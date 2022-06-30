ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Visitors invited to create at First Friday

By The Repository
 3 days ago
CANTON – First Friday festivities this week will be something to “chalk” about, with artists as the feature in several downtown locations.

Events on Friday will run 5 to 9 p.m. throughout the city's Arts District.

Visitors can take part in a chalk mural at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, led by staff member Cas Rosenberg, along with music, and for the first 100 guests, free ice cream.

Canton Museum of Art’s galleries, artisan boutique and lobby will be open extended hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free admission. The Chalk Monkeys, a team of five chalkers led by Canton artist Jeffrey Keirn, will create a chalk piece of “Jurassic” proportions on Court Avenue and the Onesto parking garage, according to ArtsinStark/First Friday.

Juilliard Arts Center, 600 Market Ave. N, will host a Battle of the Chalk competition with judging categories and cash prizes from 5 to 7 p.m. Artists will have two hours to complete their work. Chalk and the space to create will be provided. Learn more about the gallery at juilliardartscenter.wixsite.com/3rdspace.

More chalk artists will be at HOF City Rink at Courthouse Plaza and the United Way parking lot at Fourth and Court streets NW.

Among art exhibits this Friday will be a gallery show featuring the art of Patricia Zinsmeister Parker at John Strauss Furniture, 236 Walnut Ave. NE, in the Upstairs Gallery. The show's opening is from 6 to 9 p.m., and refreshments will be served. The exhibition continues through the end of July.

Just Imagine Gift Gallery, 201 Sixth St. NW, will unveil its latest exhibition on Friday, a yarn "explosion" spanning two blocks of Court Street from Fourth Street to Sixth Street NW. The exhibit features about 400 knit items handcrafted by artists and volunteers throughout Stark County. Items featured will adorn everything from light posts to sculptures to bicycles in a wash of vibrant colors and patterns. This exhibit will remain active through Sept. 7.

The Hub Art Factory will celebrate its 100th show with thousands of balloons. Festivities will run 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at 336 Sixth St. NW.

First Friday also will include music and dance.

Performing Friday on the ArtsInStark Kempthorn Stage at Fourth Street and McKinley Avenue NW will be Dirty Psychic, a Grateful Dead tribute band, at 4:30 p.m., Cabin Sound at 6:30 p.m. and Outdated View at 7:30 p.m.

Disco Inferno will be on the Plaza Stage at Centennial Plaza at 6:30 p.m. Kid Disco, a light and D.J. music experience by Comet Wanderer Studios, will be on Court Avenue NW between Fifth and Sixth streets from 5 to 9 p.m.

A free group ballroom class will be available at 7 p.m. at R&J Ballroom, 401 Tuscarawas St. W, Suite 302. No partner or reservations are necessary.

Guests also can enjoy more family-friendly activities, such as oversized games, family make-and-take crafts, vendors and food trucks throughout the Arts District. Artists’ studios and galleries, shopping and dining will be open for First Friday visitors. More information is at cantonfirstfriday.com.

