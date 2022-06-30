ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

The summer of 1922 in Elmira: Events, recreation and destinations 100 years ago

By Diane Janowski
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 3 days ago

What did Elmirans do in the hot summer of 1922?

Canning fruit was always important — strawberries and cherries. Jars and rings were available at the Barker Rose & Clinton store at 109 Lake St.

Much like today, Eldridge Park held outdoor concerts every Sunday. On June 25, the Eclipse Factory Band played at 3 p.m.

Jennie Curtiss offered summer dancing lessons at her home at 205 Columbia St. She frequently went to New York City to learn the newest dances for her students.

The local Girl Scouts offered a free swimming course at the Federation Building on East Church Street. One hundred forty-seven signed up.

The excursion rate to Watkins Glen was $1 round trip, Sundays only on the Elmira Water Light & Railroad. A trolley left Elmira every hour on the half-hour.

For the religious-minded, camp meetings under the auspices of the Free Methodist Church were held in Eldridge Park during the last week of June.

Like today, Eldridge Park had a “Big July 4 Celebration” with a “great spectacular display of fireworks.”

You could buy fireworks “all night July 3” at Edward Hoffman’s, 101 E. Church St. Not to be outdone, the Baker Brothers offered the same hours at 117 Lake St. All fireworks in Elmira were sold out by noon.

Young men had big bonfires, and burned wagons, boxes and barrels. The largest bonfire was on the corner of Park Place and West Third Street.

“For the first time in its history, Elmira passed through a real safe and sane Fourth of July with only one accident,” requiring a few minutes of medical attention.

In late July, complaint reports were made in Elmira Heights against boys swimming in Newtown Creek — not because they were swimming, but because they wore no suits. Added to this report was that girls were in the “habit of going to the banks of the swimming hole to watch the boys in the water.”

Sun-Maid raisins ran big ads stating that the “best lunch on a hot day is two packages of Sun-Maid raisins and a glass of milk” — available for 5 cents everywhere in little red packages.

Summer school started on July 6 for 175 students. Many were Elmira Free Academy students who wanted a jump start on algebra, Latin, French, English and geometry.

On Aug. 4, 1922, Elmira’s first traffic tower was placed at Main and Water streets — connected to electricity with two lights facing in each direction that were manipulated by the traffic officer who was seated at the top.

A story-telling festival was held Aug. 10 at Brand Park. Children were asked to be dressed in storybook characters' outfits.

The Doyle-Marx music store offered the portable Victrola No. 50 record player, which you could take on camping trips, as it “transforms the most remote and isolated camp instantly into a great opera house, a lively music hall, or an animated ballroom.”

The Steele Memorial Library figures showed a steadily increasing demand for scientific information. That summer, the library moved from Lake Street to Church Street because the Carnegie Foundation donated a new building on East Church Street (today’s Chamber of Commerce). The new facility could accommodate more books and patrons. The fiction section was doing OK, but because of the new “radio craze,” Elmirans were fascinated by building wireless radios. Downtown appliance stores selling radios were doing a booming business.

The end of summer always came when the school bell first rang in September. That year, 6,500 students got up early on Sept. 5 and answered the call to books all over Elmira. Three hundred fifty were first-year students at Elmira Free Academy. The total in all EFA classes was expected to be 1,575 — 100 more than the previous year.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: The summer of 1922 in Elmira: Events, recreation and destinations 100 years ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Summer events happening in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The busy travel weekend is looking great for local regions and they’re excited to welcome in summer tourists. From wineries to the Finger Lakes, to amusement parks and more, the Southern Tier is expecting a larger than usual tourist season. After two years of being stuck inside people are ready to travel. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972, Hurricane Agnes damage $6.5 million in Yates Co.

