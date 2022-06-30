ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

South Burlington senior community announces renovations, displacing 26 residents

By Blaise Siefer, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

Twenty-six seniors must move after the Gazebo Apartments residential care community in South Burlington announced upcoming renovations.

“The economy — and more specifically, senior care — has changed dramatically over the past few years,” said Joe Larkin, CFO of Larkin Hospitality, which manages Gazebo Senior Living, in a statement June 14. “As we look to keep our business competitive and sustainable, we recognize that our building at Gazebo Apartments needs significant renovations and improvements.”

Gazebo Apartments provides independent living and residential care services to seniors. Now, the community’s 26 residents will have 90 days to find new housing, with September 12 set as the final move-out date.

Approximately nine residents will transition to Gazebo North, also located on Williston Road, while others will need to find alternative communities, according to Erin Knox, director of sales and marketing at Larkin Hospitality.

“There is never a perfect time to do it, but we really need to do it for the health of the community,” Knox said.

Knox said that Gazebo is committed to covering moving costs for its residents and will set up one-on-one calls with them to provide additional support.

"This came as a surprise," said Rich Thornton, the son of a Gazebo resident. Thornton's mother, who moved into the facility in November, is now exploring other communities in Chittenden County and in Boston. So far, they have found a lot of available options in local senior living communities.

According to the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, there are 16 other licensed residential care homes in Chittenden County.

“We do not have specific bed numbers available for residential care homes, however, we anticipate more than sufficient capacity across the other licensed facilities,” said Pam Cota, licensing chief for the Vermont Agency of Human Services.

One resident has already left Gazebo while others have scheduled departures in the next week, according to Knox. No details have been released about the renovations.

Contact Blaise Siefer at 978-505-4363 or BSiefer@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Blaise_Siefer.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: South Burlington senior community announces renovations, displacing 26 residents

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors. The Welcome Center is located along the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin where the former Twin City Motel used to be. The $5.5 million shelter will provide rooms and services to 35...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Rutland area teens keep Stone Bench Project tradition going strong

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Rutland County teens are spending the next week sculpting a bench for the community. It’s part of an annual program in West Rutland that teaches sculpting skills and teamwork. For the past 35 years, The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West...
RUTLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

How to best prepare ahead of July 3 fireworks show

Burlington, VT — The City of Burlington is gearing up for its annual fireworks spectacular celebration, the state’s largest fireworks show. Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the show at the waterfront on Sunday night, and some are looking forward to the festivities, while others are wary about parking and traffic.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
South Burlington, VT
Government
Chittenden County, VT
Government
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
County
Chittenden County, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

The North Country and Vermont towns celebrate Independence Day

Places all over Vermont and the North Country are getting ready to celebrate America’s Independence Day.    In 1777, Fort Ticonderoga was under siege by 7,000 British soldiers. “Fort Ticonderoga is a place where American soldiers during the revolutionary war held the line for liberty,” says the Vice President of Public History at Fort Ticonderoga […]
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

City of Plattsburgh is planning for a fun-filled Fourth of July

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There will be plenty to do around the City to celebrate America’s birthday, July Fourth. The party starts at 12 Noon in downtown Plattsburgh where food trucks and vendors will be set up for the annual parade. The parade kicks off at 1 pm and there will be some roads blocked off. Also this year, the City has established a “quiet zone” for families wanting to see the sights of the parade but may be sensitive to the sounds of it. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the city is excited to welcome everyone back.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Memorial service for Essex's Addi Carroll

Authorities say the Austin woman accused of murdering Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has been captured in Costa Rica after a 7-week search. Solar panels are being repaired after wind damage. Update on the Manchester N.H. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Repairs begin on the solar panels on Burlington City...
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

UVM history event on Abenakis was disrespectful

Thank you, Shaun Robinson, for your report May 1 on the UVM History Department event on Abenaki peoples. I did not attend that event, but I have read several commentaries since about it. I am not a Native American, but as a white person I find it painful to read...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Care#Economy#Seniors#Independent Living#Urban Construction#The Gazebo Apartments#Cfo#Gazebo Senior Living
WCAX

Is home-composting cause of Essex Junction rat problem?

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - One Essex Junction neighborhood is dealing with an influx of rats. Those living there say they’ve been seeing more than ever in the past year and it may be linked to home-composting. Essex Junction Health Officer Jerry Firkey says there has been four reports...
ESSEX, VT
thenewzealandtimes.com

Another look: Vermont ski town secures $62 million in funding after pandemic-spurred growth

I wrote earlier this month (“In Pandemic, One Vermont Ski Town Found An Economic Growth Catalyst”) how the fortunes of the quaint ski town of Killington, Vermont, have improved since the pandemic began. of Covid. Working from home took off nationwide, increasing year-round residents and spending in the resort town; outdoor recreation has gained in appeal; and property prices soared on limited supply. The same pandemic that cast a cloud over the region two years ago has become a catalyst for long-stalled infrastructure plans and new property investment in the villages.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
mynbc5.com

16-year-old business owner gets generous donation for 'barkery'

MALONE, N.Y. — A 16-year-old business owner in Malone will soon have a new way to deliver his homemade dog treats thanks to a generous donation from the community. Logan McArdle is the owner and baker at Logan's Barkery, a homemade dog treat bakery that he operates out of his parents' home in Malone.
MALONE, NY
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, July 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Saturday, July 2, 2022. It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and towns like St. Albans are gearing up for the holiday with the 42nd Annual Bay Day. Festivities get underway at St. Albans Bay starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning and will go all day.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh officials and organizations highlight key summer events

Plattsburgh, New York officials and partners are promoting a renewed line up of summer events as people look forward to summer outings after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. City officials and event organizers brought a local band into City Hall to highlight entertainment opportunities that are planned through...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

New Vermont-based bank has big ambitions

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most banks are a dime a dozen, but a new financial institution in the works says it’ll stand out by being dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in Vermont. The Bank of Burlington has raised $33 million in start-up capital in record time and now it just needs to get the green light to open.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Essex Little League community left to clean up vandalized concession stand

ESSEX, Vt. — TheEssex Town Little League was left with a big mess to clean up on Wednesday, after finding their concession stand "The Home Plate" was vandalized overnight. League volunteers showed up to the field mid-day on Wednesday to find windows and signs damaged. Condiments like ketchup and mustard were smeared everywhere, and some snacks were taken. There was no money in the stand, and nothing else appeared to be taken.
ESSEX, VT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

976
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy