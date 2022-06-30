Open enrollment will give Milton schools a slight budget edge for 2022-23

MILTON

An anticipated budget increase from open enrollment students into the Milton School District this fall will be mostly wiped out by a decrease in state assistance due to falling rates of school-age children in the district.

The Milton School Board unanimously approved a $53 million preliminary budget on Monday, June 27. The budget is far from finished; before it’s finalized in October, administrators will amend it to reflect enrollment and state equalization aid. However, a preliminary version had to be approved so the district could pay its bills when the fiscal year restarts Friday, July 1.

The district will also hold a public hearing on the budget in mid-August where residents can weigh in on the district’s property tax levy limit.

The district’s expenses are set to increase by $1.4 million, or 2.6% overall, driven in large part by increases to employee wages and benefits. Milton is also anticipating an increase of $434,000 in state funding from open enrollment, a 15% increase over the previous year, but 85% of that impact will be erased as declining membership reduces its levy limit.

The district’s membership count is defined as the number of school-age children living within its boundaries it is financially responsible for, regardless of whether they attend Milton schools. The rolling three-year average for membership has decreased by 72 students over the past two years to 3,431 and is expected to decrease by another 43 students going into 2023-24.

The district’s budget, like others across the state experiencing declining enrollment, is plagued by rising expenses with no new state funding. Milton will use $920,000 in one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds to bridge the gap this year but will need to find ways to increase revenue or decrease expenses in coming years, Superintendent Rich Dahman told the board.

“So while we have a plan in place for this coming year’s budget, unless something changes with revenues for the district … the other way to balance the budget in future years is going to be to significantly decrease those expenditures, and significantly decreasing expenditures means in large part reducing staff because staff are such a significant part of our budget,” Dahman said.

The district’s enrollment is expected to decrease by 71 students this year. The decrease comes as the district sees an enrollment bubble start to pop, Dahman said, with its largest class of 297 students having graduated this June.

There are no other classes in the district as large as the one that just graduated, Dahman said, and the incoming kindergarten class this fall will be the smallest by two dozen students at 208.

“That phenomenon of smaller groups coming in and bigger groups graduating out isn’t just a Milton thing,” he said. “There are smaller families, people are waiting longer right now to have kids in general … we’re seeing that trend play out here. And the decline in enrollment has an impact on our finances.”

The district also has cited inadequate funding in the state’s 2021-23 biennial budget and has warned about needing to tighten its financial belt for future budget cycles.

The state’s biennial budget, drafted by the Republican-controlled state Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, added no additional per-pupil taxing authority for districts for the two years of the current biennium. The Legislature said school districts should use funds from federal COVID-19 stimulus packages to balance their budgets.

In past biennial budgets, Wisconsin school districts had seen between $100 and $200 in per-pupil taxing authority added each year. The district did receive an additional $463,000 in Evers-directed federal relief funds, which the district plans to tuck away for future budgets.