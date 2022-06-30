ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Acres and acres' of sunflowers offer summertime joy at South Knox festival

By Ali James
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The sunflowers are just about in full bloom at the 300-acre Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area in South Knoxville. The fifth annual wildly popular Sunflower Festival will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 9 and is the perfect opportunity to become immersed in a sea of sunshine.

“The sunflower fields at TWRA’s Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area are an iconic feature of South Knoxville,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville. “The Sunflower Festival is an opportunity to celebrate natural summertime beauty in the Urban Wilderness.”

The flowers usually bloom in early July and average around 3-5 feet tall; some tower over 6 feet.

This year Visit Knoxville, City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation, Ijams Nature Center, TWRA and Legacy Parks Foundation will make sure that touring the festival is both easy and free.

“There were plenty of sunflowers to go around, there are dozens of acres,” said Aaron Browning, City of Knoxville deputy director of Parks and Recreation. “A lot of people go to the parking lot on McClure Lane, get out and take photos with the sunflowers that are right there in front of them. We want to tell them that there are acres and acres, multiple fields of sunflowers.”

The greenway that runs through the fields is the city’s, but the property belongs to TWRA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fmekm_0gQaNMo600

“We said that if it already happens, let’s make it happen in a better format with better information and accessibility,” said Browning. “It is not just this little patch. Go down the greenway. Sometimes people are fighting over it, but take a little walk and you will find an amazing field of sunflowers.”

Guided hikes will start at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. from the shuttle dropoff spot, which is in the center of the fields.

Free shuttles will run 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. from Maynard Glenn Ballfield at 2100 McClung Ave.

Kickstand Community Bike Shop is setting up in the parking lot inside the wildlife management area offering free loaner bikes so that visitors can tour the paved Will Skelton Greenway past the Tennessee River and through Ijams Nature Center to Island Home Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bqc3u_0gQaNMo600

“Especially with the Urban Wilderness some people have heard of things, but they don’t fully understand the area,” said Browning. “I think with guided hikes, the shuttles and bikes available there will be a realization of where the greenway is. We know a lot of people like the sunflowers.”

Haven’t been before? Turn Left onto Sevier Avenue, which turns into Hillwood Drive, then turn right onto Island Home Avenue. Pass the entrance to Ijams Nature Center on the left. Continue past Mead’s Quarry and follow the signs to the Forks of the River WMA.

Additional parking is available (but limited) at Ijams Nature Center and Mead’s Quarry. Enjoy the approximate 2-mile or 1.5-mile walk to the Sunflower fields from either location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zw4Kl_0gQaNMo600

It is important to know that McClure Lane will be closed except for local traffic and handicap-permitted parking (must have a permit). Be sure to wear a hat and sunscreen, bring water and be patient, as over 9,000 people have expressed interest in attending the event on Facebook.

Hungry festivalgoers can head over to the scheduled food truck at Ijams Nature Center or shop for sunflower-themed gifts at the Ijams Nature Center gift shop.

More info at Legacy Parks Foundation, 865-525-2585.