County Treasurer JAMES BURNS - It has already been widely advertised by common rumor that James Burns, the County Treasurer of Yates County, has absconded, a defaulter, abandoning his family, turning his back on the most sacred ties of life, as well as his official obligations, and blotting out the kindly regard of friends whose esteem it should have been his life long struggle to retain. This rumor, his friends are sorrowfully constrained to admit, is largely, if not wholly true. He left Penn Yan about the 10th of May last, ostensibly to be absent a few weeks, to recuperate his health, and visit the Eastern states. Recent failures bore of considerable magnitude, caused uneasiness, and enquiry, and a letter to the Comptroller, brought the information that the State tax had been but about half paid over. Further enquiry developed the fact that the money was not on deposit in Penn Yan. Of course this intensified the anxiety of the Treasurer’s bondsmen, though assured (no doubt in good faith) by the immediate friends of Mr. Burns that he would very soon return and prove himself responsible and trustworthy. Solicitude and enquiry were as active as ever, and finally on Thursday last his friends came upon information which satisfied all that he had left Penn Yan to return no more. — He left a sealed package directed to Judge Briggs, with instructions that it be delivered on the 29th of June. This was delivered one day earlier, and was found to contain detailed statements of his accounts as Treasurer, a list of notes and securities, a letter to Judge Briggs and a power of attorney authorizing him to settle his affairs and dispose of his property. The letter is no doubt the best apology he has to offer for his act of self-banishment, and he takes no pains to soften the moral wrong of his conduct.
YATES COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST - 1922: Esperanza bought for new County Home

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
PENN YAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
City
New York City, NY
City
Watkins Glen, NY
City
Elmira Heights, NY
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

Sterling Renaissance Festival Returns Saturday

An area tradition is returning for its 46th year. Visitors will be transported back to 1585 as the Sterling Renaissance Festival returns to Cayuga County. Beginning Saturday, the festival runs through August 14th. Each weekend will have a different theme from pirates to fantasy. The festival opens with family appreciation...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

New York state record for smallmouth bass broken by 8.6-pound catch on Cayuga Lake

Finger Lakes bass is second state record established this year. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced a new state record for smallmouth bass was set June 15, opening day for bass harvest season. Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion reeled in an 8-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Seneca County. Russell’s bass surpassed the previous record by two ounces, a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Lansing Golf Range reopens for first time since 2020

LANSING, N.Y.—With Father’s Day as its (well-timed) official first day back, the Lansing Golf Range has reopened under new ownership. Twin brothers Jacinto and Gianni Maratea, along with friend Cody Pitzer, have the range operational for the first time in around two years, now open Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Camping#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Carnegie Foundation#100 Years Ago#Elmirans#The Eclipse Factory Band#Girl Scouts#The Free Methodist Church#The Baker Brothers#Park Place
whcuradio.com

Report: Owner of historic Marathon hotel considering sale

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County hotel might soon be on the market. The Cortland Voice reports the Three Bear Inn in Marathon may go up for a sale. It’s been owned and operated by the same person for over 30 years, who says she’s currently in talks with the village about selling the centuries-old property.
MARATHON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Veterans React to the Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Veterans and visitors went to the Moving Wall to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. People said it is important to honor those who fought to protect the nation. Vietnam War veteran Dan Delany was at the moving wall...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Thousands Lose Power After Overnight Storm

Many are still without power after thunderstorms swept the Southern Tier last night. Broome and Chenango County saw thousands of power outages as a result of last night's downpour, as well as many downed trees. Among the worst hit was Whitney Point, with over 1,000 outages as of this morning.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wabcradio.com

Cornell Removes Lincoln Bust, Gettysburg Address From Library After Alleged Complaint

ITHACA, NY (77WABC) — A bust of president Abraham Lincoln and a plaque of his Gettysburg address have been removed from a Cornell University library. Cornell biology professor Randy Wayne told the College Fix that he was told the display was removed after some type of complaint. The removal of the bust has echoes of the Museum of Natural History in New York City removing a statue of Teddy Roosevelt from in front of the museum.
ITHACA, NY
chronicle-express.com

People of Greenidge: Brenda Dueck

DRESDEN – Greenidge Generation recently launched the latest video in its series of first-person stories told by its team members. The series focuses on Upstate New Yorkers whose lives and careers have been positively impacted by the development and growth of Greenidge’s vertically integrated power generation facility and cryptocurrency data center in Dresden.
DRESDEN, NY
WETM 18 News

New updates on Friday’s I-86 tanker fire

New updates about the tanker fire on Interstate-86 have been provided by New York State Police. According to police, the fire was caused by a brake malfunction in the rear section of the trailer. They say that the tanker contained carbon dioxide, but nothing escaped from the tanker. Hazmat crews from Elmira were on the […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

666
Followers
246
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy