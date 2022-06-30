ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate July 4th with fireworks, readings, performances: 13 things to do this weekend

By Jane Murphy, Portsmouth Herald
It's the Independence Day weekend with all the best traditions of the Seacoast back in full swing. In addition, there's a full slate of performances from music to theater to enjoy on what's shaping up to be a perfect summer weekend.

'Footloose' in Prescott Park

The Prescott Park Arts Festival will present its summer musical "Footloose" this holiday weekend on Thursday, June 30 7 p.m., on Friday, July 1 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 2 in a matinee at 1 p.m. There will be no Sunday performance and no Monday Night movie in the park on Monday, July 4.

Dorks in Dungeons returns to performing live

Dorks in Dungeons improv returns to 3S Artspace this weekend at long last. The improvisational troupe will perform Season 10, Episode 1 of its series of comedy, fantasy and adventure. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30 for the 8 p.m. at the venue on Vaughn Street in Portsmouth. Tickets are $12 general admission and available in advance at 3Sarts.org .

Garrison Players to present 'Freckleface Strawberry'

Garrison Players will present a Youth Ed performance of "Freckleface Strawberry—The Musical!" on its outdoor stage on Friday, July 1 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m. Twenty campers ages 3 to 12 will present the musical version of the best-selling children's book and then seven member of the adult community theater troupe will perform the 60-minute “Theatre for Young Audiences” MTI version. Bring a chair. Tickets are $10. Contact YouthEd@GarrisonPlayers.org or visit garrisonplayers.org for more information.

Frederick Douglass readings in 6 locations

In 1852, abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass delivered one of his most famous speeches, “What to the slave is your Fourth of July,” a blistering indictment of an American idealism that ignored and accepted the inhuman treatment of enslaved African Americans. In collaboration with the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, community readings of this historic protest speech will take place in several Seacoast locations at noon Friday, July 1. Simultaneous readings will be held in Rollinsford at the Colonel Paul Wentworth House on Water Street; Dover at Dover Public Library, 73 Locust St.; Exeter at Exeter Town Hall, 10 Front St,; Portsmouth at Strawbery Banke, Goodwin Garden, Hancock St.; and Rochester at Rochester Performance & Art Center, 32 North Main St. For information on attending, hosting, or joining a reading, email gina@blackheritagetrailnh.org or call 603-570-8469.

Celebrating the Fourth in Rye

There will be a July 4th Celebration on Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m., at Parsons Field in Rye featuring a live band. Fireworks will follow at dusk. Weather permitting. No rain date.

Loading Dock Series concerts at 3S Artspace

On Friday, July 1, Kioea will perform two shows outdoors in the Loading Dock Series at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. There'll be a 6 p.m. and an 8 p.m. show. Tickets available at 3Sarts.org .

Daughter of Sam Cooke to perform at Jimmy's

Carla Cooke is the youngest daughter of the Legendary Sam Cooke whose musical style is diverse in gospel, Christian, R&B, soul, pop and the contemporary sound that embraces today's culture. She gives the listener the raw talent, emotion, beauty and charisma so often found in her father's singing as she carries the Cooke family torch musically into the new millennium. She'll perform Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $45 and are available at jimmysoncongress.com/

Midnight BBQ at John Paul Jones Park

Stu Dias' Midnight BBQ will perform an outdoor show at John Paul Jones Park

on Hunter Avenue in Kittery on Saturday, July 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at portsmouthnhtickets.com . Parking is available at York Hospital in Kittery. Bring a chair or a blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside at The Dance Hall at 7 Walker St. in Kittery at 7:30 p.m.

Bitter Pill: Record Release Party

Bitter Pill will celebrate the release of its new album “livin aint cheap, dyin aint free” on the outdoor stage at The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, on Saturday, July 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. They will play the new record in its entirety among other songs in their deep discography. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show, and available at portsmouthnhtickets.com .

Under The Arch Live series presents Erick Baker

The Music Hall will present Erick Baker, an Emmy Award-winning writer, children’s book author, and singer-songwriter, outside on the plaza in front of the theater in the Live Under The Arch series on Saturday, July 2 in shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Special guest will be Lydia Luce. Tickets are available at themusichall.org .

York celebrates the Fourth

The town of York will have fireworks on July 2 at Hartley Mason Park in York Harbor Beach and on July 3 at Short Sands Beach. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m. Arrive early for parking.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Dover

Dover kicks off Independence Day with its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on Monday, July 4. Garrison Players Arts Center performers will portray John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, and read the Declaration at 9 a.m. on the steps of Dover City Hall. Mayor Robert Carrier will also speak. There will also be a fireworks display later Monday at 9:15 p.m. launched from Maglaras Park and viewable from Henry Law Park and locations throughout the city. The fireworks display will be preceded by a performance of the 39th Army Band at the Rotary Arts Pavilion, from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Food and novelty vendors will be available at Henry Law Park. Rain date July 5.

Naturalization Ceremony open to public at Strawbery Banke

Strawbery Banke Museum in partnership with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the United States District Court – District of New Hampshire celebrates Independence Day by welcoming 75 new citizens in a Naturalization Ceremony on Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m. on the museum grounds. The public is welcome to attend the Naturalization Ceremony free of charge. For more information, visit StrawberyBanke.org/events/American-Celebration.cfm . Parking at Strawbery Banke Museum is extremely limited. If the lot is full, visitors are encouraged to try nearby offsite parking options including Portsmouth's two parking garages.

There will be a fireworks display on Sunday, July 3, at the South Mill Pond across from the Portsmouth City Hall beginning at 9:15 p.m. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5 at the same time. This celebration is an alcohol-free, family-friendly event.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Celebrate July 4th with fireworks, readings, performances: 13 things to do this weekend

