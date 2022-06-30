Rock Ridge passes budget, district in the black

VIRGINIA — Despite expecting to be down about 50 students, the Rock Ridge School Board passed a 2022-23 budget Monday that is just more than $400,000 in the black.

The budget includes $51.15 million in revenues and $50.75 million in expenditures.

The school district was faced with a $2.1 million deficit due to a reduction of 276 students since the 2020 school year.

To help balance the budget, the board approved terminating 13 teacher contracts in early April as part of its plan to cut $1.1 million.

The district also used $1 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds to make up the projected shortfall for the 2022-23 school year. Another $1.02 million in ESSER III funds were allocated for increased programming.

The district’s funds were buoyed by a 2% increase in the Department of Education basic aid formula. Even with the increase, the basic aid will decrease by $250,000 because of the assumption of 50 fewer students for the 2022-23 school year, according to information provided by the district. The 2022-23 projected enrollment is 2,293 students.

Expense assumptions also show staff contract increases of $500,000; estimated increased cost for bus fuel of $50,000; estimated increased cost for school utilities of $50,000; and an estimated increase in food costs of $64,000. At the same time, the district will also save $500,000 in utility costs from closing school buildings; $100,000 by canceling the school business coordinator contract; and $150,000 from the teacher grievance payout in FY22, not in FY23.

—

In other business, the school board:

• Approved a one-year contract with INAC, Inc. to be the district’s food service management company for the 2022-23 school year. Meal prices will rise 10 cents per meal.

• Approved a resolution to dissolve the joint recreation board. Sports and other activities under that umbrella will now be run under Rock Ridge Community Education.

• Approved a resolution establishing filing dates for the 2022 board elections. Polly Sorcan, Matt Sjoberg, John Uhan, Stacey Scholz, Tom Tammaro and Nicole Culbert-Dahl are all up for election. Filings open on Aug. 2 and close on Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. Board m

• Heard from Superintendent Noel Schmidt about the success of the recent excess school goods sale in Virginia and said another will be held today and Friday at the Gilbert School gym from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.