'Coach on field, dad at home': Ryan Francoeur, WHS football coach, helps son's youth team

HAMPTON — Cameron Francoeur, a baseball player on the Seacoast Sharks 10U Cal Ripken All-Star team, had a goal of being awarded the player of the game ribbon this past weekend as the Sharks battled in the district tournaments.

He told his dad, "I'd be really cool if I got one of those pins one of these games."

After catching all six innings and delivering an RBI in a win over Quintown to advance to the semifinals, Francoeur was awarded the player of the game pin, much to his delight, and his father.

His father, Ryan Francoeur, who is an assistant coach for the Sharks and head coach of the Winnacunnet High School football team, was on the diamond to share the proud father-son moment, as well as a proud coach-to-player moment.

"Obviously a proud dad moment, but to see how happy (Cameron) was with it was great," the elder Francouer said.

Cameron said the moment was really cool since he had been wanting the award for a while.

"It was really cool to get it, because I just really wanted one and I hadn't got one yet," he said.

Steph Francoeur, Cameron's mother, enjoyed her son winning the award and can tell when Ryan is trying to contain his excitement when Cameron makes a huge play.

"(Cam) can either throw a kid out, or starts an at-bat and gets a hit to rally the team, I can definitely hear in my husband's voice that there's a level of excitement there, which is about how far he's going to take it," she said. "He's going to give (Cameron) a high-five like he would any other kid."

Coaching 10-year-olds and coaching teens

Francoeur was asked by head manager of the Seacoast Sharks, Cam Duquette, to join the coaching staff as teams can have up to four members on the staff and the Sharks had three.

"It's a little more professional, all the kids respect him because they know he's the varsity football coach (at Winnacunnet)," Duquette said. "And he's a former baseball coach, he happened to be my baseball coach when I was in high school. It was a huge addition to our staff."

Known for leading a good Warriors football team, Francoeur said last year he was just watching the games last year, but decided to join after being asked by Duquette.

"I thought it would be fun to help out," Francoeur said. "So I'm helping out the All-Star team as well."

Cameron said he likes the new point of view his dad gets to watch the games from now.

"It's a lot of fun," he said. "I like him being a coach better than watching, just because he gives me more support and he tells me what I need to do right when I do it, and not just right after the game."

Steph Francoeur said it's great watching the two interact after games as well.

"It's heartwarming to kind of watch them after the game when they recap, and (Ryan) is telling (Cameron) what a great job he did and giving him some advice," she said. "For me, just watching the whole thing is really sweet."

Francoeur said the most enjoyable part of coaching his son is spending more time with Cameron.

Also, Francoeur is used to seeing and coaching kids who are kind of at the end of their athletic careers, so he's getting a different view of athletic careers from the beginning.

"It's kind of nice to see kids as they are developing and they still have skills they still need to be working on, fine tuning and learning the parts of the game," he said. "As much fun as it's been doing the games, I've really enjoyed the practices and getting to go through different baseball situations with them."

Dad is most important role

On the car rides home, Francoeur said he's received a lot of advice on how to handle those situations, and mentioned that Cameron knows his dad just wants him to be respectful to his coaches and his teammates.

"Everyone says to try to be a coach on the field, and a dad in the car and when you get home," he explained. "I try to play mostly the dad role when I get in the car, but I won't lie, when games or practices are freshly over, we're usually talking about it, but more so talking about the team in general."

Spending the fall season around high schoolers on the football field, it's quite different coaching football in that age group compared to baseball at a younger age.

Francoeur also mentioned that the kids on the Sharks are at an age where, as a coach, you're really trying to emphasize the love of the game even more.

"They get excited, they want to win, they want to move on to states and things like that," he added. "But I think the biggest thing is keeping it in perspective that they are 10 years old, and you want them to come back loving baseball the next year."

A similarity between coaching the different age groups is that they all want to see organization, a set plan and that the coach will put them in good positions to win games.

Steph has been married to coach Francoeur for over 15 years, and they have known each other even longer. She said the one consistent variable pertaining to Francoeur's coaching is that he always puts the kids first.

"He's really true to that being a passion for him," she said. "Regardless of the sport, he kind of sets out to do the same thing every time, and make sure the kids are having a good time, they feel like they belong and they're a part of a team."

She continued, "Certainly the fundamentals of the sport are important, but I definitely think he takes the most pride in making sure, as a person, these kids feel like they belong somewhere."

