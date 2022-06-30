ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

This SC hidden gem is among the best suburbs in the US, popular website says. Take a look

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Greer, S.C., is among some pretty heady company in a new list of hidden gems — best American suburbs.

Coral Gables, Florida; Golden, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington to name a few.

Thrillist released a list of 10 suburbs that have set themselves apart “as cities of their own, boasting bustling downtowns full of art, culture, history, and award-winning restaurants.”

“In 2022, many suburbs are redefining the suburban lifestyle and, now, it can mean sipping craft cocktails on a rooftop half an hour from Manhattan or relaxing at a homey college baseball game southwest of Miami ,” the media website that writes about food, travel and entertainment said. “It can mean paragliding just outside Denver or racing BMWs in South Carolina.”

Racing BMWs? Sure thing. BMW has a sprawling factory just south of Greer that includes a test track with slalom races, off-road courses and wet or dry tracks, making it a “badass destination,” Thrillist said.

The plant has undergone numerous expansions since the German automaker located in the United States in Greer 25 years ago. It’s where every BMW X3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 are made.

The website mentions the brick streets downtown and 40 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, including a former hardware store “that houses the Cartwright Food Hall , where you can flow through jerk chicken, empanadas, and sushi before bellying up to the Trade Street Taproom or down the street to the Blue Ridge Brewing Company

The website also lists Los Portales , Barista Alley, and the 12-acre Greer City Park .

“Greer combines history and high-speed excitement like few places in America, and more than any place you might call a ‘suburb,’” the magazine said.

Greer is among the fastest growing cities in South Carolina, according to the most recent U.S. Census. Located in the eastern part of the county about 12 miles from Greenville, Greer grew by 38% to 35,308, making it the second largest city in Greenville County.

Other cities on the list are Montclair, New Jersey’ Lakewood, Ohio; East Aurora, New York; The Woodlands, Texas; Alexandria, Virginia and Lake Nono, Florida.

