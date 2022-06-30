ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Fiction Helps Bring History’s Extraordinary Yet Forgotten Women To Life

By Alexandra Lapierre
 3 days ago

“Just because I’m a librarian doesn’t mean I have to dress like one!” These words were uttered more than a century ago by a young woman without a penny to her name, who was madly in love with books, and beauty, and freedom in all its forms. Her name was Belle...

