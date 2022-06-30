ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Newbury, MA

History Happenings: June 30, 2022

CNHI
 3 days ago

An outdoor living room arranged by Cherry Hill Nursery of West Newbury and a...

www.cnhi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNHI

Commentary: A flag, a beep and the search for pride in America

One beep. One lousy beep. I was conducting a test of sorts Friday morning. I was repeating my Wednesday 5-mile run, about 4 miles of which are in nearby Bradford. My story starts Wednesday just over a mile into my run when I noticed three women semi-feverishly placing American flags in front of mailboxes.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
CNHI

5 things to do this weekend

The 4th of July is back this year, so go forth and celebrate! For a complete line up of events, see page A6. Meanwhile, here are a few you might like to look into over the weekend. Make a run for itOnline registration ends July 1, at 11:59 p.m., for...
BOXFORD, MA
CNHI

West Newbury recognized as a Tree City

WEST NEWBURY — It’s official. The town is among roughly a quarter of the communities in Massachusetts to be recognized as a Tree City by Tree City USA — and it has the merch to prove it. Tree Committee Chair Fred Chanania represented the town at a...
WEST NEWBURY, MA
CNHI

Fusion Learning lawsuit partially dismissed

ANDOVER — A United States District of Massachusetts judge partially allowed a motion to dismiss a case brought against the Andover School Committee, three individuals and the town of Andover. The decision is laid out in a 21-page Memorandum and Order on Motion to Dismiss filed by the defendants...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Newbury, MA
City
Newburyport, MA
City
Newbury, MA
CNHI

West Newbury experiences another water main break

WEST NEWBURY — Another water main break on Bridge Street left numerous residents without service for several hours Wednesday. As in January and again in April, the same problem triggered the latest break. “It was in the same area as the last water issue we had with the service...
WEST NEWBURY, MA
CNHI

Social media, membership questions ruled inappropriate in police recertification

BOSTON — Just days before the deadline for thousands of law enforcement officers to be recertified, a judge has ruled that two of the eight questions that the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission asks as part of the process are out of bounds and any responses to those specific questions the commission already received should be ignored.
BOSTON, MA
CNHI

Batting Around with North Andover's Jake McElroy of the North Shore Navigators

Batting Around is a series of Q&A’s with members of the FCBL’s North Shore Navigators that run in The Salem News each Friday during the summer. Jake McElroy left an amazing legacy at North Andover High. He led the Scarlet Knights football team to its first Division 1 state championship, the North Andover baseball team to the Super 8 state title and the Knights basketball team to a Division 2 North championship.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
CNHI

2022 Eagle-Tribune Baseball All-Stars

Two-year starter. All-conference selection. Selected to play in Coaches All-Star Game. Posted monster numbers with .351 average and .462 on-base percentage with eight extra-base hits. Scored 16 runs and drove in 21. Made six starts on mound, finishing at 5-1. Struck out 31 and walked 13 in 46 innings. A pitcher, not just a thrower. Shackled Central Catholic in one-hit shutout victory. Knocked off Newton North as well, adding three hits in win. Also plays basketball. His dad Nick played for Andover in 1980s.
ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Garden#To This Day#Superior Court#Flowers#Cherry Hill Nursery#The Museum Of Old Newbury

Comments / 0

Community Policy