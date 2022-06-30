Cullen is July 4 Milton parade marshal

MILTON

Milton Fourth of July parade marshal Bob Cullen says he was "humbled and honored," to be chosen, “especially given all the people that had received that recognition in years past.”

As Marshal, he will lead the parade down Madison Avenue, escorted by life-long friend Bob Johnson and accompanied by his wife Marci.

Cullen said he is basically a life-long Milton resident, leaving only for a few years to attend college and to begin his career. He grew up on a farm just outside Johnstown, attended Milton schools and has worked as a local banker for the past 38 years. His wife also grew up in Milton. With such deep roots, the couple moved back here and raised three daughters.

Currently vice president at the Bank of Milton and on its board of directors, Cullen has a long history of community service. He was on the Milton School Board for 18 years and president for several of those years.

In the late 1990’s when local philanthropists Wally and Faye Schilberg funded what would become Schilberg Park, Cullen was treasurer of the Milton Agricultural and FFA Foundation, through which funding was channeled.

Cullen was also the public address announcer for Milton wrestling and football teams. But he said that his biggest community involvement probably came with his membership in the Milton FFA Alumni. For more than twenty years, the group organized the annual Fourth of July celebration, leaving Cullen well-acquainted with the festival. He was treasurer of that group for about ten years.

Cullen has always taken pride in his community. He said he appreciates the supportive and spirited nature of its people. “When there is need, they seem to rally for whatever the need is,” he said.

For 32 years, Cullen has lived across the street from Milton High School, at the very end of the parade route. This year, he will lead it.