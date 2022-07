Apple M2 performance in the Windows ecosystem? Yes, please. If you’ve been searching for a new laptop, you may have spotted some of the more recent Windows on Arm models that have hit the market recently. The landscape is a little livelier than in previous years. Current models like the new Xiaomi Book S (€699) augment the existing range with a more mainstream price point, while the HP Elite Folio ($2,942) aims to wow at the ultra-premium end of the market. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go (£399) accommodates the budget-conscious, rivaling the value posed by Chromebooks. There’s a Windows on Arm laptop for virtually everyone these days, unlike a couple of years ago.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 HOURS AGO