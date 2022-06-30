Hibbing Police Department investigates death

HIBBING – The Hibbing Police Department is investigating the death of a 43-year old woman in Hibbing.

At just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday the Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a report of a female unresponsive and not breathing at 3505 West Ninth Ave., according to a press release from the HPD.

“Upon arrival on scene officers and medics determined the 43-year-old female was deceased and the death appeared suspicious,” it states in the report.

The female’s 46 year-old boyfriend who was on the scene at the time was transported to the Hibbing Police Department for questioning and later booked into the St. Louis County Jail for domestic related charges, the news release states.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Crime Scene Team later arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation.

The female victim was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office in Anoka and autopsy results are pending, according to law enforcement.

This is still an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.