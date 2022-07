SEQUIM – The Jamestown Healing Clinic in Sequim will officially open for business on Wednesday, July 6. The 16,800 square foot facility on South 9th Avenue will treat patients with opiate use disorder. According to a news release on Friday, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe officials have been working for several months to get the facility staffed with employees who have been training and team building. The Healing Clinic employs 41 people, including many Tribal citizens and descendants, some of whom transferred from the Jamestown Family Health Clinic.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO