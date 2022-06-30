Penn State makes the cut as 4-star corner from Florida trims his list to six, sets commitment date

One of the nation's top rising juniors will come off the board Monday as Jonathan Echols is using the July 4th holiday to announce a college commitment. Echols hasn't formally named any finalists or who he's picking between, but has talked up Tennessee at various points during the recruiting process. So, it isn't surprising that Josh Heupel and the Volunteers are the current 247Sports' Crystal Ball leader heading into the announcement, especially after Echols spent some time in Knoxville a few weeks ago. Notre Dame, for what it's worth, is also believed to be involved in the recruitment and Echols did tour Alabama, Miami and Florida during the spring months.

