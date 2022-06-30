Period tracker app Flo developing 'anonymous mode' to quell post-Roe privacy concerns

Women on TikTok are urging others to participate in a buying strike in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.The Supreme Court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old precedent protecting the constitutional right to abortion in the US on Friday 24 June. The reversal of the abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 case means individual states are now able to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.The reversal has sparked widespread anger across the country, and around the world, as millions have taken to the streets and social media to protest the decision.On TikTok, where users...

