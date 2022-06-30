ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

28 dogs, 8 chickens: Horry County investigates animal abuse case

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

Two men are could face consequences for allegeldy neglecting their animals following an animal abuse investigation in Horry County, an official said.

Curtis Wilson, 48, of Conway, was issued five citations under the county’s care and treatment ordinance, according to police department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. She said each charge included a $500 fine.

Darryl Bellamy, 33, of Longs, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center June 9, but he was released the next day. He also violated the county’s care and treatment ordinance and faces seven charges.

The police investigation included two locations and a total of 28 dogs and eight chickens, Moskov said. Wilson is associated with the location on Moore Road, and Bellamy was associated with the McNeil Road location.

Moskov said all the animals removed from the locations are at the Horry County Animal Care Center, which had closed earlier this month because of the influx of dogs but has reopened since then.

On June 3, officers heard a noise in the woods near Moore Road when they stumbled upon a large group of dogs chained up in two different areas, according to an incident report. In one area, four dogs was located. In another area behind a fence, 18 dogs were found chained up, according to law enforcement.

All the dogs looked thin, and many of the dog houses were broken down, the report stated.

Also, on June 3, officers found seven malnutrition dogs near McNeil Road that had fleas and were need of medical treatment but hadn’t received any, according to arrest warrants.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Abuse Case#Animal Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
135
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy