What's NXT
Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.
Thursday, June 30
EXHIBITS
'This Is Their Story: African-American Community History of Chambersburg'
Franklin County Historical Society
175 E. King St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
The exhibit is curated by Shippensburg University student Madison Groninger and focuses on local Black veterans and outstanding women and their oral histories. The exhibit is based on the book, "An All American Town: An Oral History of the African American Community of Franklin County, Pa." by historian C. Bernard Ruffin III. For information, call 717-264-1667.
Art at the Chamber of Commerce: Dennis Clarke 'Dance with Me'
Continues through June
Washington County Chamber of Commerce
1 S. Potomac St. on the Square
Downtown Hagerstown
Acrylic landscaping abstract works. Call 301-739-2015 or email deloclarke@aol.com.
'Tablecloths and Tea Towels, Vintage and New'
Continues through June; noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Allison-Antrim Barn
365 S. Ridge Ave.
Greencastle, Pa.
An exhibit of tablecloths will be on display. Go to www.greencastlemuseum.org or call 717-597-9010.
Discover Berkeley History
Continues through Friday, Dec. 30
Martinsburg Public Library
101 W. King St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
A series of exhibits illustrating the county's history, from the times of Morgan Morgan and Adam Stephen to the arrival of the B&O Railroad, the Civil War and the booms of agriculture, orchards and textile industries. Exhibit displays will change every two months throughout 2022. Go to Berkeleywv250.com.
FAMILY
Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues through Saturday, July 2
Entertainment nightly: Thursday, Chad Laughlin and Blue Ridge Rain Band; Friday, Hot Fun Band; Saturday, The Cruisers. Saturday will feature the 90th-anniversary parade at 2:30 p.m. Pre-sale ride tickets cost $18 and are available at AC&T in Smithsburg and Dixie in Smithsburg; ride tickets purchased at the carnival cost $25.
MUSIC
2022 Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series
Thursday, June 30 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.
War Memorial Park
500 N. Tennessee Ave.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Delta Spur Trio will perform. Go to mbcparks-rec.org.
Judy Elden Memorial Summer Concert Series: Frank 'n' Bob
Thursday, June 30 - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Renfrew Museum and Park
1010 E. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Go to www.facebook.com/RenfrewMuseumandPark.
ONSTAGE
Menopause the Musical
Thursday, June 30 - 7 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
The only thing four women have in common is a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats. The musical parody is set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s. Tickets cost $48 and $58. Call 301-790-2000 or go to Themarylandtheatre.com.
Friday, July 1
EXHIBITS
Valley Art Association Member Show: 'Bird Watching'
Continues through Sunday, July 31 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays
Mansion House Art Center and Gallery
480 Highland Ave.
City Park
Hagerstown
Go to http://www.valleyartassoc.com, www.facebook.com/valleyartassociation.hagerstown.md or call 301-797-2868.
Art in the Hallway
Continues through July
Meritus Medical Center
Area between the hospital's main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center
11116 Medical Campus Road
Hagerstown
Artwork by Chelsea Butrum will be on display and for sale. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop with a portion of the proceeds donated to Meritus Medical Center Auxiliary.
Allure of the Near East: Treasures of the Huntington Museum of Art
Continues through Sunday, Aug. 21 - Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Washington County Museum of Fine arts
401 Museum Drive
City Park
Hagerstown
The exhibition includes examples of glassware, ceramics, metalwork, painting, weaponry, weaving and more created from the 7th century B.C. to the late 19th century CE. Focusing on Islamic art objects, many works are from what is now modern-day Iran, Egypt, Syria and Turkey. Organized by the Huntington Museum of Art and toured by International Art & Artists. Go to wcmfa.org/allure-of-the-near-east-treasures-of-the-huntington-museum-of-art/
'From Realism to Abstraction'
Continues through the beginning of August - Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and by appointment
Gallery 50
50 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
The exhibit showcases the work of 17 artists. Free. Call 717-655-2500, email contact@artsalliancegw.org or go to www.artsalliancegw.org.
Prisms in the Springs
Continues through Sunday, July 24 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
Ice House
Corner of Independence and Mercer streets
Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
The show is a celebration of Pride Month and showcases diversity through art. Call 304-258-2300 or go to www.macicehouse.org.
Mothers & Daughters, Hypnagogia
Continues through Tuesday, July 5 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Washington County Arts Council
34 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Two exhibits will be held during June: Mark Youngblood's "Mothers & Daughters" and James Kumpner's "Hypnagogia: The Logic of Dreams." Call 301-791-3132 or go to Washingtoncountyarts.com.
Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LGBTQ+ Artists
Continues through Friday, Sept. 23 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
FAC Arts Center
5 E. 2nd St.
Frederick, Md.
LGBTQ+ artists from Frederick and the mid-Atlantic region respond to the idea of limitless change — understanding and embracing the emerging fluidity and perpetual transformation of the human experience. Go to www.frederickartscouncil.org.
FAMILY
Jonathan Hager House Museum
Fridays and Saturdays - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
110 Key St.
Hagerstown
Jonathan House and Museum is open for tours. $6; $4, ages 62 and older, students ages 13 to 17 and military; $3, children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger. For information, go to www.hagerstownmd.org/309/Jonathan-Hager-House-Museum.
City Park Train Hub Museum and Steam Engine 202
Fridays and Saturdays - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
770 City Park Drive
Hagerstown
Retired cabooses and steam locomotive engine. Rides on Tommy 202 on Saturdays, July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 17. $5; $3, ages 62 and older, students ages 13 to 17, military; $2 children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger. Go to www.hagerstownmd.org/310/City-Park-Train-Hub.
Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues through Saturday, July 2
Entertainment nightly: Friday, Hot Fun Band; Saturday, The Cruisers. Saturday will feature the 90th-anniversary parade at 2:30 p.m. Pre-sale ride tickets cost $18 and are available at AC&T in Smithsburg and Dixie in Smithsburg; ride tickets purchased at the carnival cost $25.
MUSIC
Friday Night Music Fest
Friday, July 1 - 7 to 9 p.m.
Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Department Activity Center rear
21140 Leitersburg Pike
Leitersburg
The show will feature Kevin Booth's God & Country Show. Open outdoor seating. Bring chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will from net proceeds of food sales and donations will go to AMVETS Riders Chapter 10 Hagerstown. Hosted by Interludes with Impact. Call 301-991-7799.
Dino Delray Trio
Friday, July 1 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Go to Artsalliancegw.org.
Fender Ridge
Friday, July 1 - 5 to 8 p.m.
Big Cork Vineyards
4236 Main St.
Rohrersville
The food truck will be The Rolling Firestones. Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com
ONSTAGE
Eddie B
Friday, July 1 - 8 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
750 Hollywood Drive
Charles Town, W.Va.
Experience Eddie B's realistic portrayal of a teacher's hectic life. Tickets cost $25 to $45. Call 800-795-7001 or go to www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center. Ages 21 and older
American Country — A Celebration
Friday, July 1, and Sunday, July 3
Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater
44 N. Potomac St., rear
Hagerstown
A concert featuring the great songbook of American country music performed by singers and live musicians, preceded by a dinner buffet. Full cash bar available. $59.50; $49.50, ages 5 to 12; military members $53.50; $53.50 for first responders, police fire, EMS responders only. All tickets are subject to a $2 order fee. Go to washingtoncountyplayhouse.com/.
'The Sound of Music'
Continues through Sunday, July 3
Totem Pole Playhouse
9555 Golf Course Road
Fayetteville, Pa.
For tickets, call 717-352-2164 or go to totempoleplayhouse.org/
'The Beverly Hillbillies — the Musical'
Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month through Sunday, Aug. 21
Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre
5 Willowdale Drive
Frederick, Md.
Based on the 1960s sitcom. Tickets cost $52, $42 for ages 12 and younger for Friday and Sunday performances; $55, $45 for ages 12 and younger for Saturday performances. Children ages 5 and younger are not permitted to Mainstage performances. For tickets, call 301-662-6600 or go to www.wayoffbroadway.com/.
Saturday, July 2
EXHIBITS
Paintings by Laura Wilt
Continues through Wednesday, Aug. 31; reception Sunday, July 10 - 2 to 4 p.m. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
South Jefferson Public Library
49 Church St.
Summit Point, W.Va.
Call 304-725-6227 or go to www.sojeffersonlibrary.com.
'Everyday Art in Line and Wash" Artists Public Reception
Saturday, July 2 - 1 to 3 p.m.; exhibit continues through July; hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Arts Council
108 N. George St.
Charles Town, W.Va.
All pieces were created in a four-week class designed to teach artistic inspiration through daily life to seniors. call 304-283-4873 or email wvhorsetrainer@mail.com.
FAMILY
Car Show
Saturday, July 2 - Registration from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
McConnellsburg Alumni Community Building parking lot
151 E. Cherry St.
McConnellsburg, Pa.
Cars, trucks, big rigs, tractors and more will be on display. Sixty trophies will be awarded. Music, food, auctions, vendors. View at no charge. Registration costs $12 per vehicle. Rain or shine.
Family Fun Workshop: Historic Table Games
Saturdays in July - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Miller House Museum and Garden
135 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
We still enjoy many games from the 1700s such as chess, checkers and backgammon. Call 301-797-8782 or go to Washcohistory.org.
Living History: 17th Pennsylvania Cavalry
Saturday, July 2 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, July 3 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monterey Pass Battlefield Park and Museum
14325 Buchanan Trail East
Waynesboro, Pa.
Drills, displays, weapons and tactic talks. Go to Facebook.com/montereypass or Montereypassbattlefield.org.
Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues through Saturday, July 2
Entertainment: The Cruisers. Saturday will feature the 90th-anniversary parade at 2:30 p.m. Pre-sale ride tickets cost $18 and are available at AC&T in Smithsburg and Dixie in Smithsburg; ride tickets purchased at the carnival cost $25.
INDEPENDENCE DAY
Salute to Independence
Saturday, July 2 - 8 p.m.
Hagerstown Community College
11400 Robinwood Drive
Hagerstown
The Maryland Symphony Orchestra will perform. A fireworks display will follow at 9:30 p.m. Free. Go to www.msosalute.org/concert-program.html.
MUSIC
Jill Fulton Band
Saturday, July 2 - 3 to 6 p.m.
Prohibition Hub
28 S. Potomac St., Level B
Hagerstown
Go to www.jillfultonband.com.
Justin Berdeguez
Saturday, July 2 - 4 to 6 p.m.
Red Heifer Winery
12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane
Smithsburg
For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.
Wild Whispers
Saturday, July 2 - 1 to 4 p.m.
Big Cork Vineyards
4236 Main St.
Rohrersville
Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com
The Guess Who
Saturday, July 2 - 8 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
750 Hollywood Drive
Charles Town, W.Va.
Tickets cost $35 to $50. Call 800-795-7001 or go to www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center. Ages 21 and older.
ONSTAGE
Shakespeare at The Wharf: Richard III
Saturday, July 2 - 7 p.m.
The Wharf
10141 Wharf Road
Waynesboro, Pa.
A performance by Maryland Entertainment Group. Richard of Gloucester uses manipulation and deceit to become the King of England. Free and open to the public. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org.
Sunday, July 3
MUSIC
Alex Barnett
Sunday, July 3 - 1 to 4 p.m.
Big Cork Vineyards
4236 Main St.
Rohrersville
Music from the romantic, classical and Renaissance eras, along with Brazilian choro music, jazz and improvisation. Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com
Hagerstown Municipal Band
Sunday, July 3 - 7 p.m.
Hagerstown City Park Band Shell
501 Virginia Ave.
Hagerstown
Patriotic Tribute concert with Timothy Gotwald, flute soloist.
Jill Fulton and The Flying Matlocks
Sunday, July 3 - 4 to 6 p.m.
Red Heifer Winery
12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane
Smithsburg
For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.
Pen Mar Dance Concerts
Sunday, July 3 - 2 to 5 p.m.
Pen Mar Park
14600 Pen Mar Road
Cascade
Detente will perform. Call 240-313-2807.
Monday, July 4
INDEPENDENCE DAY
Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park
Monday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.
Fairgrounds Park
351 N. Cleveland Ave.
Hagerstown
Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. The fireworks are visible from many areas throughout the city. No food or drink vendors will be at this year's event. Event-goers are invited to bring their own. If the fireworks are postponed, they will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 5. Call 301-739-8577, ext. 169.
Waynesboro Summer Jubilee
Monday, July 4 - 8 a.m. to dusk
Across from Waynesboro Hospital
500 E. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
The schedule includes Firecracker 5K registration, 6 to 7 a.m.; Kids 1-mile fun run, 7:15 a.m.; Firecracker 5K Run, 7:45 a.m.; Jubilee celebration 8 a.m. to dusk; live entertainment: The South Mountain Breed, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Lucky Punk, 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Ruthie Collins, 7:40 p.m. to dusk; fireworks, dusk. Go to www.summerjubilee.org/
Independence Day Fireworks
Monday, July 4 - dusk, approximately 9 p.m.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
War Memorial Park will close at dusk and visitors will be required to vacate. There will be no music or activities at the park. Parking along Interstate 81 berms is prohibited. Respect private property and "no parking" signage.
Shepherdstown Fourth of July Parade and Picnic
Monday, July 4 - picnic, noon to 3 p.m.
Morgan's Grove Park pavilion
Kearneysville Pike, W.Va. 480
west of Shepherdstown, W.Va.
The picnic will feature live music with The Speakeasy Boys and the Gypsy Ramblers. Free children's activities, including a waterslide, scavenger hunt, water balloon toss, face painting and more. Shepherdstown Rotary Club will sell hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and non-alcoholic beverages. All proceeds from sales will be used to help cover event costs. Visitors may also bring their own picnic lunches.
Independence Day Parade
Monday, July 4 - 11 a.m.
German Street
Downtown Shepherdstown, W.Va.
The parade is open to any area institution, organization, business or individual in good standing. Floats and antique vehicles are welcome. Parade parking available in the Shepherd University parking lots adjacent to downtown and at Morgan's Grove Park. For information, go to Shepherdstown 4th of July Parade and Picnic on Facebook.
MUSIC
Fertile Soil Bluegrass
Monday, July 4 - 1 to 4 p.m.
Big Cork Vineyards
4236 Main St.
Rohrersville
Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com
Tuesday, July 5
FAMILY
Summer Camp: Art Adventurers
Tuesday, July 5, to Friday, July 8 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive, City Park
Hagerstown
Shelby Watson will lead this class for kindergarten through second-grade children. $165. Go to wcmfa.org/art-adventurers/.
Bible Storytime
Tuesdays in July - 10 a.m.
East lawn of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren
117 S. Church St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
The event will include stories, crafts, games and songs. Activities will be held inside if it rains. Call 717-762-8457.
Wednesday, July 6
Children's Summer Stories
Wednesdays through Wednesday, July 27 - 11 a.m. to noon
Red Run Park
12143 Buchanan Trail East
Waynesboro, Pa.
The Institute will present Children's Summer Stories. Kathy Helfrick and Jane Glenn, both retired educators, return this summer to read a new story each week. For pre-school and older children. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required. For information, go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org.
Thursday, July 7
MUSIC
Imagine Hagerstown: Amish Outlaws
Thursday, July 7 - 5 to 8 p.m.
University Plaza
50 W. Washington St.
Downtown Hagerstown
Call 301-739-8577, ext. 116 or go to www.facebook.com/events/509488964195839/?ref=newsfeed.
2022 Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series
Thursday, July 7 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.
War Memorial Park
500 N. Tennessee Ave.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Another Fine Mess will perform. Go to mbcparks-rec.org.
Friday, July 8
FUNDRAISER
Jam for Food Ministry
Deadline for T-shirt Friday, July 8 - Event Friday, June 22
The Roman Catholic Parish of St. James the Greater
49 Crosswinds Drive
Charles Town, W.Va.
Activities include a 5K run at 7 p.m.; bounce house competition at 7 p.m. for ages 11 and younger; 1-mile stroller-friendly walk/run at 7:10 p.m.; double-elimination cornhole tournament at 8 p.m. for ages 12 and older; silent auction. The winners will be announced at a parish picnic on Sunday, July 24. Registration costs $15 per person, per event, which includes a T-shirt (guaranteed for those who register by Friday, July 8) and $5 in Jam Dollars, which can be used to purchase a variety of items at Saint Isidore Market at the church There also be a bake sale. The Knights of Columbus will offer shrimp bowls. All registration fees will be used by the Saint Roch Ministry at the church, which ships food to the needy from North Carolina to upstate New York. Proceeds from Saint James Jam will cover increased fuel costs and maintenance to keep the ministry's vehicles on the road.
LECTURE
Culture and Cocktails: Florence MacMichael
Friday, July 8 - 6 p.m.
Miller House Museum
135 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
Born in Hagerstown on April 26, 1919, Florence MacMichael was an American actress of stage, film and television, best known for playing Winnie Kirkwood in the television series "Mister Ed." Local historian and author Steve Bockmiller will discuss her life. This month's cocktail will be The Golden Glamour. $15; $10, member admission; $5 Zoom admission, plus fee. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/bdfrwufr.
MOVIE
'Encanto' (PG)
Friday, July 8 - pre-movie entertainment at 7 p.m.
Hagerstown City Park
Bandshell
501 Virginia Ave.
Hagerstown
Bring your own blanket or a lawn chair and maintain social distance. Rain date is Tuesday, July 12.
MUSIC
G@g — Gillian Austin and Garrett Austin
Friday, July 8 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Go to Artsalliancegw.org.
Cazhmiere
Friday, July 8 - 5 to 8 p.m.
Big Cork Vineyards
4236 Main St.
Rohrersville
Music from the 80s and 90s to today's hits. $7. Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com.
ONSTAGE
Joe Gatto
Friday, July 8 - 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
750 Hollywood Drive
Charles Town, W.Va.
Comedy. Tickets cost $25 to $45. Call 800-795-7001 or go to www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center. Ages 21 and older.
'Beehive'
Continues through Sunday, July 24
Totem Pole Playhouse
9555 Golf Course Road
Fayetteville, Pa.
"Beehive" celebrates 1960s women's empowerment. Rated G. Tickets for preview shows on Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 9 at 2 p.m. cost $35; all other shows cost $50. Go to totempoleplayhouse.org/shows/beehive/.
'Eurydice'
Friday, July 8 - 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 9 - 3 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 10 - 3 p.m.
Shepherd University
Reynolds Hall
109 N. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Shepherd University's Rude Mechanicals Medieval and Renaissance Players will perform Sarah Ruhl's "Eurydice," a modern revisioning of the ancient Greek myth about loss, grief, memory and making almost impossible decisions. $10; $2, Shepherd University faculty and staff; free for Shepherd University students; and $5 for non-Shepherd students. Purchase tickets at the door. Call 304-876-5208 or email bellzey@shepherd.edu.
Saturday, July 9
FUNDRAISER
The Great Bicycle Tour of C&O Canal
Saturday, July 9 to Tuesday, July 12
A fundraiser for San Mar Family and Community Services. Ride includes transportation by charter bus to the start of the C&O Canal, all meals and snacks, free parking for your vehicle throughout the event, rest stops every 10 to 15 miles, camp fees paid for the first two nights or transportation to nearby hotels, hotel on the third night, transport of all gear throughout the event, T-shirt and TGBT keepsake, return to your vehicle by charter bus from Georgetown at the end of the event. Registration costs $40 before Thursday, June 30, $60 thereafter. Registered riders raise donations of at least $475. Riders who surpass $475 in donations will earn quality bicycle gear and accessories from Trek Bicycles. To register and for information, go to sanmartgbt.org/about/.
FAMILY
Tractor Pull
Friday, July 9 - 6 p.m.
Washington County Agriculture Education Center
7313 Sharpsburg Pike
Boonsboro
Hosted by Washington County Tractor Pullers Association with East Coast Pro Pulling. $15 per person; free for children 9 and younger
Scoop-A-Palooza
In-person event Saturday, July 9 - 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chambersburg Area Senior High School
511 S.Sixth St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
All-you-can-eat ice cream from local vendors with a chance to vote for your favorite ice cream. The Human Sundae event will return this year at 12:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Trail also will be available for the month of July. $6; $3, ages 10 and younger; free for ages 2 and younger before the event; $8; $5, ages 10 and younger; free for ages 2 and younger on event day. Go to www.scoopapalooza.org/.
Chambersfest: 18th Annual Tim and Susan Cook Memorial 1-mile Race
Saturday, July 9 - 7 to 9:30 am.
Register at Chambersburg Area Senior High School Upper Concession Stand
511 S.Sixth St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Day-of registration costs $25. Register at 7 a.m.; 8 a.m. women and girls race/walk; 8:30 a.m. men and boys race/walk; 9:30 a.m. results ceremony. Go to Chambersburg.org/events.
FUNDRAISER
21-plus Backlot Blast
Saturday, July 9 - 4 to 8 p.m.
Capitol Theatre Center Backlot
159 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Music by The Reagan Years plus food trucks, beer, wine and non-alcholic drinks. Bring a lawn chair. No one younger than 21 will be admitted. Be prepared to show ID. No outside coolers, containers, rood or beverages. No pets. $20.Call 717-263-0202 or go to www.thecapitoltheatre.org/ticket-sales.
MUSIC
Music by the Lake
Saturday, July 9 - 6 p.m.
Hagerstown City Park Bandshell
501 Virginia Ave.
Hagerstown
The Freddie Long Band will perform pop and rock. Free. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
LeAnn Rimes
Saturday, July 9 - 8 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
750 Hollywood Drive
Charles Town, W.Va.
Country music. Tickets cost $55 to $75. Call 800-795-7001 or go to www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center. Ages 21 and older
Dan McGurie
Saturday, July 9 - 1 to 4 p.m.
Big Cork Vineyards
4236 Main St.
Rohrersville
Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com.
Furnace Mountain Band
Saturday, July 9 - 7 p.m.
Kirkwood Park
126 W. High St.
Hancock
Bluegrass and roots music. Sponsored by Hancock Arts Council. Call 240-310-3537.
Shafer Park Summer Concert Series
Saturday, July 9 - 7 p.m.
Shafer Park
37 Park Drive
Boonsboro
Bilgewater Bluegrass will perform.
Red Heifer Winery Summer Music Series
Saturday, July 9 - 4 to 6 p.m.
Red Heifer Winery
12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane
Smithsburg
East of Antietam will perform. For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.
ONSTAGE
Disney 'The Junglebook Kids' Summer Theater Camp Production
Saturday, July 9 - 12:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater
44 N. Potomac St., rear
Hagerstown
A human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. $19.50, plus fee. For tickets, go to https://washingtoncountyplayhouse.com/
OUTDOORS
BioBlitz: 'Tremendous Trees'
Saturday, July 9
Eidolon Preserve
2146 Orleans Road
Great Cacapon, W.Va.
Participants will catalog "Tremendous Trees." Go to www.potomacaudubon.org.
Sunday, July 10
FAMILY
Founder's Day Open House
Sunday, July 10 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yankauer Preserve
438 Whitings Neck Road
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Potomac Valley Audubon Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The open house will feature family-friendly activities including a craft, StoryWalkⒸ and scavanger hunt. For adults there will be a PVAS History Trail; two guided walks with Ellen Murphy, one at 11 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Free. For information, go to www.potomacaudubon.org.
MUSIC
Jon Zorn
Friday, July 10 - 1 to 4 p.m.
