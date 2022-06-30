ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Standout 2023 Alabama safety lists Penn State among favorites, says he will commit Friday

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Just days after picking up a commitment from 2023 linebacker Dakaari Nelson out of Alabama, Penn State made the cut Wednesday as...

AL.com

Deputy’s passing, teacher retirement, Miss Alabama, USFL: Down in Alabama.

Born on this day, nine-time gold medalist (and lesser-known singer of the national anthem) Carl Lewis was born on July 1, 1961. He’s from Birmingham, Alabama. And since tomorrow is the weekend I’ll go ahead and mention that born on tomorrow’s date, July 2, 1937, was Polly Holliday of “Kiss my grits, Mel!” fame. She’s from Jasper and spent some early years in Childersburg and Sylacauga.
ALABAMA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

AJ Daugherty Named UAB Head Coach

UPDATE: UAB officially announced Daugherty’s hiring on Friday morning. UAB is expected to name AJ Daugherty as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Daugherty spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Wallace State Community College, leading the Lions...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sports
