Hampton, NH

Hampton Beach Fourth of July weekend 2022: Fireworks, music and more

By Angeljean Chiaramida
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

HAMPTON — This year’s Fourth of July celebration at Hampton Beach is in full swing, with miles of sand, surf, fun and games, and, with luck, a display of fireworks befitting the nation’s Independence Day.

The Memorial Day fireworks were canceled this year to protect eight piping plover nests, the highest number of nesting plovers in many years at Hampton Beach, according to Brendan Clifford, a wildlife biologist with New Hampshire Fish and Game . Although the tiny birds are still around, Clifford said, the Fourth of July fireworks are planned to take place, unless conditions change. The hope is all factors — including the weather — will cooperate.

Fireworks at Hampton Beach go off at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the top of B and C Streets. Those planning to attend are advised to check before leaving by calling 603-926-8717 or visiting the Hampton Beach Facebook page for the latest update. Those in town can also stop by the information center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411lIA_0gQaOLtA00

According to Chuck Rage, a longtime Hampton Beach businessman and selectman, those planning to come for the fireworks should arrive early to get a parking spot.

There’s plenty to do while waiting for the fireworks to begin. Children can visit the playground and the beach, and kids of all ages can enjoy the shops, games, activities and food offered all along Hampton Beach’s busy center.

Here's the Fourth of July weekend Seashell Stage concert lineup

There will be free concerts at the Seashell Stage on Ocean Boulevard every night over the Fourth of July weekend, Rage said. There are two performances each night, the first beginning at 7 p.m., and the second at 8:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssMwY_0gQaOLtA00

The weekend kicks off Friday night, July 1, when Groove Alliance takes to the stage with its nine-piece show band, vocalists and rhythm section.

The 39th Army Band performs on Saturday night, July 2. Its theme this year is “Play hard or go home,” according to Rage.

The Tenderhëds takes to the Seashell Stage on Sunday, July 3. Featuring two-time New England Music Award winner Munk Duane, the group puts a fresh and unique spin on some of the biggest hits.

And on the Fourth of July, the Continentals take their traditional place center stage, as they have for years to celebrate Independence Day at Hampton Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GROG_0gQaOLtA00

Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom also offers two bands over the Fourth of July weekend. On Friday, July 1, the Dark Star Orchestra performs and on Saturday night, July 2, Badfish! A Tribute to Sublime with Joe Samba is on stage. Shows start at 8 p.m. and for tickets and more information, visit casinoballroom.com.

Hampton police preparing for large crowds

Hampton police are planning for the popular holiday weekend, which can draw 100,000 people to Hampton Beach. Scores of officers will be on hand to ensure a safe holiday, Hampton Police Deputy Chief Alex Reno said, and he offered some useful tips to those planning to visit.

“We’re going to have a large influx of visitors and we ask everyone to have some patience entering and exiting the beach,” Reno said, because large crowds can cause safety issues. “We ask people to use the crosswalks but they don’t always do that. So, we ask drivers to drive slowly and be patient with pedestrians.”

To expedite travel out of the beach following the fireworks, Reno said, police have a successful travel pattern it established after years of experience clearing the crowds. Reno advises drivers to ignore their GPS and just follow the signs laid out throughout the beach that will direct drivers out of the beach. Trying to get around the established traffic pattern will only cause more traffic jams that will need to be cleared and only hold things up unnecessarily, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaY91_0gQaOLtA00

Reno reminded Hampton does not allow the use of personal fireworks on the beach or anywhere in town, nor are open containers of alcohol allowed in any public places.

Reno advises visitors and residents alike to drink responsibly and not drink and drive or text while driving. And in New Hampshire drivers may not use a hand-held cell phone or mobile device while driving.

“We want people to come and enjoy themselves,” Reno said, “but we want them to enjoy themselves safely.”

