Leeds United are closing in on the signing of United States midfielder Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee in the region of £15 million, sources have told ESPN. Adams, 23, is set to agree to a move to Elland Road that would see him reunited with his old manager Jesse Marsch, who coached him at both the New York Red Bulls and Leipzig. The U.S. international likely will replace Kalvin Phillips after Manchester City agreed a deal for the England midfielder.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO