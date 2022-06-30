ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunkport, ME

Dead and sick birds found on Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport. What's the cause?

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The town is urging residents to keep their distance if they come across any birds and ducks that appear ill or are acting irregularly.

Currently, Kennebunkport is confirmed as an area where Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is present. Members of the public recently have reported sightings of dead birds and of ducks that have been behaving strangely on Goose Rocks Beach.

“The National Wildlife Disease Program does not recommend handling live or deceased wildlife,” the town stated in a press release on June 24. “These birds should not be captured and taken to local rehabilitators.”

Even though the reported birds have not been confirmed as victims of the avian flu, they should be regarded as such and treated accordingly, the town added.

What are communities doing about birds?

Town officials are working with state and federal officials to address the issue and will update the public once more information becomes available.

Kennebunkport is not alone. According to Brad Allen, a marine biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, there have been several cases of sick or dead birds along a “broad swatch of coastal Maine.”

Last week, for example, Shannon Silverson, a resident of Peaks Island, located a few miles off the coast of Portland, told WGME-TV that she noticed as many as 30 dead and dying birds in her area, according to the Associated Press.

“It was just a dreadful feeling,” Silverson said.

Also last week, hundreds of dead aquatic birds washed up on the shores of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, according to AP.

“For whatever reason – we’re still trying to figure out why – birds are dying and drifting onto our beaches,” Allen said on Tuesday morning. “The smoking gun now appears to be avian influenza.”

What is bird flu impact?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, avian influenza, or “bird flu,” as it is commonly called, is a respiratory disease that results when a bird is infected with Type A viruses.

“These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species,” the CDC states on its website.

Can humans get bird flu?

Bird-flu viruses do not normally infect humans, but sporadic cases in individuals have occurred, according to the CDC – a fact the town mentioned in its press release.

“People who have regular contact with poultry or wild birds are most at risk,” the town stated.

Infected birds carry the avian flu virus in their saliva, mucus and feces, according to the Maine CDC.

“Humans can have contact with avian flu virus when a person touches a surface with virus on it, and then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. The virus can also be inhaled from droplets or dust in the air,” the state’s CDC says on its website.

Since avian flu can cause severe symptoms in some individuals, monitoring for human infection and preventing the spread of the virus is important, the Maine CDC adds.

Symptoms in people often include a cough, a headache, a sore throat, shortness of breath, fever or chills, fatigue, congestion or a runny nose, and aches, according to the Maine CDC.

Allen said signs of the avian flu surfaced in the state this past winter. Fatalities since February have claimed birds both small and large, including bald eagles.

What happens when dead birds are found?

Dead birds are tested, and when the results come back negative for the avian flu, that prompts questions, Allen said.

“If a test comes back negative, we have to dig a little deeper and see if there are other mortality causes,” he said.

Allen reiterated people on public property should not approach or touch dead or dying birds and instead should contact town officials – such as an animal control officer – who are trained to handle such situations.

In a press release, the state said homeowners can remove dead birds on their private land or beach at their discretion. Such individuals are encouraged to wear a mask and gloves while addressing the issue.

“The dead bird should be buried or can be bagged and placed into the trash,” the state said in its press release. “Sick-acting birds should be left alone.”

Even the adorable ones.

“It’s a tough message, especially when it comes to the ducklings,” Allen said.

And if a dead eagle is found? Please call Maine Police dispatch at (207) 624-7076.

“We don’t want people to spread this virus further,” Allen said.

Allen expressed hope that last week’s incidents prove the peak of the situation.

“I’m hoping it’s running its course,” he said.

