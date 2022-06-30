History Happenings: June 30, 2022

Two-year starter. All-conference selection. Selected to play in Coaches All-Star Game. Posted monster numbers with .351 average and .462 on-base percentage with eight extra-base hits. Scored 16 runs and drove in 21. Made six starts on mound, finishing at 5-1. Struck out 31 and walked 13 in 46 innings. A pitcher, not just a thrower. Shackled Central Catholic in one-hit shutout victory. Knocked off Newton North as well, adding three hits in win. Also plays basketball. His dad Nick played for Andover in 1980s.
