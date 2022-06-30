2022 Enve Builders Roundup photo gallery

(Image credit: Enve)

American carbon fibre expert Enve Composites is a brand with a history of collaboration. Years ago, they made a name for themselves at a time when fork manufacturers were exiting the market. They built a better fork and they made it available not only direct to consumers but also to small builders. Having that product available allowed those small manufacturers to focus their skills in the areas they were experts in and let another expert handle the carbon fibre. Over the years, Enve has continued to expand the components they offer outside of wheels and they have continued to support small builders.

Since 2019, one of the ways that Enve Composites has given back to the community is through a builders round up and open house. It's an opportunity to see the creative uses small brands have come up with for products you can find in our lists of best gravel handlebars, best bottle cages, and best road seatposts. It’s also an opportunity for Enve to show off its manufacturing prowess and it doesn’t hurt that the Grodeo gravel event (opens in new tab) and a party are mixed in to the occasion too. If you’ve ever wondered about the small companies that make limited numbers of bikes, keep reading. You might even find something you decide to make your own.