ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, PA

Student achievements for June 30

By Somerset
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ke1f_0gQaQ8zu00

Glessner, Shroyer are student of semester

Austin Travis Glessner, the 18-year-old son of Travis and Jeannea Glessner, was selected as the Berlin Lions Club’s Male Student of the Semester for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. Prior to graduating from Berlin Brothersvalley High School, he was the president of the Class of 2022, president of the National Honor Society, and president of the band. He was a member of the jazz and concert band and served as an audio-visual technician for the school musicals and for the Northridge Baptist Church. Glessner plans to attend Frostburg University and pursue a degree in computer science.

Andrew Shroyer, the 18-year-old son of Jeremiah and Robin Shroyer, was selected as the Berlin Lions Club’s Male Student of the Semester for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year. He was a drum major in the Berlin marching band and a member of the co-op Shanksville and Berlin golf team.Shroyer enjoys leading the worship band with his guitar at New Hope Baptist Church and Sarver Church. He also enjoys spending time with his family and friends. Shroyer, a recent graduate of Berlin Brothersvalley High School, plans on serving the United States Air Force to become a Cyber Security Specialist in the military.

Berlin Lions Club recognizes students

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Bridge honors fallen veteran, Johnstown native

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) held a bridge dedication for a veteran who lost their life during active duty in 2007. The dedication took place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge on Washington Street in Johnstown. Buchan is a Johnstown native who served in the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

37th annual car cruise in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 37th annual Hope Fire Co. car, truck and bike show is set to take place on Independence weekend. The event takes place on Sunday, July 3 and registration starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. It’s the largest car show in the tri-county and is located on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park prepares for Summer Thunder fireworks show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park‘s Summer Thunder is back for the park’s 75th anniversary celebration on Monday, and the park is taking the time to set up the fireworks. Over 2,500 firework shells ranging from three to 10 inches were placed in designated areas according to the show’s script. “We never really […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berlin, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Berlin, PA
City
New Hope, PA
City
Austin, PA
City
Shanksville, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UPMC to close Somerset hospice facility; care shifting to homes, hospital

SOMERSET — Hospice care inside Somerset’s In Touch Hospice House will end this summer, driven by changing industry trends, UPMC officials said. With more patients able to receive end-of-life care at home, demand for the North Center Avenue location’s 10-bed unit has decreased in recent years, a UPMC spokesperson said in a statement Friday.
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown firefighters announce passing of local EMS trainer

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — First responders throughout Cambria County are mourning the loss of a longtime area EMS trainer and teacher. According to a post from Johnstown Firefighters Local 463, Dr. John "Doc" Karduck recently pass away. Dr. Karduck taught hundreds of paramedics and EMS personnel in Cambria County,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

UPMC celebrates opening of new cancer care center in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Somerset County will now have world-class cancer care nearby. UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is the region’s only cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute and one of just 52 centers in the country. UPMC leaders celebrated its grand opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This facility […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona VA holds ribbon cutting to open new expansion area

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center opened its new 15,000-square-foot expansion area Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Doctors, patients and Congressman John Joyce (PA-13) joined VA staff for the ribbon cutting of the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) expansion, which includes 30 exam rooms with specialized areas for […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Robin
WTAJ

Paving upgrades to begin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, July 1 that milling, paving and signal upgrades will begin soon for Cambria County. The construction work is part of the next phase of the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

24-Hour Traffic Detour for Route in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a 24-hour traffic detour for pipe replacement work will take affect in July. On Friday, July 8 the detour will be in place starting at 6:00 p.m. and go until Saturday, July 9, at 6:00 p.m. Traffic will utilize a 45-mile signed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Baptist#Marching Band#Frostburg University#New Hope Baptist Church#Sarver Church#Berlin Lions Club
WTAJ

SkyWest withdraws service termination at Johnstown Airport

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — SkyWest Airlines is withdrawing its termination notice for service at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport. This means United Express flights to the Washington Dulles International Airport and the Chicago O’Hare International Airport will continue interrupted. SkyWest Airlines originally filed the termination notice on March 10 to terminate their service at 29 […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Computer Science
WJAC TV

Fire Chief: Police investigating arson at abandoned Hornerstown building

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police are investigating a morning fire at an abandoned building in the Hornerstown-section of the city as arson, according to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler. 911 officials say crews were dispatched to the blaze, located along the 800 block of Horner Street, around 9:30...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman arrested after stabbing in Blairsville Borough

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a stabbing in Blairsville early Sunday morning. According to a news release, Blairsville police responded to West Market Street for a stabbing. According to police, the victim was life flighted to UPMC Presbyterian for stab wounds to his abdomen. According...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

977
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy