Leaving behind its media center past and going down a strenuous path. I’ve been a hardcore user of Plex for nearly a decade now. I’ve run the media server on everything from a spare laptop to a Raspberry Pi, to a dedicated NAS, and even my own cloud server. From paying monthly for the premium service to buying a lifetime pass because it was so essential to my media watching, I’ve clearly stepped far down the Plex rabbit hole. It’s the backbone of my 40+ Terabyte media library but it also serves media to dozens of family members and friends spread across the globe. When we plan a movie night, we do it over Plex due to the disjointed availability of content across countries and services. And yet, the recent changes to the service have me looking for some of the best alternatives to Plex.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 HOURS AGO