverse human health effects from blue-green algae exposure include difficulty breathing, stomach and intestinal issues such as vomiting and diarrhea, skin irritation, loss of appetite, nausea, or numbness or tingling of the hands and/or feet. These symptoms can show up minutes to hours after exposure. Pets, especially dogs, can experience symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty breathing, vomiting, convulsions and even death after exposure to blue-green algae.

If you, a family member or a pet have been exposed to blue-green algae, it is recommended to immediately shower or rinse off with fresh, clean water. If symptoms develop (particularly vomiting, diarrhea, headache or rash), seek medical or veterinary attention or call the Wisconsin Poison Center at 800-222-1222 for advice.