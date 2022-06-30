ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Commentary: Keeping New Hampshire postsecondary education within reach for students

By Mark Rubinstein
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYq4t_0gQaOABB00

A recent blog post by Phil Sletten, research director for the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, drew attention to the myriad of financial measures by which New Hampshire’s support for public higher education lags that of other states. That post also identified some of the adverse consequences of this funding that include barriers to pursuing postsecondary education for students in New Hampshire, the mass exodus of New Hampshire’s college-bound high school graduates who enroll at colleges and universities in other states (potentially remaining out of state to begin their careers), and the significant student loan debt that this state’s graduates carry.

All of those are important concerns and have real consequences for New Hampshire’s students and their families and for the state’s workforce, and there is no doubt that infusion of additional support from the state would be helpful; however, as sensible as it is for NHFPI to focus on the financial aspects of postsecondary education in New Hampshire, it’s important to note that this is only part of the story.  Over the past decade, and primarily as a result of support from the State of New Hampshire, the tuition rate for New Hampshire residents that the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) charges has increased by less than 2.5%.  That’s not 2.5% annually, but 2.5% total, over more than a decade.  Accounting for inflation, even during the period of low inflation that existed before the current surge, the inflation-adjusted cost of CCSNH’s tuition for New Hampshire residents has actually fallen by about 25%, and across that span of time, students have benefited from the opportunities that CCSNH offers throughout the state, and in turn, the state and its communities have benefited from the work of our graduates in a wide range of enterprises that each of us undoubtedly relies upon regularly, from healthcare to technology to skilled trades to business services and more.

Over the past decade, CCSNH has graduated more than 3,400 students from our Nursing programs, along with more than 500 medical assistants, more than 440 radiologic technicians, and nearly 400 dental hygienists to support New Hampshire’s healthcare workforce in delivering care to those who reside in the Granite State. Across that same period of time, we have also conferred more than 1,500 degrees and certificates in education, including more than 1,000 in early childhood education. We have also prepared more than 1,000 students to enter the workforce through various engineering, advanced manufacturing and robotics programs, along with another 800 who were trained as automotive technicians, and nearly 1,000 more who have been certificated for careers in welding. Coupled with more than 3,000 graduates of our liberal arts transfer programs and more than 2,000 in various business programs, with support from the state of New Hampshire, we continue to make postsecondary education accessible and as affordable as we can, providing opportunities for New Hampshire’s students that align with the needs of New Hampshire’s communities.

We know that affordability of postsecondary education will be an increasingly important issue in the future, and as Mr. Sletten points out, relative to national benchmarks, New Hampshire is not in a favorable position, but opportunities do exist for students in this state. Currently, CCSNH partners with approximately 100 high schools to offer courses for dual high school/college credit at low cost (or no cost) to about 8,000 students each year, offers affordable access to hundreds more through our on-campus Early College program, and, in fact, free access through SPARK Academy at Manchester Community College and through the New Hampshire Career Academy Charter School. Additionally, through apprenticeships and short-term certificate programs, we create on ramps and bridges for people, particularly working adults, trying to enter or transition in the workforce.

Notwithstanding the funding metrics that do present challenges for New Hampshire’s public colleges and universities, state support has played an important role in keeping opportunities within reach for New Hampshire students and families, which is why we make the strongest case we can each budget cycle for state support. We appreciate the attention of the NHFPI to the costs of higher education, and for the role it plays in strong communities and quality of life in the Granite State. These are important topics to keep at the forefront of public policy and planning as our nation faces increasingly challenging economic conditions.

Mark Rubinstein is chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire.

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Abortion providers in New Hampshire see uptick in patients from other states

CONCORD, N.H. — Abortion providers in New Hampshire say they're already seeing an uptick in patients after several states banned or severely restricted abortions. Officials with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said they're seeing an influx of patients coming in from out of the state, but the possibility of prosecution looms in what's become a legal battlefield.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WMUR.com

New law ensures hospital visitation rights in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday legislation aimed at ensuring no hospital patient is left alone. The law, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, allows a patient to identify a loved one or caregiver as a visitor who can be present while they receive care. During...
HEALTH
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire’s 2022 Fair Schedule is Out Now

Get ready for a summer and fall filled with entertaining rides, animals, games, performances, and the smells of fried food and cotton candy filling in the air. Fairs have always been exciting seasonal events in New Hampshire, and some have been beloved community staples for over a century. Whether you're bringing the kids, a significant other, or a group of friends or coworkers, you're bound to have a fun time.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
94.9 HOM

Boston Thinks the Most Stunning New England Spots Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire expands Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults

CONCORD, N.H. — After years of debate at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire is expanding Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults. Supporters said the move is a win-win for public health and taxpayers over the long term. Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday a dental...
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
LEBANON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postsecondary Education#Higher Education#Student Debt#College#Nhfpi
newsfromthestates.com

In huge step forward, Maine expands full dental care to over 200,000 people

Beginning on July 1, over 200,000 low-income adults in Maine gained access to comprehensive oral health coverage, the result of a multi-year campaign by advocates that culminated in the state legislature and Gov. Janet Mills taking action in 2021 to close the longstanding benefits gap. As part of the state...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Mass. town councilor delivers powerful plea on abortion rights

AMESBURY, Mass. — A council meeting in a Massachusetts town started like any other, until one councilor caught her colleagues off guard. "If you are not the owner of a uterus, please remove yourself from the dais," Amesbury Councilor Adrian Lennon said. "In this room, the women or people...
AMESBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMUR.com

Real estate market hot in New Hampshire despite national supply increase

National housing data shows a possible opening in the housing market. According to NH Association of Realtors vice president Joanie McIntire, this possible trend has not reached the Granite State. "Just normal average workers, it's very very difficult still," McIntire said. "Hopefully, we will see a moderation, because 20% increase...
REAL ESTATE
Q97.9

These Street Names in Maine Are Straight Up Spooky

Driving around daily, we see many unique street names. Some are historical, some funny, and others sound like they came out of a horror movie. Maine is no exception, there are plenty of streets and some of them sound like they would be a part of the next Stephen King novel. Now I feel that many streets are named after something or someone important, however, with these streets, I am honestly not too sure.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The COVID-19 Puppy Boom

Tonight, more barking in your neighborhood these days? You're not alone. The pandemic has created a puppy boom! With more parents and kids home many Granite Staters decided it was time to add Fido to the family. Plus, Rye's Morgan Blanchard was bitten by the acting bug at a young...
PETS
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSCAWEN, NH
whdh.com

New Hampshire drivers save big during discount gas event

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in southeast New Hampshire got a chance to fill their tanks at a steep discount ahead of the holiday weekend. Vehicles lined up at a gas station in Salem, New Hampshire, Wednesday for gas priced at $2.38 a gallon. One driver told 7NEWS he saved about $80 as he filled up at the Klemm’s Family Store and Mobil station on Mall Road. Another said he waited in line as their fuel gauge read “empty,” turning his car off as he waited to fill up.
SALEM, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy