ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Period tracker app Flo developing 'anonymous mode' to quell post-Roe privacy concerns

By Amina Kilpatrick
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

The period tracker app Flo is developing an "anonymous mode" in the wake of privacy concerns after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Women on TikTok plan purchasing boycott in protest of Roe v Wade reversal: ‘No buy July’

Women on TikTok are urging others to participate in a buying strike in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.The Supreme Court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old precedent protecting the constitutional right to abortion in the US on Friday 24 June. The reversal of the abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 case means individual states are now able to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.The reversal has sparked widespread anger across the country, and around the world, as millions have taken to the streets and social media to protest the decision.On TikTok, where users...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracker#U S Supreme Court#Roe V Wade#Smart Phone#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by...
MARYLAND STATE
Reason.com

SCOTUS Vacates 4 Decisions Upholding Gun Control Laws Whose Constitutionality Now Looks Doubtful

The Supreme Court yesterday vacated four appeals court decisions upholding gun control laws, remanding the cases for reconsideration in light of its decision last week in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The remanded cases involve Hawaii's restrictions on carrying guns for self-defense, California's 10-round magazine limit, a similar New Jersey law, and Maryland's "assault weapon" ban.
HAWAII STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Send Assault Weapon, Magazine Bans Back to Lower Courts

Lower courts to reconsider in light of ruling in New York gun case. Courts should look only the constitutional text, history when considering gun laws. Several challenges to state gun laws were sent back to lower courts in light of the US Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling limiting restrictions on firearm possession outside the home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Lawmakers express concern Supreme Court's concealed carry decision may fuel shootings

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams, along with many other lawmakers, fear the recent Supreme Court ruling on guns in New York will have far-reaching implications.CBS2's Dick Brennan tells us how increasing violence is only fueling concerns. "This keeps me up at night," Adams said. With continued gun violence shaking New York City to its core, the ruling last week from the Supreme Court ending restrictions on concealed carry permits is also troubling many lawmakers"We don't need more guns on the street. We're already dealing with a major gun violence crisis. We don't need to add more fuel to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

The Supreme Court just seriously limited the government’s ability to fight climate change

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the world has less than a decade to cut emissions roughly in half. But Congress hasn’t managed to pass climate legislation yet. And at a time when the head of the United Nations has warned that the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” the Supreme Court just limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions from power plants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
105K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy