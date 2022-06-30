ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing Police Department investigates death

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING – The Hibbing Police Department is investigating the death of a 43-year old woman in Hibbing.

At just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday the Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a report of a female unresponsive and not breathing at 3505 West Ninth Ave., according to a press release from the HPD.

“Upon arrival on scene officers and medics determined the 43-year-old female was deceased and the death appeared suspicious,” it states in the report.

The female’s 46 year-old boyfriend who was on the scene at the time was transported to the Hibbing Police Department for questioning and later booked into the St. Louis County Jail for domestic related charges, the news release states.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Crime Scene Team later arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation.

The female victim was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office in Anoka and autopsy results are pending, according to law enforcement.

This is still an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Duluth Police investigate shooting

Duluth Police Officers responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 9:23pm Saturday night. Upon arrival at the area of N 16th Ave E and E 1st St, officers located an individual who was shot. Mayo Ambulance transported the person to a local hospital. The individual later died from injuries related to the shooting.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Duluth, 1 arrested

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Duluth, and one person is in custody.Local police say the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near the intersection of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street, in the city's Endion neighborhood. Responding officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim's identity has yet to be released.The shooting is under investigation. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy without incident. He was taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center for pending charges of homicide.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Boyfriend jailed after woman found dead in Hibbing

A 46-year-old Minnesota is being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending murder charges for the death of his girlfriend. According to Hibbing Police Department, officers were and paramedics were sent to 3500 block of 9th AVe. W. on a report of a woman who was unresponsive and not breathing just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28. First responders pronounced the 43-year-old woman dead at the scene.
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Names released in deadly crash on E Calvary Road

Authorities were on the scene of a crash with a truck and two motorcycles on E Calvary Road near the intersection of 4th Ave S at around 9 p.m on Thursday. The truck was being driven by a 28 year old woman from Fredenberg Township traveling westbound on E Calvary Rd. The two motorcycles were both traveling eastbound. They have been identified as 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven Koslucher of Canosia Township. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
Hibbing, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WDIO-TV

Hibbing Police call woman's death suspicious, boyfriend in custody

Hibbing Police say a 43-year-old woman's death early Tuesday morning is suspicious, and her boyfriend is in custody. Police say they responded to the 3500 block of 9th Ave. W at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday. They found the woman unresponsive and not breathing. Officers and medics on the scene declared her...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend’s death

HIBBING, MN -- A Hibbing man has been charged with murder after his girlfriend’s death. Eric Jarvis, 46, is being held at the St. Louis County Jail and made his first court appearance Friday. He’s accused of killing Kari Jo Petrich, 44. According to Hibbing Police, they responded...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hibbing Fire#Hpd
CBS Minnesota

Drowsy driver crashes into Duluth restaurant

DULUTH, Minn. -- A popular North Shore restaurant is temporarily closed for a major remodel ahead of its busiest weekend of the year -- but this wasn't a planned project.A drowsy driver crashed into the Island Lake Inn early Wednesday morning."Cleaner just said, 'Someone came through the wall at our bar,' and I'm like, 'It couldn't be an actual through-the-wall kind of situation,'" said co-owner Sam Spears.Much to Spears' surprise, it was. An SUV had barreled into the building. Investigators say the driver fell asleep as he was rounding the curve along Rice Lake Road. He then drove through the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Stranded kayakers rescued from mine pit

Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon, after getting stranded on the east end of one of the mine pits. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm. Strong westerly winds brought on challenging kayaking conditions. The group was able to get their kayaks on land, but needed to call 911 for further help.
CHISHOLM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs3duluth.com

Girl rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Cloquet

CLOQUET, MN -- A girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after Cloquet Police say she was hit by a car while crossing the street. According to Cloquet Police, it happened around 1:23 p.m. on 3 Street. The girl was treated on scene and eventually taken to the hospital with...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

30 years since the Benzene Spill

June 30th, 2022 marks 30 years since the toxic benzene spill happened in the Twin Ports. Early that morning, a Burlington Northern train derailed. 14 cars were knocked off the tracks, and one tank car went plunging into the Nemadji River below. Inside that tank car was a toxic chemical...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies three days after house fire near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man died days after he was pulled from a burning house in near Duluth.The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road on June 22. They found heavy fire and smoke, and the man - who had been pulled from inside the house - laying in the backyard.The fire was extinguished within an hour, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries three days later. The victim was identified as Myles Leslie Summers.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
streetfoodblog.com

Duluth: Chicken Metropolis – Excellent Duluth Day

Raptors: The sight of a bald eagle stirs an individual. I used to dwell in additional southerly climes the place they have been much less widespread, so it has been a deal with to see one every so often up right here. I noticed them quite a bit after my divorce, once I needed to drive midway by means of Minnesota each two weeks to alternate my daughter like a prisoner. I identified bald eagles to my youngster on these drives, barely in a position to comprise my pleasure, whereas she did that child act of being tired of every thing. Later I visited her at her mother’s home in a rural Winona valley. There was a discipline of tilled earth on the dust highway to their residence, and it was positively overrun with bald eagles. As I drove previous, I noticed fifty of them collectively strolling round within the mud with their soiled talons. I mentioned to my daughter, “Now I perceive why you’re by no means excited to see a bald eagle — you see so a lot of them day-after-day, they’re like rats right here.” She mentioned, “Yup.”
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy