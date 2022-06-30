Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.

Thursday, June 30

EXHIBITS

'This Is Their Story: African-American Community History of Chambersburg'

Franklin County Historical Society

175 E. King St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

The exhibit is curated by Shippensburg University student Madison Groninger and focuses on local Black veterans and outstanding women and their oral histories. The exhibit is based on the book, "An All American Town: An Oral History of the African American Community of Franklin County, Pa." by historian C. Bernard Ruffin III. For information, call 717-264-1667.

Art at the Chamber of Commerce: Dennis Clarke 'Dance with Me'

Continues through June

Washington County Chamber of Commerce

1 S. Potomac St. on the Square

Downtown Hagerstown

Acrylic landscaping abstract works. Call 301-739-2015 or email deloclarke@aol.com.

'Tablecloths and Tea Towels, Vintage and New'

Continues through June; noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Allison-Antrim Barn

365 S. Ridge Ave.

Greencastle, Pa.

An exhibit of tablecloths will be on display. Go to www.greencastlemuseum.org or call 717-597-9010.

Discover Berkeley History

Continues through Friday, Dec. 30

Martinsburg Public Library

101 W. King St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

A series of exhibits illustrating the county's history, from the times of Morgan Morgan and Adam Stephen to the arrival of the B&O Railroad, the Civil War and the booms of agriculture, orchards and textile industries. Exhibit displays will change every two months throughout 2022. Go to Berkeleywv250.com.

FAMILY

Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival

Continues through Saturday, July 2

Entertainment nightly: Thursday, Chad Laughlin and Blue Ridge Rain Band; Friday, Hot Fun Band; Saturday, The Cruisers. Saturday will feature the 90th-anniversary parade at 2:30 p.m. Pre-sale ride tickets cost $18 and are available at AC&T in Smithsburg and Dixie in Smithsburg; ride tickets purchased at the carnival cost $25.

MUSIC

2022 Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series

Thursday, June 30 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

War Memorial Park

500 N. Tennessee Ave.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Delta Spur Trio will perform. Go to mbcparks-rec.org.

Judy Elden Memorial Summer Concert Series: Frank 'n' Bob

Thursday, June 30 - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Renfrew Museum and Park

1010 E. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Go to www.facebook.com/RenfrewMuseumandPark.

ONSTAGE

Menopause the Musical

Thursday, June 30 - 7 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

The only thing four women have in common is a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats. The musical parody is set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s. Tickets cost $48 and $58. Call 301-790-2000 or go to Themarylandtheatre.com.

Friday, July 1

EXHIBITS

Valley Art Association Member Show: 'Bird Watching'

Continues through Sunday, July 31 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays

Mansion House Art Center and Gallery

480 Highland Ave.

City Park

Hagerstown

Go to http://www.valleyartassoc.com, www.facebook.com/valleyartassociation.hagerstown.md or call 301-797-2868.

Art in the Hallway

Continues through July

Meritus Medical Center

Area between the hospital's main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center

11116 Medical Campus Road

Hagerstown

Artwork by Chelsea Butrum will be on display and for sale. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop with a portion of the proceeds donated to Meritus Medical Center Auxiliary.

Allure of the Near East: Treasures of the Huntington Museum of Art

Continues through Sunday, Aug. 21 - Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Washington County Museum of Fine arts

401 Museum Drive

City Park

Hagerstown

The exhibition includes examples of glassware, ceramics, metalwork, painting, weaponry, weaving and more created from the 7th century B.C. to the late 19th century CE. Focusing on Islamic art objects, many works are from what is now modern-day Iran, Egypt, Syria and Turkey. Organized by the Huntington Museum of Art and toured by International Art & Artists. Go to wcmfa.org/allure-of-the-near-east-treasures-of-the-huntington-museum-of-art/

'From Realism to Abstraction'

Continues through the beginning of August - Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and by appointment

Gallery 50

50 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

The exhibit showcases the work of 17 artists. Free. Call 717-655-2500, email contact@artsalliancegw.org or go to www.artsalliancegw.org.

Prisms in the Springs

Continues through Sunday, July 24 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Ice House

Corner of Independence and Mercer streets

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

The show is a celebration of Pride Month and showcases diversity through art. Call 304-258-2300 or go to www.macicehouse.org.

Mothers & Daughters, Hypnagogia

Continues through Tuesday, July 5 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Washington County Arts Council

34 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Two exhibits will be held during June: Mark Youngblood's "Mothers & Daughters" and James Kumpner's "Hypnagogia: The Logic of Dreams." Call 301-791-3132 or go to Washingtoncountyarts.com.

Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LGBTQ+ Artists

Continues through Friday, Sept. 23 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

FAC Arts Center

5 E. 2nd St.

Frederick, Md.

LGBTQ+ artists from Frederick and the mid-Atlantic region respond to the idea of limitless change — understanding and embracing the emerging fluidity and perpetual transformation of the human experience. Go to www.frederickartscouncil.org.

FAMILY

Jonathan Hager House Museum

Fridays and Saturdays - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

110 Key St.

Hagerstown

Jonathan House and Museum is open for tours. $6; $4, ages 62 and older, students ages 13 to 17 and military; $3, children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger. For information, go to www.hagerstownmd.org/309/Jonathan-Hager-House-Museum.

City Park Train Hub Museum and Steam Engine 202

Fridays and Saturdays - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

770 City Park Drive

Hagerstown

Retired cabooses and steam locomotive engine. Rides on Tommy 202 on Saturdays, July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 17. $5; $3, ages 62 and older, students ages 13 to 17, military; $2 children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger. Go to www.hagerstownmd.org/310/City-Park-Train-Hub.

Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival

Continues through Saturday, July 2

Entertainment nightly: Friday, Hot Fun Band; Saturday, The Cruisers. Saturday will feature the 90th-anniversary parade at 2:30 p.m. Pre-sale ride tickets cost $18 and are available at AC&T in Smithsburg and Dixie in Smithsburg; ride tickets purchased at the carnival cost $25.

MUSIC

Friday Night Music Fest

Friday, July 1 - 7 to 9 p.m.

Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Department Activity Center rear

21140 Leitersburg Pike

Leitersburg

The show will feature Kevin Booth's God & Country Show. Open outdoor seating. Bring chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will from net proceeds of food sales and donations will go to AMVETS Riders Chapter 10 Hagerstown. Hosted by Interludes with Impact. Call 301-991-7799.

Dino Delray Trio

Friday, July 1 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Go to Artsalliancegw.org.

Fender Ridge

Friday, July 1 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

The food truck will be The Rolling Firestones. Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com

ONSTAGE

Eddie B

Friday, July 1 - 8 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

750 Hollywood Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

Experience Eddie B's realistic portrayal of a teacher's hectic life. Tickets cost $25 to $45. Call 800-795-7001 or go to www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center. Ages 21 and older

American Country — A Celebration

Friday, July 1, and Sunday, July 3

Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

A concert featuring the great songbook of American country music performed by singers and live musicians, preceded by a dinner buffet. Full cash bar available. $59.50; $49.50, ages 5 to 12; military members $53.50; $53.50 for first responders, police fire, EMS responders only. All tickets are subject to a $2 order fee. Go to washingtoncountyplayhouse.com/.

'The Sound of Music'

Continues through Sunday, July 3

Totem Pole Playhouse

9555 Golf Course Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

For tickets, call 717-352-2164 or go to totempoleplayhouse.org/

'The Beverly Hillbillies — the Musical'

Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month through Sunday, Aug. 21

Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre

5 Willowdale Drive

Frederick, Md.

Based on the 1960s sitcom. Tickets cost $52, $42 for ages 12 and younger for Friday and Sunday performances; $55, $45 for ages 12 and younger for Saturday performances. Children ages 5 and younger are not permitted to Mainstage performances. For tickets, call 301-662-6600 or go to www.wayoffbroadway.com/.

Saturday, July 2

EXHIBITS

Paintings by Laura Wilt

Continues through Wednesday, Aug. 31; reception Sunday, July 10 - 2 to 4 p.m. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

South Jefferson Public Library

49 Church St.

Summit Point, W.Va.

Call 304-725-6227 or go to www.sojeffersonlibrary.com.

'Everyday Art in Line and Wash" Artists Public Reception

Saturday, July 2 - 1 to 3 p.m.; exhibit continues through July; hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Jefferson Arts Council

108 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

All pieces were created in a four-week class designed to teach artistic inspiration through daily life to seniors. call 304-283-4873 or email wvhorsetrainer@mail.com.

FAMILY

Car Show

Saturday, July 2 - Registration from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

McConnellsburg Alumni Community Building parking lot

151 E. Cherry St.

McConnellsburg, Pa.

Cars, trucks, big rigs, tractors and more will be on display. Sixty trophies will be awarded. Music, food, auctions, vendors. View at no charge. Registration costs $12 per vehicle. Rain or shine.

Family Fun Workshop: Historic Table Games

Saturdays in July - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Miller House Museum and Garden

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

We still enjoy many games from the 1700s such as chess, checkers and backgammon. Call 301-797-8782 or go to Washcohistory.org.

Living History: 17th Pennsylvania Cavalry

Saturday, July 2 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, July 3 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monterey Pass Battlefield Park and Museum

14325 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, Pa.

Drills, displays, weapons and tactic talks. Go to Facebook.com/montereypass or Montereypassbattlefield.org.

Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival

Continues through Saturday, July 2

Entertainment: The Cruisers. Saturday will feature the 90th-anniversary parade at 2:30 p.m. Pre-sale ride tickets cost $18 and are available at AC&T in Smithsburg and Dixie in Smithsburg; ride tickets purchased at the carnival cost $25.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Salute to Independence

Saturday, July 2 - 8 p.m.

Hagerstown Community College

11400 Robinwood Drive

Hagerstown

The Maryland Symphony Orchestra will perform. A fireworks display will follow at 9:30 p.m. Free. Go to www.msosalute.org/concert-program.html.

MUSIC

Jill Fulton Band

Saturday, July 2 - 3 to 6 p.m.

Prohibition Hub

28 S. Potomac St., Level B

Hagerstown

Go to www.jillfultonband.com.

Justin Berdeguez

Saturday, July 2 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Red Heifer Winery

12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane

Smithsburg

For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.

Wild Whispers

Saturday, July 2 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com

The Guess Who

Saturday, July 2 - 8 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

750 Hollywood Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

Tickets cost $35 to $50. Call 800-795-7001 or go to www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center. Ages 21 and older.

ONSTAGE

Shakespeare at The Wharf: Richard III

Saturday, July 2 - 7 p.m.

The Wharf

10141 Wharf Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

A performance by Maryland Entertainment Group. Richard of Gloucester uses manipulation and deceit to become the King of England. Free and open to the public. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org.

Sunday, July 3

MUSIC

Alex Barnett

Sunday, July 3 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Music from the romantic, classical and Renaissance eras, along with Brazilian choro music, jazz and improvisation. Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com

Hagerstown Municipal Band

Sunday, July 3 - 7 p.m.

Hagerstown City Park Band Shell

501 Virginia Ave.

Hagerstown

Patriotic Tribute concert with Timothy Gotwald, flute soloist.

Jill Fulton and The Flying Matlocks

Sunday, July 3 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Red Heifer Winery

12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane

Smithsburg

For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.

Pen Mar Dance Concerts

Sunday, July 3 - 2 to 5 p.m.

Pen Mar Park

14600 Pen Mar Road

Cascade

Detente will perform. Call 240-313-2807.

Monday, July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park

Monday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Fairgrounds Park

351 N. Cleveland Ave.

Hagerstown

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. The fireworks are visible from many areas throughout the city. No food or drink vendors will be at this year's event. Event-goers are invited to bring their own. If the fireworks are postponed, they will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 5. Call 301-739-8577, ext. 169.

Waynesboro Summer Jubilee

Monday, July 4 - 8 a.m. to dusk

Across from Waynesboro Hospital

500 E. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

The schedule includes Firecracker 5K registration, 6 to 7 a.m.; Kids 1-mile fun run, 7:15 a.m.; Firecracker 5K Run, 7:45 a.m.; Jubilee celebration 8 a.m. to dusk; live entertainment: The South Mountain Breed, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Lucky Punk, 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Ruthie Collins, 7:40 p.m. to dusk; fireworks, dusk. Go to www.summerjubilee.org/

Independence Day Fireworks

Monday, July 4 - dusk, approximately 9 p.m.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

War Memorial Park will close at dusk and visitors will be required to vacate. There will be no music or activities at the park. Parking along Interstate 81 berms is prohibited. Respect private property and "no parking" signage.

Shepherdstown Fourth of July Parade and Picnic

Monday, July 4 - picnic, noon to 3 p.m.

Morgan's Grove Park pavilion

Kearneysville Pike, W.Va. 480

west of Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The picnic will feature live music with The Speakeasy Boys and the Gypsy Ramblers. Free children's activities, including a waterslide, scavenger hunt, water balloon toss, face painting and more. Shepherdstown Rotary Club will sell hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and non-alcoholic beverages. All proceeds from sales will be used to help cover event costs. Visitors may also bring their own picnic lunches.

Independence Day Parade

Monday, July 4 - 11 a.m.

German Street

Downtown Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The parade is open to any area institution, organization, business or individual in good standing. Floats and antique vehicles are welcome. Parade parking available in the Shepherd University parking lots adjacent to downtown and at Morgan's Grove Park. For information, go to Shepherdstown 4th of July Parade and Picnic on Facebook.

MUSIC

Fertile Soil Bluegrass

Monday, July 4 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com

Tuesday, July 5

FAMILY

Summer Camp: Art Adventurers

Tuesday, July 5, to Friday, July 8 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive, City Park

Hagerstown

Shelby Watson will lead this class for kindergarten through second-grade children. $165. Go to wcmfa.org/art-adventurers/.

Bible Storytime

Tuesdays in July - 10 a.m.

East lawn of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren

117 S. Church St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

The event will include stories, crafts, games and songs. Activities will be held inside if it rains. Call 717-762-8457.

Wednesday, July 6

Children's Summer Stories

Wednesdays through Wednesday, July 27 - 11 a.m. to noon

Red Run Park

12143 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, Pa.

The Institute will present Children's Summer Stories. Kathy Helfrick and Jane Glenn, both retired educators, return this summer to read a new story each week. For pre-school and older children. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required. For information, go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org.

Thursday, July 7

MUSIC

Imagine Hagerstown: Amish Outlaws

Thursday, July 7 - 5 to 8 p.m.

University Plaza

50 W. Washington St.

Downtown Hagerstown

Call 301-739-8577, ext. 116 or go to www.facebook.com/events/509488964195839/?ref=newsfeed.

2022 Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series

Thursday, July 7 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

War Memorial Park

500 N. Tennessee Ave.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Another Fine Mess will perform. Go to mbcparks-rec.org.

Friday, July 8

FUNDRAISER

Jam for Food Ministry

Deadline for T-shirt Friday, July 8 - Event Friday, June 22

The Roman Catholic Parish of St. James the Greater

49 Crosswinds Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

Activities include a 5K run at 7 p.m.; bounce house competition at 7 p.m. for ages 11 and younger; 1-mile stroller-friendly walk/run at 7:10 p.m.; double-elimination cornhole tournament at 8 p.m. for ages 12 and older; silent auction. The winners will be announced at a parish picnic on Sunday, July 24. Registration costs $15 per person, per event, which includes a T-shirt (guaranteed for those who register by Friday, July 8) and $5 in Jam Dollars, which can be used to purchase a variety of items at Saint Isidore Market at the church There also be a bake sale. The Knights of Columbus will offer shrimp bowls. All registration fees will be used by the Saint Roch Ministry at the church, which ships food to the needy from North Carolina to upstate New York. Proceeds from Saint James Jam will cover increased fuel costs and maintenance to keep the ministry's vehicles on the road.

LECTURE

Culture and Cocktails: Florence MacMichael

Friday, July 8 - 6 p.m.

Miller House Museum

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Born in Hagerstown on April 26, 1919, Florence MacMichael was an American actress of stage, film and television, best known for playing Winnie Kirkwood in the television series "Mister Ed." Local historian and author Steve Bockmiller will discuss her life. This month's cocktail will be The Golden Glamour. $15; $10, member admission; $5 Zoom admission, plus fee. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/bdfrwufr.

MOVIE

'Encanto' (PG)

Friday, July 8 - pre-movie entertainment at 7 p.m.

Hagerstown City Park

Bandshell

501 Virginia Ave.

Hagerstown

Bring your own blanket or a lawn chair and maintain social distance. Rain date is Tuesday, July 12.

MUSIC

G@g — Gillian Austin and Garrett Austin

Friday, July 8 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Go to Artsalliancegw.org.

Cazhmiere

Friday, July 8 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Music from the 80s and 90s to today's hits. $7. Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com.

ONSTAGE

Joe Gatto

Friday, July 8 - 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

750 Hollywood Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

Comedy. Tickets cost $25 to $45. Call 800-795-7001 or go to www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center. Ages 21 and older.

'Beehive'

Continues through Sunday, July 24

Totem Pole Playhouse

9555 Golf Course Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

"Beehive" celebrates 1960s women's empowerment. Rated G. Tickets for preview shows on Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 9 at 2 p.m. cost $35; all other shows cost $50. Go to totempoleplayhouse.org/shows/beehive/.

'Eurydice'

Friday, July 8 - 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 9 - 3 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 10 - 3 p.m.

Shepherd University

Reynolds Hall

109 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Shepherd University's Rude Mechanicals Medieval and Renaissance Players will perform Sarah Ruhl's "Eurydice," a modern revisioning of the ancient Greek myth about loss, grief, memory and making almost impossible decisions. $10; $2, Shepherd University faculty and staff; free for Shepherd University students; and $5 for non-Shepherd students. Purchase tickets at the door. Call 304-876-5208 or email bellzey@shepherd.edu.

Saturday, July 9

FUNDRAISER

The Great Bicycle Tour of C&O Canal

Saturday, July 9 to Tuesday, July 12

A fundraiser for San Mar Family and Community Services. Ride includes transportation by charter bus to the start of the C&O Canal, all meals and snacks, free parking for your vehicle throughout the event, rest stops every 10 to 15 miles, camp fees paid for the first two nights or transportation to nearby hotels, hotel on the third night, transport of all gear throughout the event, T-shirt and TGBT keepsake, return to your vehicle by charter bus from Georgetown at the end of the event. Registration costs $40 before Thursday, June 30, $60 thereafter. Registered riders raise donations of at least $475. Riders who surpass $475 in donations will earn quality bicycle gear and accessories from Trek Bicycles. To register and for information, go to sanmartgbt.org/about/.

FAMILY

Tractor Pull

Friday, July 9 - 6 p.m.

Washington County Agriculture Education Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Hosted by Washington County Tractor Pullers Association with East Coast Pro Pulling. $15 per person; free for children 9 and younger

Scoop-A-Palooza

In-person event Saturday, July 9 - 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chambersburg Area Senior High School

511 S.Sixth St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

All-you-can-eat ice cream from local vendors with a chance to vote for your favorite ice cream. The Human Sundae event will return this year at 12:30 p.m. The Ice Cream Trail also will be available for the month of July. $6; $3, ages 10 and younger; free for ages 2 and younger before the event; $8; $5, ages 10 and younger; free for ages 2 and younger on event day. Go to www.scoopapalooza.org/.

Chambersfest: 18th Annual Tim and Susan Cook Memorial 1-mile Race

Saturday, July 9 - 7 to 9:30 am.

Register at Chambersburg Area Senior High School Upper Concession Stand

511 S.Sixth St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Day-of registration costs $25. Register at 7 a.m.; 8 a.m. women and girls race/walk; 8:30 a.m. men and boys race/walk; 9:30 a.m. results ceremony. Go to Chambersburg.org/events.

FUNDRAISER

21-plus Backlot Blast

Saturday, July 9 - 4 to 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre Center Backlot

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Music by The Reagan Years plus food trucks, beer, wine and non-alcholic drinks. Bring a lawn chair. No one younger than 21 will be admitted. Be prepared to show ID. No outside coolers, containers, rood or beverages. No pets. $20.Call 717-263-0202 or go to www.thecapitoltheatre.org/ticket-sales.

MUSIC

Music by the Lake

Saturday, July 9 - 6 p.m.

Hagerstown City Park Bandshell

501 Virginia Ave.

Hagerstown

The Freddie Long Band will perform pop and rock. Free. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

LeAnn Rimes

Saturday, July 9 - 8 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

750 Hollywood Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

Country music. Tickets cost $55 to $75. Call 800-795-7001 or go to www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center. Ages 21 and older

Dan McGurie

Saturday, July 9 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com.

Furnace Mountain Band

Saturday, July 9 - 7 p.m.

Kirkwood Park

126 W. High St.

Hancock

Bluegrass and roots music. Sponsored by Hancock Arts Council. Call 240-310-3537.

Shafer Park Summer Concert Series

Saturday, July 9 - 7 p.m.

Shafer Park

37 Park Drive

Boonsboro

Bilgewater Bluegrass will perform.

Red Heifer Winery Summer Music Series

Saturday, July 9 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Red Heifer Winery

12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane

Smithsburg

East of Antietam will perform. For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.

ONSTAGE

Disney 'The Junglebook Kids' Summer Theater Camp Production

Saturday, July 9 - 12:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

A human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. $19.50, plus fee. For tickets, go to https://washingtoncountyplayhouse.com/

OUTDOORS

BioBlitz: 'Tremendous Trees'

Saturday, July 9

Eidolon Preserve

2146 Orleans Road

Great Cacapon, W.Va.

Participants will catalog "Tremendous Trees." Go to www.potomacaudubon.org.

Sunday, July 10

FAMILY

Founder's Day Open House

Sunday, July 10 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yankauer Preserve

438 Whitings Neck Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Potomac Valley Audubon Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The open house will feature family-friendly activities including a craft, StoryWalkⒸ and scavanger hunt. For adults there will be a PVAS History Trail; two guided walks with Ellen Murphy, one at 11 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Free. For information, go to www.potomacaudubon.org.

MUSIC

Jon Zorn

Friday, July 10 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com

Hagerstown Municipal Band

Sunday, July 10 - 7 p.m.

Hagerstown City Park Band Shell

501 Virginia Ave.

Hagerstown

Nate Lease will be trombone soloist. www.hagerstownband.org.

Pen Mar Dance Concerts

Sunday, July 10 - 2 to 5 p.m.

Pen Mar Park

14600 Pen Mar Road

Cascade

Spectrum will perform. Call 240-313-2807.

Nik Weisniewski

Sunday, July 10 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Red Heifer Winery

12840 Red Heifer Winery Lane

Smithsburg

For ages 21 and older. Call 301-824-5210 or go to Redheiferwinery.com.

Chambersfest: Summer Concert Series: Reunited Quartet

Sunday, July 10 - 7 p.m.

Chambersburg Memorial Park

1 Washabaugh Way

Chambersburg, Pa.

Southern gospel concert. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Coordinated by Chambersburg Recreation Department.

Tuesday, July 12

FAMILY

Summer Camp: Art Adventurers

Tuesday, July 12, to Friday, July 15 - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive, City Park

Hagerstown

Samir Razzak will lead this class for students in grades three through five. The camp is inspired by the art, artifacts and designs in the exhibition, "Allure of the Near East: Treasures of the Huntington Museum of Art." $165. Go to wcmfa.org/art-adventurers/.

Bible Storytime

Tuesdays in July - 10 a.m.

East lawn of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren

117 S. Church St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

The event will include stories, crafts, games and songs. Activities will be held inside if it rains. Call 717-762-8457.

Thursday, July 14

Judy Elden Memorial Summer Concert Series: Frank 'n' Bob

Thursday, July 14 - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Renfrew Museum and Park

1010 E. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Nick Andrew Staver will perform American roots and blues. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Go to www.facebook.com/RenfrewMuseumandPark.

2022 Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series

Thursday, July 14 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

War Memorial Park

500 N. Tennessee Ave.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

The U.S. Navy Band "Country Current" will perform. Go to mbcparks-rec.org.

ONSTAGE

'Peter Pan Jr.'

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, July 23 - Thursdays, Fridays - 7 p.m.; Saturdays - 2 and 7 p.m.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre

31 W. Patrick S.t

Frederick, Md.

"Peter Pan Jr." features a cast of pirates, lost boys and brave girls and is adapted for the youth stage. All patrons are required to wear facemasks inside the theater. Tickets cost $20 to $22. Go to ci.ovationtix.com/35900/production/1128399

Friday, July 15

FAMILY

Williamsport Cruise-in

Friday, July 15 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Byron Memorial Park

11 Park Drive

Food, music, 50/50 drawing. $5.

MOVIE

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (PG-13)

Friday, July 15 - pre-movie entertainment at 7 p.m.

Hagerstown City Park

Bandshell

501 Virginia Ave.

Hagerstown

Bring your own blanket or a lawn chair and maintain social distance. Rain date is Tuesday, July 19.

MUSIC

The Flying Matlocks

Friday, July 15 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Go to Artsalliancegw.org.

Jessica Paulin

Friday, July 15 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

The food truck will be The Rolling Firestones. Call 301-302-8032 or go to www.bigcorkvineyards.com

Lyfe Jennings

Friday, July 15 - doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Presented by E.A.R.N. Inc. and Untapped Music & Entertainment Series presents More to Lyfe. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings will headline the launch of the Untapped Music Series. Tickets cost $39 to $90. For tickets, go to www.themarylandtheatre.com/earn-untapped or call 301-790-2000.

Friday Night Music Fest

Friday, July 15 - 7 to 9 p.m.

Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Department Activity Center rear

21140 Leitersburg Pike

Leitersburg

The show will feature Adam Calvert; Elisa Shaw opens the show. Open outdoor seating. Bring chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will from net proceeds of food sales and donations will go to Brook Lane. Hosted by Interludes with Impact. Call 301-991-7799.