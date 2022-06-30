ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GazetteXtra

Milton gets set for July 4 Rhythm & Booms festival weekend

By By Pam Beres Special to the Courier
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TB90o_0gQaQO2H00

MILTON

From the Friday, July 1, opening ceremony to the fireworks finale on Monday, July 4, Milton’s Rhythm & Booms festival will offer plenty of fun. Derek Henze, the celebration’s organizer, promises a mix of traditional events and new ones. “We have a lot going on,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

The festival will take place at Schilberg Park on West High Street in Milton. A brief opening ceremony with presentation of the flag and the singing of the national anthem will kick things off at 5 p.m. on Friday. Carnival rides, food, music and a beer tent will be available all weekend.

There will be a nominal charge for preferred parking in the Schilberg parking lot beginning at 5 p.m. each day. Parking at the high school remains free.

Rhythm & Booms debut

Perhaps the biggest and most notable change will come on Monday when Milton’s first Rhythm & Booms show begins at dark, coordinated with a musical soundtrack.

Rhythm & Booms was once a popular July 4 event in Madison but was discontinued several years ago. In February, Henze announced he’d obtained exclusive use of the Rhythm & Booms brand for Milton. The soundtrack for this inaugural event was put together by Milton High School band director Nathan Czech and refined by WJVL Radio in Janesville. Diamond Assets is sponsoring the show.

Acknowledging the popularity of Rhythm & Booms when it was held in Madison, Henze said he has taken steps to keep this year’s crowd size manageable and future growth controlled.

“I don’t want people to be deterred thinking the whole city of Madison will be here,” he said. “We haven’t even advertised this in Madison so they probably don’t know this exists, unless by word of mouth.” A vehicle exit strategy dubbed “Right Turns Only” will be coordinated with the Milton Police Department to help alleviate traffic problems afterward.

Parade

Milton’s 4th of July parade is Monday at 1 p.m. and will follow its traditional route along Madison Avenue and down Hilltop. Seating can be at a premium but this year, a grandstand with bleachers is available. Parade-goers can vote for the People’s Choice Award by texting Henze at (262) 473-9585.

Other highlights

Other events either new or returning after several years hiatus for COVID-19 include softball tournaments, a “Guns & Hoses” challenge between the Milton Police Department and Milton Fire Department, a car show, a wine tasting event, the Milton Community Days farmer’s market and craft show, and a motorcycle stunt show. On Saturday, you can “Lunch & Learn” during an interactive discussion on U.S. history and past presidents.

New for kids and families is the YMCA Kickball Tournament. To celebrate the YMCA’s 130th birthday, the team whose combined age adds up closest to 130 wins a special prize. The winning team will also receive a prize.

Other new additions for kids and families include the Milton Fire Department’s “Mobile Splash Pad” and tour of the fire trucks, a Milton Public Library story walk and arts and crafts station and a series of high energy interactive programs for kids on small stages throughout the weekend.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help in the beer tent and food booth, assisting at a water station and helping with parking. To volunteer, Henze at (262) 473-9585 or e-mail Derek.Henze@edwardjones.com.

For a full weekend schedule go to http://milton4thofjuly.com.

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

Catfish River Music Festival to fill streets of downtown Stoughton with music

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Music will fill the streets of Rotary Park and Downtown Stoughton this Fourth of July weekend. Multiple artists are taking the stage at Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Opera House Friends Association’s annual fundraising event. The long-running, free admission music fest is described by Stoughton...
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Inaugural Lager Than Life festival comes to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit has announced a brand new beer festival on Friday. The festival will take place on July 23rd, in the greater Beloit area, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Visit Beloit. It will be called the Lager Than Life beer fest.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Arts And Crafts#Softball#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#The Rhythm Booms#Milton High School#Wjvl Radio#Diamond Assets
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky...
nbc15.com

Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Stoughton Road Saturday. The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. MPD Chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You might see more police officers...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is preparing to hold a grand opening celebration event this month for its second Madison location. FreshFin is currently already opened at Hilldale, bringing hand-crafted poké and grain bowls to the shopping center for shoppers to enjoy. There are 12 house-crafted bowls that people can choose from.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral held for Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Nathan Carlson on Saturday at his funeral at Harlem High School. Carlson and four other Marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. Members of the community lined the funeral route from Loves Park City Hall to the high […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
CBS 58

Multiple mobile homes ravaged by fire near Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Multiple homes were ravaged by fire in the Hickory Haven mobile home park outside Union Grove Saturday night, on July 2, which Racine County Sheriffs Deputies said was started by someone grilling in a garage, leaving multiple people without a home. Deputies said that...
UNION GROVE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files: Is There Something Strange Going On In The Skies Over Cherry Valley? One Resident Thinks So…

You can read more UFO reports from Cherry Valley at:. https://rockfordscanner.com/2019/12/rockford-scanner-strange-objects-in-the-skies-over-rockford-again-us-air-force-shoots-at-a-ufo-near-cherry-valley/. According to the National UFO Reporting Center,. there has been a recent report of a possible UFO sighting, near Cherry Valley. According to the recent report,. the incident happened on the early morning of May 28th 2022. The witness...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Coffee Shop to Close

Harborside Common Grounds on the north end of Kenosha’s downtown has announced that they are closing for good at the end of August, just 10 days after their 22nd anniversary. Harborside made the announcement via their Facebook page. The coffee shop cited rising costs, lack of quality products, and...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Albanese’s Roadhouse owner dies at 91

WAUKESHA — Dominic Albanese loved life, which included his family, his restaurant and patrons of Albanese’s Roadhouse, whom he described as “family.” Albanese died on Sunday at the age of 91. “He has been in the restaurant business for almost 70 years,” his daughter Lori Syverson...
WAUKESHA, WI
MATC Times

3 Bedroom Apt, Rent Includes Heat, Walking Distance to Campus

412 Pleasant Street #3Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apt, in downtown Beloit, walking distance to campus, central air, gourmet kitchen including, new cabinets, quartz counters, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, SS appliances, etc. Many charming vintage features including pocket doors, refinished woodwork, ornamental fireplace, built in bookcases and hutch. Hardwood floors throughout, finished closets, plantation blinds on all windows. Flooded with sunlight, also has small private outdoor space off kitchen, and secured storage room in basement. Laundry and fitness room on premises. Easy street parking. Available June 1. Call or text Amy 312-961-7806.
BELOIT, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Habitat for Humanity seeks help for Stoughton site

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is seeking construction volunteers to address a critical on build sites in Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Madison. In a Habitat for Humanity of Dane County news release last week, CEO Valerie Renk said the group hasn’t seen volunteer numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
STOUGHTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy