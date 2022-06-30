ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Mesabi Family YMCA to close July 31

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mesabi Family YMCA will be closing its doors to the public effective July 31, according to a news release emailed by Interim CEO Amanda Mathson.

The news release cited severe financial strain, maintaining an aging building, declining membership, the economic impact of COVID19 pandemic and reduced program enrollment.

The news release is as follows:

“With deep regret, the Board of Directors of the Mesabi Family YMCA announces its decision to dissolve the organization and thoughtfully wind down operations.

This decision was not an easy one. The Mesabi Family YMCA has been operating under severe financial strain for several years, in part due to the rising costs associated with maintaining an aging building and in other part due to declining membership and reduced program enrollment.

“The Board conducted an extensive review of operations and finances and has concluded the current operating model is not sustainable. Unfortunately, when this is coupled with the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, and the failure of membership and donations to return to pre-COVID levels, there are no feasible alternatives for the long-term sustainability of the Mesabi Family YMCA.

“Please understand the Mesabi Family YMCA exhausted all resources and potential avenues before making this decision. The Mesabi Family YMCA will shut its doors to the public on July 31, 2022. With that said, the organization is committed to serving the community by operating summer day camp and selected other programs through the Duluth YMCA.

“We commit to being as transparent as possible as we proceed into this next chapter. The Board of Directors is extremely grateful to our dedicated staff and community members. We humbly ask for your patience during this difficult time.’’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Board
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Iron, MN
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy