Student achievements for June 30

Glessner, Shroyer are student of semester

Austin Travis Glessner, the 18-year-old son of Travis and Jeannea Glessner, was selected as the Berlin Lions Club’s Male Student of the Semester for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. Prior to graduating from Berlin Brothersvalley High School, he was the president of the Class of 2022, president of the National Honor Society, and president of the band. He was a member of the jazz and concert band and served as an audio-visual technician for the school musicals and for the Northridge Baptist Church. Glessner plans to attend Frostburg University and pursue a degree in computer science.

Andrew Shroyer, the 18-year-old son of Jeremiah and Robin Shroyer, was selected as the Berlin Lions Club’s Male Student of the Semester for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year. He was a drum major in the Berlin marching band and a member of the co-op Shanksville and Berlin golf team.Shroyer enjoys leading the worship band with his guitar at New Hope Baptist Church and Sarver Church. He also enjoys spending time with his family and friends. Shroyer, a recent graduate of Berlin Brothersvalley High School, plans on serving the United States Air Force to become a Cyber Security Specialist in the military.

