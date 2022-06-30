ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at Cary's new luxury movie theater before it opens this week

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cary, N.C. — This week marks the opening of the movie theater in the town of Cary’s nearly $1 billion Fenton development. Florida-based Paragon Theaters is officially opening its seventh location – and second in Cary – on Friday at 21 Fenton Main St. “We’re...

www.wral.com

