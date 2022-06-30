ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Accused meth trafficker arrested in Athens

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnIzV_0gQaNoKK00
accpd

Athens-Clarke County Police make a drug arrest after a traffic stop on Oglethorpe Avenue: there are drug trafficking charges for the suspect, who is accused of distributing methamphetamine. Athens-Clarke County Police say they also found cocaine, cash, and a firearm.

From the ACCPD Facebook page…

Early in the morning of June 28th, ACCPD Officer Tyrone Brooks conducted a traffic stop on Oglethorpe Avenue. This stop led to a search of the vehicle which located several drugs in trafficking amounts, a substantial amount of cash, and a firearm. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and faces multiple charges including Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wrwh.com

Three Arrested And 40 Grams Of Methamphetamine Seized Thursday

(Cleveland)- White County Deputies made quite a haul Thursday night while patrolling the county. According to Sheriff Rick Kelley, the officers while on patrol initiated three separate traffic stops resulting in 3-drug arrests, the seizure of over 40 grams of Methamphetamine, and two firearms. Kelley identified those arrested and the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett police: Missing male found safe

A man with diminished mental capacity who went missing from his Snellville group home has been found and is safe. According to a news release issued by Gwinnett police about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, Austin Brian Pike, 24, was located at a Walmart near his residence. A Mattie’s Call...
SNELLVILLE, GA
chicagopopular.com

Baby dies after being left in a car while his mom worked at Walgreens

Georgia — A baby died after being left inside a hot car parked outside a Walgreens store in Danielsville, Georgia. Local police said officers responded to reports of “an unresponsive child” at a Walgreens store in Danielsville, which is about 16 miles northeast of Athens, on Thursday afternoon.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Hall Co SO investigates homicide

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office describes a person of interest in a homicide investigation: they’re looking for a white male, late 20s to late 30s, wanted for the death of woman about the same age. Her body was found in woods off a road in Flowery Branch. From...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Brooks
WGAU

Child identified, babysitter arrested after fentanyl death in Athens

We have this morning the name of the 15-month-old Athens girl who died after exposure to fentanyl and other drugs: Athens-Clarke County Police say Zamiya Kelly was in the care of a babysitter now identified as Pamala Graves. The 59 year-old woman from Elbert County has been arrested and faces counts that include felony murder. Zamiya Kelly died last weekend at a hospital in Augusta.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Loganville mother, father arrested after two months on the run

Parents from Loganville are arrested in White County: 47 year-old William McCue and 38 year-old Carina Wisniewski McCue had been on the run since April, when fire destroyed their home in Loganville and claimed the life of their 10 year-old daughter, Zoe McCue. Her 15 year-old brother was arrested and charged with setting the fire; the parents are facing a long list of child abuse and neglect charges after allegedly forcing the children to leave for years in substandard and unsanitary conditions.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Accpd#Cox Media Group
WGAU

ACCPD investigates grim discovery on east side

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the discovery carcasses of goats, pigeons, chickens, and a small pig were all found decaying in bags in the woods near an apartment complex off Cedar Shoals Drive on Athens’ east side. So far, no arrests in what police investigators say is likely a case of animal abuse.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Baby dies hot car death in Danielsville

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI are investigating in Danielsville: that is where a 1 year-old child died after being left alone in a hot car. It happened outside a Walgreens store in Danielsville. The child’s mother worked in the store. The baby died after being taken to a hospital in Athens.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I’ve received death threats:’ Henry County sheriff speaks about mass exodus in sheriff’s office

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says he has received death threats since becoming the county’s sheriff in 2020. Scandrett, the first African American sheriff in the history of Henry County, spoke to Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Friday to address a number of concerns made by former sheriff candidate Jim Cox on social media regarding the state of the department.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

WCSO Deputy injured in Thursday morning crash in Monroe

MONROE, GA – (July 1, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Henry ‘Bo’ Huff received serious injuries in the crash at Vine Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday morning. WCSO Chief Deputy Keith Brooks asked that the community keep him in their prayers Friday and over the weekend as he undergoes surgery for injuries he received as a result on the crash.
MONROE, GA
CBS 46

Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy