Mesabi Family YMCA to close July 31

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mesabi Family YMCA will be closing its doors to the public effective July 31, according to a news release emailed by Interim CEO Amanda Mathson.

The news release cited severe financial strain, maintaining an aging building, declining membership, the economic impact of COVID19 pandemic and reduced program enrollment.

The news release is as follows:

“With deep regret, the Board of Directors of the Mesabi Family YMCA announces its decision to dissolve the organization and thoughtfully wind down operations.

This decision was not an easy one. The Mesabi Family YMCA has been operating under severe financial strain for several years, in part due to the rising costs associated with maintaining an aging building and in other part due to declining membership and reduced program enrollment.

“The Board conducted an extensive review of operations and finances and has concluded the current operating model is not sustainable. Unfortunately, when this is coupled with the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, and the failure of membership and donations to return to pre-COVID levels, there are no feasible alternatives for the long-term sustainability of the Mesabi Family YMCA.

“Please understand the Mesabi Family YMCA exhausted all resources and potential avenues before making this decision. The Mesabi Family YMCA will shut its doors to the public on July 31, 2022. With that said, the organization is committed to serving the community by operating summer day camp and selected other programs through the Duluth YMCA.

“We commit to being as transparent as possible as we proceed into this next chapter. The Board of Directors is extremely grateful to our dedicated staff and community members. We humbly ask for your patience during this difficult time.’’