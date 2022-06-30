28 dogs, 8 chickens: Horry County investigates animal abuse case

Two men are could face consequences for allegeldy neglecting their animals following an animal abuse investigation in Horry County, an official said.

Curtis Wilson, 48, of Conway, was issued five citations under the county’s care and treatment ordinance, according to police department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. She said each charge included a $500 fine.

Darryl Bellamy, 33, of Longs, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center June 9, but he was released the next day. He also violated the county’s care and treatment ordinance and faces seven charges.

The police investigation included two locations and a total of 28 dogs and eight chickens, Moskov said. Wilson is associated with the location on Moore Road, and Bellamy was associated with the McNeil Road location.

Moskov said all the animals removed from the locations are at the Horry County Animal Care Center, which had closed earlier this month because of the influx of dogs but has reopened since then.

On June 3, officers heard a noise in the woods near Moore Road when they stumbled upon a large group of dogs chained up in two different areas, according to an incident report. In one area, four dogs was located. In another area behind a fence, 18 dogs were found chained up, according to law enforcement.

All the dogs looked thin, and many of the dog houses were broken down, the report stated.

Also, on June 3, officers found seven malnutrition dogs near McNeil Road that had fleas and were need of medical treatment but hadn’t received any, according to arrest warrants.