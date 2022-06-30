ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

New Myrtle Beach apartments approved along Coventry Blvd, construction to begin near 2023

By Caroline Williamson
 3 days ago

Construction for new apartments along the Coventry Marketplace shopping center is projected to start around the end of this year.

Part of the construction site will take place along the backyards of the Belle Harbor Neighborhood. The landscaping plans were released to the HOA to let residents know about the upcoming construction. The apartments are being developed together by two North Carolina companies, Brown Investments and Liberty Investment Partners.

Current plans are approved for 255 units with two different models, as well as elevator access. The project is expected to take about 12 to 14 months to complete, according to developer John Barker.

Unique to the Coventry Marketplace Apartments are plans to build “big house” units along the back of the property. These two-story units, one on each floor, will come with a garage. An architect from Texas is working with developers to design these units.

“It’s pretty unique and I think it will hopefully be well received in the market,” Barker said.

According to Christopher Ballatore, Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Myrtle Beach, these plans have been approved but permits have not yet been pulled. This means that landscaping plans could change, but not without approval from the City of Myrtle Beach.

Comments / 4

Regina Grillo
3d ago

sad to say you are taking a nice beach town style city and making it less suburban and more city. cant see residents liking this new planning.

Reply
2
 

