ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Open enrollment will give Milton schools a slight budget edge for 2022-23

By By Kimberly Wethal
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

MILTON

An anticipated budget increase from open enrollment students into the Milton School District this fall will be mostly wiped out by a decrease in state assistance due to falling rates of school-age children in the district.

The Milton School Board unanimously approved a $53 million preliminary budget on Monday, June 27. The budget is far from finished; before it’s finalized in October, administrators will amend it to reflect enrollment and state equalization aid. However, a preliminary version had to be approved so the district could pay its bills when the fiscal year restarts Friday, July 1.

The district will also hold a public hearing on the budget in mid-August where residents can weigh in on the district’s property tax levy limit.

The district’s expenses are set to increase by $1.4 million, or 2.6% overall, driven in large part by increases to employee wages and benefits. Milton is also anticipating an increase of $434,000 in state funding from open enrollment, a 15% increase over the previous year, but 85% of that impact will be erased as declining membership reduces its levy limit.

The district’s membership count is defined as the number of school-age children living within its boundaries it is financially responsible for, regardless of whether they attend Milton schools. The rolling three-year average for membership has decreased by 72 students over the past two years to 3,431 and is expected to decrease by another 43 students going into 2023-24.

The district’s budget, like others across the state experiencing declining enrollment, is plagued by rising expenses with no new state funding. Milton will use $920,000 in one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds to bridge the gap this year but will need to find ways to increase revenue or decrease expenses in coming years, Superintendent Rich Dahman told the board.

“So while we have a plan in place for this coming year’s budget, unless something changes with revenues for the district … the other way to balance the budget in future years is going to be to significantly decrease those expenditures, and significantly decreasing expenditures means in large part reducing staff because staff are such a significant part of our budget,” Dahman said.

The district’s enrollment is expected to decrease by 71 students this year. The decrease comes as the district sees an enrollment bubble start to pop, Dahman said, with its largest class of 297 students having graduated this June.

There are no other classes in the district as large as the one that just graduated, Dahman said, and the incoming kindergarten class this fall will be the smallest by two dozen students at 208.

“That phenomenon of smaller groups coming in and bigger groups graduating out isn’t just a Milton thing,” he said. “There are smaller families, people are waiting longer right now to have kids in general … we’re seeing that trend play out here. And the decline in enrollment has an impact on our finances.”

The district also has cited inadequate funding in the state’s 2021-23 biennial budget and has warned about needing to tighten its financial belt for future budget cycles.

The state’s biennial budget, drafted by the Republican-controlled state Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, added no additional per-pupil taxing authority for districts for the two years of the current biennium. The Legislature said school districts should use funds from federal COVID-19 stimulus packages to balance their budgets.

In past biennial budgets, Wisconsin school districts had seen between $100 and $200 in per-pupil taxing authority added each year. The district did receive an additional $463,000 in Evers-directed federal relief funds, which the district plans to tuck away for future budgets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milton, WI
Education
wwisradio.com

DHS reports first monkey pox case in state resident

Wisconsin has its first confirmed case of monkeypox. The Department of Health Services has identified the state’s first confirmed case of ortho poxvirus presumed to be monkey pox. The case is in a Dane County resident, that person is currently isolating and DHS reports the risk remains low for the general public. As of June 30 there have been 396 confirmed monkey pox and ortho pox cases in the U-S. DHS, federal, state and local partners are working to investigate and monitor the current outbreak. The greatest risk for transmission of monkey pox is from prolonged face-to-face contact and exchange of bodily fluids.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

$23 million grant offers new solution to Wisconsin workforce shortage

Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people earlier Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side. The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board...
stevenspoint.news

DOT to start new I-39 construction project

MADISON – The Department of Transportation (DOT) North Central Region has announced a new project scheduled for I-39, from County X to the Marathon County line. Construction is scheduled to start July 5 and will be completed in mid-August. “Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Anchor John Stofflet to Retire in 2023

A year after the city of Monona purchased the San Damiano property, opening it as a public park, organizations are making plans for the park’s future. A memorial tree was planted Thursday in Monona in memory of infants who have passed away. $23 million grant offers new solution to...
MONONA, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Hospital wins national award

Stoughton Hospital ranked in the top 20 of 66 U.S. hospitals that earned the distinction of “most socially responsible” by the Lown Institute, a healthcare think tank. To achieve this designation, hospitals earned “A” grades across measures of health equity, value, and outcomes. According to a...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Crews perform ongoing tests ahead of Madison Beltline Flex Lane opening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As ongoing testing of the Madison Beltline Flex Lane project is underway, drivers may see crews out on the roadway this week and into next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded motorists that tests of Lane Control Signs is an ongoing process to make sure everything is working correctly. The Flex Lane is not operational yet, though.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Columbia Co. wholesaler loses license over odometer tampering

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia Co. automotive wholesaler lost its license after allegedly rolling back the odometers on vehicles it purchased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday. The Arlington-based company, Motorworks LLC, had its license revoked on May 11, the WisDOT explained; however, the agency waited until the...
ARLINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tax Levy#Stimulus#The Milton School Board
todayspractitioner.com

Aluminum’s Potential Role in Multiple Sclerosis

When Ahmed Obeidat, MD, PhD, noticed a growing cluster of multiple sclerosis (MS) cases near his clinic in Wisconsin, he wanted to know why. As he investigated the mysterious occurrences, a theory emerged — aluminum may be a culprit in the development of MS. Dr. Obeidat, of the Medical...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

LaCrosse joins Wisconsin cities banning gay conversion therapy, but practice remains legal in rest of state

Although Wisconsin is home to the first openly-gay U.S. Senator, the state lags behind many others in its protection of LGBTQ people. In fact, the Wisconsin legislature has taken steps to enshrine the practice of gay conversion therapy, a practice that uses a variety of techniques meant to change someone’s sexuality, which can lead to psychological damage and suicide.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is preparing to hold a grand opening celebration event this month for its second Madison location. FreshFin is currently already opened at Hilldale, bringing hand-crafted poké and grain bowls to the shopping center for shoppers to enjoy. There are 12 house-crafted bowls that people can choose from.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Stoughton Road Saturday. The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. MPD Chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You might see more police officers...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
captimes.com

Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow leopard euthanized, Milwaukee County Zoo officials say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Wednesday, June 29 that one of its snow leopards, Asa, was humanely euthanized last Friday, June 24. Officials said in the Facebook post that Asa "had been experiencing a declining quality of life due to advanced renal failure." The zoo post went...
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy