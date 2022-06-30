Accused meth trafficker arrested in Athens

accpd

Athens-Clarke County Police make a drug arrest after a traffic stop on Oglethorpe Avenue: there are drug trafficking charges for the suspect, who is accused of distributing methamphetamine. Athens-Clarke County Police say they also found cocaine, cash, and a firearm.

From the ACCPD Facebook page…

Early in the morning of June 28th, ACCPD Officer Tyrone Brooks conducted a traffic stop on Oglethorpe Avenue. This stop led to a search of the vehicle which located several drugs in trafficking amounts, a substantial amount of cash, and a firearm. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and faces multiple charges including Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

