Air Quality Alert in effect; More humidity, chance of storms through July 4th weekend

Air Quality Alert until midnight Friday for Butler, Warren, Montgomery, Preble, Darke, Greene, Clark, and Shelby counties

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

More humidity for Friday

Chances for storms Friday through Sunday

Chances for storms Saturday evening appear low

Thursday forecast

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, but warmer and bit more humidity with lows barely reaching into the 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot and humid. Highs around 90 degrees will feel like temperatures in the middle 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms possible in the morning and afternoon. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, and mainly dry. A late day shower possible. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

JULY 4th: Partly cloudy and hot for Monday with highs around 90 degrees. A passing shower or storm is possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A few showers or storms are possible.

WEDNESDAY: Another very warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers or storms are possible, again.

THURSDAY: Less hot with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers or storms are possible, again.

