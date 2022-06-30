ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

Barrow Co firm penalized for dynamite violations

 3 days ago
Georgia Department of Labor

The US Department of Labor has penalized a Barrow County blasting and drilling company more than $5 thousand for allegedly allowing teenagers to work near dynamite. Investigators found that Winder-based Controlled Blasting allowed three employees aged 16 and 17 years old to work where explosives were being stored and transported.

Investigators say the company instructed workers to drill and cover holes where dynamite was placed for demolition projects near Lawrenceville.

Federal child labor law prohibits workers under 18, in most circumstances, from working where explosives are manufactured or stored.

