Milton gets set for July 4 Rhythm & Booms festival weekend

MILTON

From the Friday, July 1, opening ceremony to the fireworks finale on Monday, July 4, Milton’s Rhythm & Booms festival will offer plenty of fun. Derek Henze, the celebration’s organizer, promises a mix of traditional events and new ones. “We have a lot going on,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

The festival will take place at Schilberg Park on West High Street in Milton. A brief opening ceremony with presentation of the flag and the singing of the national anthem will kick things off at 5 p.m. on Friday. Carnival rides, food, music and a beer tent will be available all weekend.

There will be a nominal charge for preferred parking in the Schilberg parking lot beginning at 5 p.m. each day. Parking at the high school remains free.

Rhythm & Booms debut

Perhaps the biggest and most notable change will come on Monday when Milton’s first Rhythm & Booms show begins at dark, coordinated with a musical soundtrack.

Rhythm & Booms was once a popular July 4 event in Madison but was discontinued several years ago. In February, Henze announced he’d obtained exclusive use of the Rhythm & Booms brand for Milton. The soundtrack for this inaugural event was put together by Milton High School band director Nathan Czech and refined by WJVL Radio in Janesville. Diamond Assets is sponsoring the show.

Acknowledging the popularity of Rhythm & Booms when it was held in Madison, Henze said he has taken steps to keep this year’s crowd size manageable and future growth controlled.

“I don’t want people to be deterred thinking the whole city of Madison will be here,” he said. “We haven’t even advertised this in Madison so they probably don’t know this exists, unless by word of mouth.” A vehicle exit strategy dubbed “Right Turns Only” will be coordinated with the Milton Police Department to help alleviate traffic problems afterward.

Parade

Milton’s 4th of July parade is Monday at 1 p.m. and will follow its traditional route along Madison Avenue and down Hilltop. Seating can be at a premium but this year, a grandstand with bleachers is available. Parade-goers can vote for the People’s Choice Award by texting Henze at (262) 473-9585.

Other highlights

Other events either new or returning after several years hiatus for COVID-19 include softball tournaments, a “Guns & Hoses” challenge between the Milton Police Department and Milton Fire Department, a car show, a wine tasting event, the Milton Community Days farmer’s market and craft show, and a motorcycle stunt show. On Saturday, you can “Lunch & Learn” during an interactive discussion on U.S. history and past presidents.

New for kids and families is the YMCA Kickball Tournament. To celebrate the YMCA’s 130th birthday, the team whose combined age adds up closest to 130 wins a special prize. The winning team will also receive a prize.

Other new additions for kids and families include the Milton Fire Department’s “Mobile Splash Pad” and tour of the fire trucks, a Milton Public Library story walk and arts and crafts station and a series of high energy interactive programs for kids on small stages throughout the weekend.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help in the beer tent and food booth, assisting at a water station and helping with parking. To volunteer, Henze at (262) 473-9585 or e-mail Derek.Henze@edwardjones.com.

For a full weekend schedule go to http://milton4thofjuly.com.