Big Cork Vineyards
4236 Main St.
Rohrersville
Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com
Hagerstown Municipal Band
Sunday, July 10 - 7 p.m.
Hagerstown City Park Band Shell
501 Virginia Ave.
Hagerstown
Nate Lease will be trombone soloist. www.hagerstownband.org.
Pen Mar Dance Concerts
Sunday, July 10 - 2 to 5 p.m.
Pen Mar Park
14600 Pen Mar Road
Cascade
Spectrum will perform. Call 240-313-2807.
Nik Weisniewski
Sunday, July 10 - 4 to 6 p.m.
Red Heifer Winery
12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane
Smithsburg
For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.
Chambersfest: Summer Concert Series: Reunited Quartet
Sunday, July 10 - 7 p.m.
Chambersburg Memorial Park
1 Washabaugh Way
Chambersburg, Pa.
Southern gospel concert. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Coordinated by Chambersburg Recreation Department.
Tuesday, July 12
FAMILY
Summer Camp: Art Adventurers
Tuesday, July 12, to Friday, July 15 - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive, City Park
Hagerstown
Samir Razzak will lead this class for students in grades three through five. The camp is inspired by the art, artifacts and designs in the exhibition, "Allure of the Near East: Treasures of the Huntington Museum of Art." $165. Go to wcmfa.org/art-adventurers/.
Bible Storytime
Tuesdays in July - 10 a.m.
East lawn of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren
117 S. Church St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
The event will include stories, crafts, games and songs. Activities will be held inside if it rains. Call 717-762-8457.
Thursday, July 14
Judy Elden Memorial Summer Concert Series: Frank 'n' Bob
Thursday, July 14 - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Renfrew Museum and Park
1010 E. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Nick Andrew Staver will perform American roots and blues. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Go to www.facebook.com/RenfrewMuseumandPark.
2022 Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series
Thursday, July 14 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.
War Memorial Park
500 N. Tennessee Ave.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
The U.S. Navy Band "Country Current" will perform. Go to mbcparks-rec.org.
ONSTAGE
'Peter Pan Jr.'
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, July 23 - Thursdays, Fridays - 7 p.m.; Saturdays - 2 and 7 p.m.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre
31 W. Patrick S.t
Frederick, Md.
"Peter Pan Jr." features a cast of pirates, lost boys and brave girls and is adapted for the youth stage. All patrons are required to wear facemasks inside the theater. Tickets cost $20 to $22. Go to ci.ovationtix.com/35900/production/1128399
Friday, July 15
FAMILY
Williamsport Cruise-in
Friday, July 15 - 5 to 8 p.m.
Byron Memorial Park
11 Park Drive
Food, music, 50/50 drawing. $5.
MOVIE
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (PG-13)
Friday, July 15 - pre-movie entertainment at 7 p.m.
Hagerstown City Park
Bandshell
501 Virginia Ave.
Hagerstown
Bring your own blanket or a lawn chair and maintain social distance. Rain date is Tuesday, July 19.
MUSIC
The Flying Matlocks
Friday, July 15 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Go to Artsalliancegw.org.
Jessica Paulin
Friday, July 15 - 5 to 8 p.m.
Big Cork Vineyards
4236 Main St.
Rohrersville
The food truck will be The Rolling Firestones. Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com
Lyfe Jennings
Friday, July 15 - doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Presented by E.A.R.N. Inc. and Untapped Music & Entertainment Series presents More to Lyfe. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings will headline the launch of the Untapped Music Series. Tickets cost $39 to $90. For tickets, go to www.themarylandtheatre.com/earn-untapped or call 301-790-2000.
Friday Night Music Fest
Friday, July 15 - 7 to 9 p.m.
Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Department Activity Center rear
21140 Leitersburg Pike
Leitersburg
The show will feature Adam Calvert; Elisa Shaw opens the show. Open outdoor seating. Bring chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will from net proceeds of food sales and donations will go to Brook Lane. Hosted by Interludes with Impact. Call 301-991-7799.
Comments / 0