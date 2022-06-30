It's Time For the Dodgers to Dump Freddie Freeman

Ben Maller: “What do you think the Dodgers’ opinion is on what Freddie Freeman has done the last week?? He cried in Atlanta, he has now acted in a very stern way upset with his agent because he did not go back to Georgia, and if I’m the Dodgers I’m concerned here. This is borderline malfeasance. Freeman is suffering from clear separation anxiety. How long is Freddie going to carry this chip on his shoulder? The way it’s looking, the rest of his career. The Dodgers might want to stage an intervention, Freddie violated the golden rule that Tom Hanks gave us that there is ‘no crying in baseball’. Now he has fired his agent, which is only a symbolic move, the agent is still going to get their money. If I’m the Dodgers, I would seriously consider trading Freddie Freeman. If the Braves will take him back, and I don’t think they will because they already gave that money to Matt Olson, but if Freddie is that unhappy and miserable with the Dodgers I’d say ‘OK, we will trade you back to the Braves’, we will take some of those other players. I don’t want somebody on the team who doesn’t want to be there.” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explain why he thinks the Dodgers should strongly consider trading Freddie Freeman ASAP, as Maller believes Freeman may never live down the fact that he was essentially misled by his representation to signing a lucrative deal with Los Angeles and leaving behind his beloved Braves.

Check out the segment above as Maller details why the Dodgers should not put up with Freeman’s mind being in another city, and why LA should be terrified of a six-year, $162 million deal with a guy who doesn’t even want to be there.

