Tower man falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into Island Lake Inn

GNESEN TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Tower man suffered minor injuries early Wednesday after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the Island Lake Inn on Rice Lake Road in Gnesen Township, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The crash was reported just after 6:45 a.m. and it was reported that the man’s vehicle left the roadway and went through the building. Upon arrival, first responders located a vehicle inside the Island Lake Inn.

“The 36-year-old male driver from Tower, MN, had minor injuries and stated he had fallen asleep at the wheel while driving to work in Duluth,’’ the news release said. “He did not require any medical treatment.’’

The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time and there were no signs of impairment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The damage amount is unknown at this time.

KBJR6.com reported representatives from the Inn said they will be closed Wednesday while they and community volunteers clean up. “We will let you know when we are open for either takeout or for you to come back in to celebrate Independence Day,” they wrote on Facebook.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, along with the Gnesen Fire Department/EMS responded to the crash.