ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Elkton Junior baseball downs Rising Sun

By By Cody Futrell
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

HAVRE DE GRACE — Elkton Junior baseball pitcher Garrett Slavin pitched over five strong innings and delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth that sparked Elkton to a 7-3 win over the Rising Sun Junior All-Stars on Wednesday.

Slavin led Elkton back from an early 2-0 deficit as Rising Sun found some early offensive success.

Elkton tied things up with a bases loaded wild pitch by Rising Sun that plated a run for Elkton and the purple machine made it 2-2 in the top of the second inning on a base hit and narrowly missed taking the lead at that point with a throw out at home and great tag by Rising Sun catcher Jack Anders.

Rising Sun then took a 3-2 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly scoring Jacob McCall before Elkton took control to force a winner-take-all championship game for the Junior Boys District 5 championship on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Havre De Grace Little League Complex.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Rising Sun, MD
Sports
Elkton, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Rising Sun, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 5#Junior Boys#Sacrifice Fly#Elkton Junior#Havre De Grace
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
958
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy