Elkton Junior baseball downs Rising Sun

HAVRE DE GRACE — Elkton Junior baseball pitcher Garrett Slavin pitched over five strong innings and delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth that sparked Elkton to a 7-3 win over the Rising Sun Junior All-Stars on Wednesday.

Slavin led Elkton back from an early 2-0 deficit as Rising Sun found some early offensive success.

Elkton tied things up with a bases loaded wild pitch by Rising Sun that plated a run for Elkton and the purple machine made it 2-2 in the top of the second inning on a base hit and narrowly missed taking the lead at that point with a throw out at home and great tag by Rising Sun catcher Jack Anders.

Rising Sun then took a 3-2 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly scoring Jacob McCall before Elkton took control to force a winner-take-all championship game for the Junior Boys District 5 championship on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Havre De Grace Little League Complex.