Syracuse, NY

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard: Syracuse football was ‘the best fit’

By Wes Cheng
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should not surprise you that Zyian Moultrie-Goddard was leading an Orange charge. The 2023 linebacker from Iona (NY) Prep committed to Syracuse on June 22, and was the first in a flurry of Orange commits following official visits in June. Since Moultrie-Goddard pledged to Syracuse, defensive lineman Jalil Smith, running...

Syracuse Basketball: Competition for 4-star priority PG growing immensely

As far as I can tell, Syracuse basketball coaches are prioritizing four-star guard Elmarko Jackson in the 2023 cycle, having offered him a scholarship this past April. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, rated in the top-100 overall in his class by numerous recruiting services, has spoken highly of the Orange program, and he’s noted in several interviews that he may take an official visit to the Hill.
Notre Dame schools announce new athletic director

UTICA — Notre Dame Schools announced the appointment of David Gardinier as athletic director. Gardinier has spent 13 years coaching girls basketball, soccer, and softball at the high school level. He has coached at Rome Catholic High, Westmoreland, and most recently was coaching at Rome Free Academy and Holland Patent.
Syracuse man wins ‘Jeopardy,’ beating contestant who went viral

A Syracuse man won “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, beating a contestant who went viral a day earlier with a major music mixup. David Bzdak, a philosophy professor at Onondaga Community College, won $2,000 on the June 30 episode, beating Hoa Quach, a portfolio manager from Illinois, and returning champion Halley Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Iowa. Ryherd made headlines after winning Wednesday’s episode because the only question she got wrong was about Chuck D’s hip-hop group – she guessed “The Funky Bunch” (as in “Marky Mark” Wahlberg’s “Good Vibrations”) instead of Public Enemy.
Recreational paddlers may soon be welcomed to a Southside Syracuse park

The City of Syracuse is proposing the addition of a kayak and canoe launch to Kirk Park. The design plan will be presented at an Aug. 1 Southside Tomorrow's Neighborhoods Today meeting, where organizers hope to receive public opinion. Community members who are unable to attend the in-person meeting can submit comments through the project website until Aug. 15.
Lansing Golf Range reopens for first time since 2020

LANSING, N.Y.—With Father’s Day as its (well-timed) official first day back, the Lansing Golf Range has reopened under new ownership. Twin brothers Jacinto and Gianni Maratea, along with friend Cody Pitzer, have the range operational for the first time in around two years, now open Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
Man shot Friday evening in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shooting on 608 W. Ostrander Ave on Friday, July 1 around 5:27 p.m. Officers found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the leg after arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. This...
Skaneateles native receives adventure scholarship

The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation recently announced Dianne Vitkus, a Skaneateles native, has been selected as the most recent recipient of its adventure scholarship. Vitkus, a 29-year-old born and raised in a small town in upstate New York, sustained a life threatening fall leaving her with a C6 spinal cord injury and permanently paralyzed from her chest down in July of 2020. Ever since, she has been working tirelessly to get back to the life she once knew, full of sport, travel and adventure. Vitkus grew up as a three sport athlete and then went on to play collegiate lacrosse at the D1 level. During her junior year she studied abroad in Greece and traveled throughout the Europe. After college she remained active and ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 2019, just nine months before her injury. But she has not let this recent adversity keep her from having sport in her life. She has tried adaptive rock climbing, handcycling, hiking, sailing, rowing and skiing – just to name a few. By sharing these adventures she wants to show others that being in a wheelchair does not have to limit your ability and spirit to explore and be active.
Cornell removes Lincoln bust, Gettysburg Address plaque following complaint

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell has removed a statue of President Abraham Lincoln and plaque of the Gettysburg Address. Fox News reports both were removed from the university’s Kroch Library after someone complained. The bust of Lincoln and plaque of his 1863 speech in Gettysburg had been in the library since 2013. It’s unclear what the complaint was.
What's on the menu?: Spatchcock Chicken with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Spatchcock Chicken. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings at...
21-year-old man injured in early morning shooting in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old man was injured in an early morning shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Sunday, police said. Around 12:47 a.m., a man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Syracuse Police warn they are taking the Orbeez challenge seriously

(WSYR-TV) — The latest social media challenge is here and it’s already causing a nightmare in neighborhoods in the city and suburbs. Syracuse police warn, that they’re taking the Orbeez challenge seriously as unsuspecting victims are getting blasted with gel or water pellets, that hurt and can cause serious injury.
Top Shops To Buy Meats For Grilling In Upstate New York

Where can you buy meat locally in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area to help support local business?. According to a recent Forbes magazine article, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. That means plenty of people will put it to some good use this during the warmer weather. You have to remember to be safe, and also make sure you grill delicious food too.
