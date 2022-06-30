Air Quality Alert in effect; More humidity, chance of storms through July 4th weekend
Air Quality Alert until midnight Friday for Butler, Warren, Montgomery, Preble, Darke, Greene, Clark, and Shelby counties
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- More humidity for Friday
- Chances for storms Friday through Sunday
- Chances for storms Saturday evening appear low
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, but warmer and bit more humidity with lows barely reaching into the 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot and humid. Highs around 90 degrees will feel like temperatures in the middle 90s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms possible in the morning and afternoon. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, and mainly dry. A late day shower possible. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.
JULY 4th: Partly cloudy and hot for Monday with highs around 90 degrees. A passing shower or storm is possible.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A few showers or storms are possible.
WEDNESDAY: Another very warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers or storms are possible, again.
THURSDAY: Less hot with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers or storms are possible, again.
