What's Happening? 5 upcoming events in the Fayetteville area

By Akira Kyles, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
As Independence Day approaches, residents in the Fayetteville area prepare for a multitude of events to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Hope Mills Independence Day Celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday with a parade at Hope Mills Municipal Park, followed by a celebration at 5 p.m. that features live entertainment from the cover band 80s Unleashed, food trucks, a petting zoo and stilt walkers and face painters. The fireworks are set to go off at 9 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Some of the food trucks include Blasian Asian Grill, Smokin Deez BBQ, Ms. D's Creole Cafe and Latin Flavours Street Cuisine.

Here are four other events coming to the Fayetteville area:

Fort Bragg's Fourth of July Celebration

Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Fort Bragg hosts a Fourth of July Celebration 3 p.m.- 10 p.m. Monday at the Main Post Parade Field, 25 Capron St.

The events features country music headliner Walker Hayes, as well as parachute free-fall demonstrations, a flag ceremony, fireworks and food and beverages. New for 2022 is a craft beer garden.

The event is free and open to the public, but non-DOD ID holders must visit the visitor center, located at the All American gate, to get access to the event. Access is available at the following gates: All American, Randolph, Longstreet and Chicken.

There is a 100% vehicle search for non-DOD ID cardholders. Drivers and all passengers must have a valid ID. Pets, weapons, alcoholic beverages and glass bottles are prohibited.

Independence Concert

The Sandhills Jazz Society, Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra and the city of Fayetteville present an Independence Concert 4-10:15 p.m. Monday at Festival Park.

The free event will feature Grammy Award winner Norman Brown and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra. Special musical guests include the Fayetteville Symphonic Band and Black Seed featuring Von Demetriz.

There will also be food trucks and a kid's area. The event concludes with fireworks.

Only service animals are permitted. Skateboards, bicycles, personal tents/canopies and outside food/beverage are prohibited.

Come See the Trains

The Cape Fear Railroaders will showcase their model trains from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Fascinate-U Children's Museum, 16 Green St., Fayetteville.

The trains will be on display on the first and third Saturday of the month. Admission is free unless you stay to play in the museum.

'Paw Patrol Live!'

The Crown Complex presents "Paw Patrol Live! A Pirate Adventure" on Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the Crown Theater, 1960 Coliseum Drive.

The Paw Patrol will shift from on-screen to on-stage as the team must rescue Cap'n Turbot from a mysterious cavern.

Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased at www.crowncomplexnc.com,

Staff writer Akira Kyles can be reached at akyles@gannett.com.

